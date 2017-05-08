Hyster-Yale Positioned To Leverage Growth In Lift Trucks Market

HY has a price target of $84 per share, which offers secondary investors an additional 17.63% upside potential.

Since releasing their Q1 2017 financial results, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc(NYSE:HY) stock price has jumped from around $60 per share, and reached as high as $73 per share on May 5, 2017.

We believe their increased operational efficiency and a massive improvement in their net income compared to the same quarter last year contributed to this substantial increase in market capitalization over the last week.

Given the growth forecast in several of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc's key market segment in the next few years makes us optimistic about their long-term prospects.

Takeaway from Q1 2017 Financial Performance

Figure 1: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Reported a $713.1 Million Revenue in Q1 2017

On May 2, 2017, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc released their Q1 2017 financial results, which showed the company had earned a $713.1 million revenue during the first three months of 2017. Compared to $604.20 million quarterly revenue in Q1 2016, this year's Q1 revenue increased by almost 18.02%. It is worth noting that Q1 2017's revenue also came close to their Q1 2014 and Q1 2015 revenue.

Figure 2: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc's Net Income Increased to $18.1 Million in Q1 2017

Along with the revenue increase, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc net income also increased to $18.1 million in Q1 2017. Although their Q1 2017 revenue only increased by 18.02% compared to the same quarter last year, their net income jumped a massive 81% in Q1 2017 compared to only $10 million net income in Q1 2016.

Figure 3: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Net Profit Margin Has Room for Improvements

Compared to the year-over-year net income growth rate in Q1 2017, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc's net profit margin remained subpar, which came out to be only 2.54%. However, given the nature of business of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc their net profit margin is not far from industry mean.

Having said that, we believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc's management has the potential to improve their current net profit margins to their 2014 level.

Why We Are Optimistic About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc

During the Q1 2017 earnings call, Christina Kmetko, the IR of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, mentioned that their "operating profit in the Americas increased substantially," which he went to attribute to the "result of production efficiencies driven by higher unit volumes."

We believe the production efficiencies achieved by Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc was a direct result of a more involved approach by the management, which contributed to the company's bottom line during Q1 2017.

We also learned that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc managed to increase the shipments of their new class five internal combustion engine standard trucks in the first quarter of 2017, which was followed by increased shipments of higher capacity, 3.5 to 8-ton class five trucks too.

In fact, without the unfavorable currency situation that contributed a negative $3.1 million in the gross profit, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc's Q1 2017 results would have been more impressive.

Furthermore, back in February 2017, Modern Materials Handling published an article that outlined the global lift truck market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% till 2021. As a result, the total market value is projected to reach around $55.9 billion by the end of 2021.

I believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc is well positioned to leverage this growing market segment and if they can keep improving their internal efficiencies at this rate, then their bottom line would likely reflect this market segment growth.

Conclusion

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc is not a large company. As of May 7, 2017, they only had a $1.18 billion market cap. Being a small player in a market that is expected to grow by around 60 times their current cap in few years has some benefits. Compared to its larger competitors, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc management has the opportunity to make quick changes to their strategies to cope with changing market conditions.

Especially, in smaller segments like Belzoni and Nuvera segments, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc management is already implementing several key strategic programs to generate substantial growth in both operating profit and net income in 2017, which should be reflected in their stock price within the next two to three-quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.