Under The Hood, Universal Forest Products' Q1 Looks Even Worse

The cyclical benefits from UFPI seem likely to be offset at the least in the near term, and the stock should have further to fall.

The Q1 report from Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) looks pretty strong at first glance. Revenue increased 24%, to an all-time record, with growth beating Street estimates by about four points. Earnings hit a record as well, with Q1 EPS clearing $1 in the company's seasonally weakest quarter.

Looking deeper, though, the quarter seems a bit concerning, particularly coming after a disappointing Q4 that took the wind out of a post-election rally. The recent acquisition of retail merchandising provider idX looks to be an outright disappointment, and a new softwood lumber duty likely will cause some near-term disruption for UFPI.

Neither factor necessarily breaks the bull case on its own, to be sure. There still should be some cyclical tailwinds behind UFPI going forward, and pockets of the business are showing strength. But the price isn't quite good enough, nor the concerns quite near-term enough, to get interested just yet.

Q1 Earnings

Again, the headline numbers look particularly strong for UFPI. But excluding acquisitions and the impact of higher lumber prices on revenue (much of the cost is passed along, often through contracts), the performance wasn't nearly as strong. Per the 10-Q, retail segment unit growth was just 2% on an organic basis. UFPI blamed inclement weather for lower big-box sales (perhaps something to keep in mind for shareholders of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)). That's a disappointing result given recent strength in that channel for UFPI.

In Industrial, 37%+ growth was driven by acquisitions. But unit growth was just 4% - and most of that from greenfield locations. Only the Construction business - unit sales up 13% - showed much in the way of strength. Revenue in the "All Other" segment tripled - mostly due to acquisitions. But that doesn't look like good news. idX generated $386 million in revenue in 2016, per the 10-K. Q1 revenue contribution was just $53 million, however. Even considering standard seasonality, that appears disappointing, particularly after UFPI already walked back EBITDA targets for the business on the Q4 conference call.

On the margin front, the news was better, but not particularly impressive. As reported, gross margin declined 80 bps to 14.3%, but that compression is due almost solely due to higher lumber prices. Gross profit dollars increased 17.5% on a 17% increase in units, which implies modest expansion. Mix in retail appears to have helped, industrial margins compressed ex-acquisitions due to lumber costs, and unit growth in the construction market boosted dollars but appears to have had limited, if any, impact on unit margins.

SG&A deleveraged - though management attributed that mostly to seasonality, primarily due to idX. CFO Mike Cole said on the Q1 call that the company doesn't expect that deleverage to continue going forward. But net margins compressed, with net earnings attributable to controlling interest up 10% against the 17% unit growth.

And while that may be due largely to idX seasonality, it's not quite good enough regardless. UFPI should be driving reasonable leverage in this market, given mix help in big box (which generate ~20% of revenue, from figures in the 10-K) and general cyclical strength. And while idX isn't a huge sales or earnings contributor (its targeted EBITDA contribution was about 13% of the TTM figure before the acquisition), the disappointment so soon after the acquisition is concerning.

Valuation and Near-Term Risk

Negativity aside, I am intrigued by UFPI - at the right price. There's solid exposure to the housing cycle, and even in a shaky Q1, the company showed real strength in manufactured housing. The big box trend has been positive to the point that a single quarter doesn't break the story, and leverage is light enough (net leverage ratio of right about 1x pro forma for a full year of idX) that there's more M&A opportunity.

But coming out of two tough quarters, I'm not sure UFPI even is cheap enough, even at its lowest level in nearly six months. There's also the issue of the new softwood lumber duty on Canadian lumber. That will drive up prices in the near term, and while UFPI can pass some of those costs along, the big spike could pressure Q2 and Q3 margins as well.

At 9.4x EBITDA, UFPI is reasonably cheap; admittedly imperfect peers like Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) both have higher valuations and weaker balance sheets. Of course, the leverage at those companies can drive higher returns if the cyclical case plays out. Normalized free cash flow at current EBITDA levels (about $230 million pro forma for idX) is around $105 million, implying a P/FCF multiple in the 17x-18x range. And UFPI could lever up via M&A to boost that generation.

But between the chart, earnings, and potential lumber market disruption, it's not hard to imagine UFPI getting even cheaper in the near term. That could provide an opportunity. $80 might be too big an ask (though UFPI neared that level just before the election), but ~8.5x EBITDA and ~15x FCF multiples would look attractive, if the housing cycle cooperates. At $92, however, the price isn't quite good enough; nor is the near-term outlook. All told, this seems like a case where patience is advised.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.