The Time To Hedge Is Now! Adding A New Position In Royal Caribbean

If you are new to this series, you will likely find it useful to refer back to the original articles, all of which are listed with links in this Instablog. It may be more difficult to follow the logic without reading parts I, II, IV and X. In Part I of this series, I provided an overview of a strategy to protect an equity portfolio from heavy losses in a market crash. In Part II, I provided more explanation of how the strategy works and gave the first two candidate companies to choose from as part of a diversified basket using put option contracts. Also provided in that article is an example of how it can help grow both capital and income over the long term. Part III provided a basic tutorial on options. Part IV explained my process for selecting options, and Part V explained why I do not use ETFs for hedging. Parts VI through IX primarily provide additional candidates for use in the strategy. Part X explains my rules that guide my exit strategy. Many of the series articles include varying views that I consider to be worthy of contemplation regarding possible triggers that could lead to another sizeable market correction.

I have stressed in previous articles of this series that I generally do not predict recessions or bear markets. Recessions and market corrections are just part of the investing experience. They occur when we least expect them. This is why I hedge. But I do not hedge all the time. That would be counterproductive. I began in 2014 by using about 1 ½ percent of the value of my portfolio to hedge against a potential portfolio loss of 30 percent or more. Then, as I was able to capture some sizable gains from a few positions, my cost for that first year was reduced to less than one percent of my portfolio. It amounts to an inexpensive form of insurance and provides me with peace of mind. During 2015 and early 2016, my gains were much more significant and I was able to offset all of my hedging cost for 2015, the remaining costs from 2014 and had plenty left over to extend my hedge well into 2016. So, my cost of hedging had fallen close to zero and my portfolio remained fully hedged against loss. Now, as I prepare for 2017, I am dipping into my cash again to cover the cost of my new hedge positions. For a full accounting of the results from last year, click on the link at the top of this article, and to find a summary of results for 2014 and 2015 please refer to this article.

As the market moves to new highs, I continue to hold my core stock positions for dividend income along with a large position in cash. I may miss a portion of the current move higher, but I will not be distressed. As long as I miss the majority of the next big leg down, be it 30 percent or 50 percent or more, I rest well knowing that I will kept my portfolio intact and will have plenty of cash available to pick up the best companies at huge discounts. I prefer to buy stocks at prices that I consider to be bargains relative to the value of the company. There is very little that meets my criteria in that regard in the markets today. Thus, I remain cautious and fully hedged.

For a more detailed account of my concerns, please consider reading my three-part series, "Convincing Traits of a Market Bubble."

A new position to consider

Royal Caribbean Cruises' (NYSE:RCL) share price has been on a tear lately. Many would say the company deserves it. I am not going to argue about how well the company has done as of late. Fuel costs are down, and the restructuring and impairment charges that hurt earnings in 2012 and 2015 were gone in 2016. Revenue increased y/o/y (year over year) by 2.4 percent, adding about $200 million to the top line. Cost of goods sold was also down (most likely due to lower fuel costs), resulting in an increase of about $280 million to gross profits. The restructuring and impairment charges were down y/o/y by over $400 million in 2016 compared to 2015. The rest of the income statement did not change that much, so the bottom line (net income) rose by over $600 million, or almost 92 percent. That is an incredible improvement!

The problem is that RCL tends to be inconsistent over time. It has relatively high fixed costs that do not vary that much from year to year. The company also has very high capital expenditures required to maintain the fleet and grow the business. The result is that it has very little free cash flow: about $22 million in 2016 out of total revenue of $8.5 billion, or less than three-tenths of one percent.

It does not take much of a slowdown in revenue for free cash flow to turn negative and require additional debt. In 2016, RCL bought back $300 million of shares (at near record high prices) and paid nearly $350 million in dividends to shareholders, but had to borrow almost $1 billion to do so.

The company continues to add to its fleet of very impressive ships. My family and I have cruised on RCL in the Caribbean and enjoyed the ship (Oasis of the Seas) and our experience very much. The ships are becoming more destination than the ports for many vacationers. That is important because the ports are no longer as much fun as was the case when I went on my first cruise in 1980. Back then, we could find a pristine beach and have it all to ourselves. Today, we have to share that beach with a few thousand others, with mere footpaths between all the bodies and only a few feet separating the waders in the water. Still, a cruise can be a lot of fun even if passengers remain on the ship for the entire voyage these days.

But the problem is that when a recession hits, revenues fall for two reasons: people are afraid to spend money when they fear they may lose a job and, in order to induce people to cruise anyway, the cruise lines must offer deeper discounts and more specials that cut into margins. Those fixed costs just cannot be escaped, so profits can turn to losses very quickly.

As long as the economy keeps growing and the employment situation does not deteriorate, RCL profits and shares should hold up. But at the first hint of a recession, bookings will fall off a cliff and the share price will tumble. That is what happened in 2000-02 and 2008-09. Check out the RCL chart for each of those periods below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The RCL share price was over $56 in January 2000 but dipped below $20 in April 2000 and did not bottom until September 2001 at under $8. The total fall was over 85 percent, and the initial drop that took only four months amounted to over 64 percent.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In December 2007 RCL shares traded as high as $43.96, but by June 2008 the price had fallen as low as $22.15, and by February 2009 the shares hit $5.50. The initial drop was almost 50 percent, and the eventual fall was over 87 percent.

Now I want us to look at what happened more recently in early 2016 (just last year), when the market hit a bump even though the economy did not fall into recession.

Near the end of December 2015, RCL shares were trading at $103 per share. Just over two months later, in February 2016, the share price had fallen below $65, or down over 37 percent. Owning this stock can be like riding a roller coaster - very thrilling. But the excitement is not always the good kind. It can get awfully scary, too.

When the next full-blown recession hits our economy again - and there is no avoiding recessions forever - I expect RCL stock to fall off a cliff again. With the volatility index extremely low and the stock trading near its all-time record high, this is about as good a time to buy put options as I can imagine.

Explanation of abbreviations

Wherever [Curr.] is used, it means current; the target price is how low I believe the underlying stock may go if our economy falls into a deep recession; where I use [Prem.], it represents the premium, or price, of the option for one share; each contract equals 100 shares; # of Cont means the number of contracts needed to protect approximately 1/8th of a $100,000 equity portfolio against a loss if the market falls by 30 percent or more; Est. % Gain refers to the percent of gain for the positions relative to the initial investment if the candidate stock price falls to the target share price; Current Bid Premium is the last price at which the listed option contract was offered to be bought; Current Ask Premium is the last price at which the listed option contract was offered to be sold; the Target Premium is the price at which I will try to buy put option contracts; % Cost of Port is the percentage of a $100,000 equity portfolio that will need to be spent to purchase the position as listed (plus commissions); Exp. Mo./Yr. refers to the month and year in which the option contract listed will expire.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Current Sh. Price Target Sh. Price Strike Price Curr. Bid Premium Curr. Ask Premium Target Prem. # of Cont. Est. % Gain % Cost Exp. Mo./Yr. $108.62 $22 $80 $1.39 $1.67 $1.60 1 3525 0.16 Jan/18

I need 1 contract as described above to protect one-eighth of a $100,000 equity portfolio against a loss of approximately $5,640 at a cost of $160 (plus commissions). If one can do better (in terms of premium), one should take whatever the market will give, but I do not plan to chase this contract by buying at a higher premium.

In case you are still not convinced that RCL is a volatile stock, please take a look at the following:

(Source: Friedrich Global Research)

When a company does not have a positive FROIC (Free cash flow Return On Invested Capital), the algorithm automatically assigns a value of zero to the stock. That does not always mean the stock should be a good short candidate, but it does indicate that there is substantial room for improvement by management. Stated differently, it means the stock should be avoided because it does not offer good potential appreciation. The table above was updated in April and does not include the most recent quarterly results. But a well-managed company would show mostly green consistently over the years. I do not expect that to change in one quarter. It has been a good ride for those who own the stock. It may also be a good time to consider reallocating funds invested in RCL to something that has a better growth profile, like cash maybe.

In addition to our Friedrich algorithm, I rely on a tool that I found to be very useful in verifying our work. The Forensic Accounting Stock Tracker (FAST Model) helps identify companies that may be resorting to more financial tricks to make analyst estimates. The model helps pinpoint where management might be aggressive with revenue recognition, cash flows, the balance sheet, and also takes into account valuation and other metrics. Here is an example of the FAST Model results for RCL:

(Source: Forensic Account Stocks Tracker)

Finally, one more opinion that I thought might be useful is that of Old School Value.

(Source: Old School Value)

It looks unanimous among the tools that I use regarding RCL. This is one to avoid, or if you need a good hedge candidate, it may be one to consider.

Discussion of Risk

I want to discuss risk for a moment now. Obviously, if the market were to rally higher beyond January 2018, all of the option contracts that I have open could expire worthless. I have never found insurance offered for free. We could lose all of our initial premiums paid plus commissions, except for those gains we have already collected. But it is one of the potential outcomes, and readers should be aware of it. The longer it is before the next recession, the more expensive the insurance may become. But I will not be worrying about the next crash. Peace of mind has a cost. I just like to keep it as low as possible.

Because of the uncertainty in terms of whether the market will turn into a full-blown bear or regain the high ground and the risk versus reward potential of hedging versus not hedging, it is my preference to risk a small percentage of my principal (perhaps as much as two percent per year) to insure against losing a much larger portion of my capital (30-50 percent). But this is a decision that each investor needs to make for themselves. I do not commit more than three percent of my portfolio value to an initial hedge strategy position, and have never committed more than ten percent to such a strategy in total before a major market downturn has occurred. When the bull continues for longer than is supported by the fundamentals (which is where we are today, in my opinion), the bear that follows is usually deeper than it otherwise would have been. In other words, at this point I would expect the next bear market to be more like the last two, since the market has, in my opinion, defied gravity until now. Anything is possible, but if I am right, protecting a portfolio becomes ever more important.

