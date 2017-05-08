A Key Oil Metric Is Growing Stronger

That said, some early data suggests that we may, indeed, be seeing some firming in motor gasoline, which could bode well for the oil markets moving forward.

What I found is that, while some data was positive, the picture looked bearish at first glance, including when I look at Baker Hughes rig count data as well.

I don't know about you, but I'd say that last week's oil movements were among the most volatile I've seen in a while. After seeing some interesting data released by the EIA (Energy Information Administration), I decided to dig into the picture and give my thoughts about what it all should mean, not only for my own interest but also for investors who own stakes in securities like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs.

Mixed oil inventories

According to the EIA's report, the picture for crude was not terrible, but it could have been far better than it was. You see, if their estimates are correct, crude stocks for the week managed to drop by 0.9 million barrels, falling from 528.7 million barrels down to 527.8 million barrels. Truth be told, any drop in crude stocks is positive, but what worried markets is that the decline was far smaller than the 3.5 million barrels analysts anticipated and was worse than the 4.2 million barrel decline estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute). In the graph above, you can see the trend that crude stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and in the graph below, you can see a zoomed-in version of it so you can more easily see the weekly fluctuations.

Thankfully, crude stocks weren't the only category to show an improvement. If the EIA's numbers are accurate, fuel ethanol stocks dipped 0.1 million barrels down to 23.2 million barrels. In addition to this, kerosene-type jet fuel stocks fell by 0.8 million barrels down to 43.4 million barrels, and distillate fuel stocks declined by 0.5 million barrels, falling to 150.4 million barrels. It should also be mentioned that propane/propylene stocks remained unchanged at 39.7 million barrels for the week.

Sadly, however, there were areas that worsened during the week. Based on the numbers provided, motor gasoline stocks ticked up by 0.2 million barrels, rising to 241.2 million barrels. Meanwhile, residual fuel stocks rose by 0.2 million barrels as well, climbing to 39.4 million barrels, and the "Other" category of petroleum stocks soared by 3.3 million barrels to 274 million barrels. Thanks to these increases, total crude plus petroleum stocks climbed by 1.3 million barrels, rising from 1.3377 billion barrels up to 1.339 billion barrels.

More of the same

On top of the mixed oil data, we also saw some other oil-related metrics that showed the picture, in many ways, is still the same as it has been for a while now. Take, for instance, domestic oil production, which has been rising for months now. During the week, crude production came in at 9.293 million barrels per day, an increase of 28 thousand barrels per day (or 196 thousand barrels for the week) from the 9.265 million barrels per day it was at a week earlier. In the graph above, you can see what the picture has looked like for the past 52 weeks, and in the graph below, you can see a zoomed-in version that allows you to more easily see the weekly fluctuations.

In addition to seeing crude production continue its ascent, we saw a continued weakness in motor gasoline demand year-over-year. According to the EIA, demand came in at 9.156 million barrels per day, down from the 9.502 million barrels per day seen a year earlier. Using the four-week average, demand is down by 2.7% from 9.474 million barrels per day to 9.215 million barrels per day. Thankfully, however, the four-week average for distillate fuel demand is still strong, up 3.3% at 4.184 million barrels per day compared to the 4.049 million barrels per day seen the same time of 2016.

The rig count rose again

Another status quo-type data point during the week related to the rig count. According to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), the US oil rig count rose by 6 units, climbing to 703 units in operation. This represents a rather large increase over the 328 units seen the same time of 2016. Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count, after falling for the better part of the past several weeks, ticked up by 3 units to 27. To put this in perspective, the rig count the same time last year was just 11 units in operation.

Are we seeing a firming in motor gasoline demand?

Every week, I like to incorporate a unique piece of analysis into my oil article to liven things up. This week, I decided to look at the motor gasoline demand situation. For the vast majority of this year, demand has been weaker year-over-year than it was in 2016. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you can see exactly what I mean.

In the graph, you can see that the red line, which represents 2016, has moved, on an aggregate basis, above the blue line (which represents 2017). These two lines show the cumulative daily motor gasoline demand figures per week. Even though the spread between them does not look all that significant, when you do the math, it means that total motor gasoline demand this year is around 37.44 million barrels lower than it was in 2016. When you consider that the total OECD oil glut, including offshore storage, is probably 400 million barrels to 500 million barrels, this is nothing to scoff at.

That said, I do believe we are showing some early signs of a recovery in demand for this particular product. If you look at the graph below, you will see the weekly figures provided by the EIA, represented as the ratio of 2017 demand to 2016 demand, relative to the mean seen for this year. In the early part of this year, demand was mostly below the mean but, now, this situation is changing. We still have a ways to go, it seems, but the steady increase suggests that 2017 may not end up a wash anyways.

In part, despite more fuel efficient vehicles, this may be attributable to increased miles driven this year compared to last. In the graph below, you can see that, if the EIA's estimates are correct, miles driven per day this year should come out to around 8.747 billion per day, an increase of about 1% versus 2016. Furthermore, next year, the picture could continue to improve, with miles expected to rise by around 1.4% to 8.871 billion miles per day. If this comes to fruition, we could be setting ourselves up for a nice uptick in demand.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the crude stock data wasn't terrible and the overall increase in crude plus petroleum products wasn't as bad as it could have been. In addition to this, distillate fuel demand is still respectable this year and we appear to be seeing a firming in the picture for motor gasoline demand relative to last year. Sadly, we still do have a lot of vulnerable areas for oil investors, but I believe that, unless OPEC does not extend its production cut alongside non-OPEC producers, the situation facing oil is strengthening.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.