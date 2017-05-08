In Spite Of The Risks, Stay Long Or Be Wrong

Market Comment

The 8 year bull market in stocks is still alive and kicking. Just since the election of Donald Trump, the S&P 500 has gained 12%, and there are few signs of trouble ahead.

But this doesn't mean that market risk is low. Stretched valuations, a tepid economy, elevated geopolitical tensions, a Fed determined to raise rates, a ballooning national debt that could grow even faster, and the chance of a serious policy mistake by a president who is still learning on the job. Any one of these risks could interrupt the bull market, or cause a serious correction.

With all of these risks, why should investors stay long the market? Because these are things that might happen, not things that are happening or have already happened.

There is an element of whistling past the graveyard at work here, but I'm a firm believer in the discipline of not getting ahead of my indicators. And right now, my indicators are pointing higher.

What would change my outlook?

Of all the risks mentioned above, the one event that would cause me great concern is the approach of an economic recession. But there is no recession in sight for the next 6-9 months.

If a recession threat became imminent, investors would face a choice. You would be able continue to remain invested in stocks, or you would be able to play some form of defense. I will have very specific and detailed options for those who want to play defense when the time comes. But until then, stay invested.

Update on the ZenInvestor Top 7 Portfolio

The Top 7 is ahead of the market by 9.8% year-to-date.

Performance of the Top 7 Portfolio since inception

The table below shows the seven stocks that were selected by the Top 7 algorithm on May 1st, 2017. This was the fifth portfolio run of 2017. I run the screens every 4 weeks. I then publish weekly updates for the following three weeks. The weekly updates include additions, deletions, company news, and market commentary.

The next table shows the first week results of this portfolio. (Performance is price only, not including dividends.)

The Top 7 portfolio screening algorithm casts a wide net, looking at roughly 8,000 stocks of all shapes and sizes. That's why I show the large cap S&P 500, the small-cap Russell 2000, and the equal-weight Russell 1000, for comparison.

Here are the first week results for the May 1st Portfolio:

The May 1st portfolio is slightly behind the major market indexes so far. It's routine for the model to underperform some weeks and outperform in other weeks. There may even be times when the model lags for 2 or 3 weeks in succession. But the model is designed to generate superior long-term returns, and when we tally up the results for the full year, the winning months more than make up for the losing months.

Growth of $1,000 from 2000 through 2016

If you had invested $1,000 in the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) ETF in 2000, you would have doubled your money by the end of 2016. If you had invested the same $1,000 in the Top 7 Portfolio, you would have made a 15X return.

The Top 7 Portfolio is built on a factor-based screening algorithm that finds stocks that have below-median valuations, and positive earnings growth, among other factors.

I make no claim that my algorithm is the best one out there, but it has worked exceptionally well for me and my clients since 2005.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBW, AKO.B, SKYW, BAX, RANJY, LPX, TECD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information in this article is based on sources believed to be accurate. The ZenInvestor Top 7 is a model portfolio presented in newsletter format. Nothing in this premium service is personal financial advice. Always do your own research before buying or selling any security.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.