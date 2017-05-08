Enterprise Products Partners' Very Good Quarter

It was Aristotle who once said that excellence was a habit and not an act. When I think of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), a midstream favorite of mine, this quote comes to mind. Even during the 'boom' days of pipeline construction in North America, Enterprise was a 'steady eddy' business, preferring to construct and expand pipeline systems as opposed to acquire assets which could often times be disparate. Management also kept a highest-in-class coverage ratio and one of the lower leverage ratios, at the expense of dividend yield and backlog, respectively.

I must admit, at first I preferred other midstream MLPs, but by 2015 the fierce downturn in crude showed me exactly why Enterprise Products Partners had the most stable and long-run sustainable business model. Despite the huge downturn in crude oil prices, Enterprise has been able to maintain and continue increasing its distribution, thanks largely to a big cushion in coverage and a lower leverage ratio which served the partnership well when credit markets soured to energy companies. In 2015 I sold all my shares of a different midstream MLP and put all of the proceeds into Enterprise Products Partners and never once looked back.

The latest quarterly results are yet another manifestation of why Enterprise is a worthy investment among midstream energy players because it has the right business model for this asset type: Simple, steady and measured.

Consistent and good

Distributable cash flow, the most important metric for determining a partnership's ability to distribute funds, for the quarter was $1.2 billion, up from $1.05 billion in the same quarter one year ago. That's DCF growth of just over 7%, which is actually quite good. For its part, EBITDA, which in my opinion is a slightly less important metric for midstreams, was up to $1.41 billion versus $1.33 billion in the same quarter a year before. That's growth of about 6.5%.

The distribution coverage ratio for the quarter was 1.3 times, which is just about where we want it to be. Retained DCF can go to fund capital projects or reduce debt and the need to issue additional equity. In my opinion, the high level of retained DCF has been the partnership's "secret sauce" in keeping the distribution secure and leverage ratios low over time, thereby attracting risk-averse investors who keep the share price stable over time, thereby making it easier to raise equity when they need to. That may seem very simple, but the truth is that a lot of midstream MLPs have had difficulty finding the balance that Enterprise has had and continues to have.

This quarter Enterprise invested $460 million worth of capital, which included $48 million worth of sustaining capex.

The partner's largest demand-based project is the propane dehydrogenation facility in Mont Belvieu. This will make 1.65 billion pounds per year, or 25,000 barrels per day of propylene. That is slated to come online in the third quarter. Another isobutane dehydrogenation plant is in the permitting and engineering phase, also in Mont Belvieu, and that should be online by the second half of 2019. Both of these projects represent a movement toward ethane cracking from growing LPG volume, and turn that into higher value chemicals like propylene and butylene. Such is the impetus behind these 'demand based' projects in the back log.

Last month Enterprise announced it would develop ethane storage and transportation around its Gulf Coast assets. Enterprise is already connected to every ethylene plant in the country, and supplies them with lots of ethane and propane, and also storage.

There are also supply-based projects in the backlog. Enterprise recently announced a new NGL pipeline, the Chinook pipeline. It will have a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day but it could be expanded to more than double that. Chinook will run from the Permian basin to the distribution and export system in Mont Belvieu. There will also be two new gas processing plants in the Permian going into the backlog, and another, the Orla plant, is going under construction. The Midland-to-Sealy crude pipeline is under construction and will be in service late this year. It will ramp up to full capacity early next year. In addition, management noted rising rig counts in the Haynesville and Eagle Ford shales, which should lead to increased volumes, and increased levels of activity in Enterprise's volume and gathering systems there.

The best part of this quarter, in my mind, is that Enterprise acquired gathering and processing assets from Azure Midstream. It was a small acquisition, but a good one: $189 million of midstream assets purchased through bankruptcy proceedings. The assets give increased access to Haynesville and Cotton Valley gas production, and are an "excellent fit" with Enterprise's existing systems in East Texas and Louisiana.

In a great spot

It is true that a number of other big midstream partnerships have been delevering and improving their coverage ratios as of recently, but they still aren't where Enterprise is, by and large. With debt at 4.27 times EBITDA, Enterprise is hard to beat. For example, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is still well overleveraged compared to Enterprise (with Kinder Morgan at 5.7 times as of last quarter), and Kinder Morgan also had to slash its dividend and is in the process of trying to parcel off part of its huge Trans Mountain project. Plains All-American also had to trim its distribution from 70 cents per quarter to 55 cents. Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) has lower distribution coverage and has several disparate businesses and assets, it's not a tight 'system' like Enterprise is. Of the big US midstream names, Enterprise Products Partners really remains the one to own.

Units of Enterprise over the last one twelve months. Courtesy of Google Finance.

Enterprise is very reasonably priced here. Units yield a generous 6.17%, and as I mentioned earlier in this article, that distribution is very solid. If you're looking for yield and don't mind owning a partnership, Enterprise should be on the top of your list, especially if you like sleeping well at night.

If you're interested in Enterprise Products Partners, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am a unitholder of Enterprise and I will provide update articles on this one when doing so is both material and relevant.

Also, I've recently begun a Seeking Alpha marketplace service called Dividend Stream, where I am able to write a lot of unique research pieces that I would not otherwise be able to write on Seeking Alpha. It also includes a monthly newsletter from me and a 'big list of buys.' Feel free to check that out as well if you liked this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.