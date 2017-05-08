Johnson Controls: Energy Efficient Building Trend To Drive Shares Higher?

Investors continue to be disappointed with the performance of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and its shares since its tax-inversion acquisition of Tyco International closed last year. Investors continue their wait and see approach to find out whether the company's integration of Tyco's businesses is on schedule in regard to cost-related/productivity synergies and other non-tax related benefits of such acquisition. Such investors sold of JCI's shares after its latest quarterly report as the company narrowed its full-year 2017 profit and organic sales forecast. In particular, the company expects fiscal 2017 profits to be from $2.60 to $2.68 compared with a prior forecast of $2.60 to $2.75. The company also cut its organic sales growth forecast for 2017 to about 3 percent from its previous range of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent. Sales in JCI's building technologies and solutions business, its largest business, increased 1 percent to $5.54 billion in its latest quarter, but its margins decreased due to higher expenses and an unfavorable product mix. Analysts and investors were critical of the company's latest quarter largely due to the results of its building technologies and solutions business, given that such analysts/investors see the expected performance of such business as a primary reason why they have been bullish on the company's shares. While JCI's near-term results continue to confound and disappoint investors, we believe that patient and persistent investors will be rewarded over the long-term if they hold the company's shares.

Barrons financial newspaper recently highlighted a part of JCI's businesses that is likely to excel and reward investors if they continue to hold the company's shares. We foresaw and agree with Barrons analysis of the positive attributes of such business. The company's business that is likely to excel includes energy efficiency of buildings, which includes air conditioners. While air conditioner offering competitors have seen their stocks perform well, JCI's shares have languished and traded at a discount to such competitors despite the company's exposure to the long-term trend of building owners upgrading building technology to decrease operating costs and emissions. We have long held that JCI's shares have traded at a discount to their competitors' shares, and that, such discount would disappear and it shares would rise once the company would realize its full potential in the markets it sells into like the building technologies market and the energy efficiency trend that supports it. As investors have seen shares of JCI's competitors in the air conditioning business thrive, JCI's shares have underperformed. While JCI's recent earnings results met expectations and the company narrowed its 2017 guidance, the company acknowledged that its air conditioning business performed well and will continue to perform well in 2017. In JCI's most recent quarter, its positive air conditioning results were offset by weak results in its power solutions business and its ADT security and fire safety systems. Despite such weakness in JCI's non-air-conditioning businesses, the investment story for the company's shares is also cost cutting of at least $1.00 a share.

With the potential growth of JCI's air conditioning business in mind, let us take a brief look at the company's latest earnings results. The company recorded sales of $7.2 billion in its latest quarter, a 3 percent increase from the year-ago quarter (excluding the net impact of currency effects, mergers and acquisitions and lead pass-through pricing). Organic sales increased 2 percent. Adjusting for special items (including acquisition, divestiture and integration costs), the company recorded non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.50 per share, an increase from $0.45 in the year-ago quarter due to its continued focus on its productivity and the integration efforts (including merger synergies). In particular, JCI recognized $70 million in productivity/synergy cost savings for the quarter (.06 a share), an amount that the company indicates is accelerating. (The company now expects to achieve synergy/productivity savings at the high end of its $250 million to $300 million range for about $0.27 in savings for full year 2017.) In addition to such cost savings, the company is beginning to recognize organic growth, particularly within its buildings business. The company is experiencing significant strength in its HVAC businesses, particularly in its light commercial and residential businesses due to launches of new products and business investments. The company is also seeing some stabilization within the legacy Tyco fire protection products businesses.

JCI's narrowed guidance did not sit well with analysts and investors as the company's shares continue to under perform its competitors. Analyst/investor criticisms come on top of the tax bill that many were hit with given the company's tax inversion maneuver with Tyco that was supposed to be a boost for JCI and its investors. So far investors have yet to see a boost and their patience is wearing thin. While the company is making progress with its integration of Tyco's businesses, it also continues to exceed its cost savings forecasts from its productivity/integration cost savings efforts. Recently, there has been commentary that JCI should divest its volatile battery business as such commentary indicates that the battery business would be a better with another company. Such a divestiture would then improve JCI's free cash flow conversion to an amount more in line with its competitors. JCI has already been engaged in a transformation to exit low-margin industrial businesses to focus on less cyclical higher-margin markets that are experiencing higher growth rates. Such transformation, however, has yet to satisfy analysts/investors sufficiently to drive JCI's shares higher. As noted above, the company is likely to experience continued strength in its air conditioning/energy solutions businesses, while its volatile battery business may impede the company's progress until it is ultimately divested.

In addition to JCI's transformation efforts, the combined JCI/Tyco businesses should benefit by combining each company's offerings of complementary product/services with customer and geography overlap, along with significant revenue and cost synergies. The combined companies will also drive growth through product cross-selling and complementary distribution networks. With JCI continuing its effort to integrate TYC, it will also continue to focus on its market-leading building business that includes its heating and air conditioning equipment for commercial buildings, and on its devices for monitoring and regulating electricity usage, temperature and security. The company will also focus on its profitable but volatile automotive battery business that will benefit from fuel economy regulations due to its advanced lead-acid battery technology. We believe investors should consider JCI shares during the next overall market sell-off, and especially under $40 a share. As an investor waits for the company to fully realize benefits from its transformative activities, they will collect about a 2.40 percent dividend that is likely to be increased. With much of its transformative activities behind it, JCI will also be able to show more consistent revenue/earnings growth over the long term, and the shares will be assigned a price-to-earnings ratio more consistent with its competitors.

Our view

Sometimes we wonder why we have invested in industrial-related companies such as Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), General Electric (NYSE:GE) and JCI over the past decade, given their poor share price appreciation. Nonetheless, we want to participate in the industrial space and enjoy the outsized dividends of such companies while hoping for modest share price appreciation along with dividend increases and share buybacks. JCI's turnaround efforts to position itself towards more consistent long-term revenue/earnings growth have certainly been slow to impress analysts/investors. Investors tend to be risk averse to uncertainty, and even more risk averse to companies such as JCI that have undertaken multiple transformative activities with a goal of transforming towards higher-growth businesses in higher-growth markets. Investors understand that there are many moving parts to the transformation that the company has undertaken, and any misstep could adversely affect its results. We believe, however, that JCI shareholders will benefit from the Tyco acquisition if JCI can achieve its stated cost/productivity synergy goals. In our experience, a company's stated cost savings/productivity goals tend to be understated conservative targets that an acquiring company generally will easily exceed.

JCI's shares trade at a discount on a forward price to earnings ratio basis when compared to its competitors given such uncertainty. The company, given its exposure to energy efficient-building market trends, will benefit from the fact that energy is the most significant expense for commercial building operators. Further, given that high-energy-efficiency buildings are able to obtain higher rents, such buildings are also able to sell for premium prices. As such, office/residential building owners that invest in upgrading their buildings with modern controls, lighting and air conditioning allow such owners to harvest outsized investment returns. With the possibility of such investment returns, building owners are likely increase their building upgrade spending to improve energy efficiency. JCI stands to be a main beneficiary of such building upgrade trend. Also, to reiterate, JCI also stands to benefit from: 1) JCI/Tyco offering complementary product/services with customer and geography overlap, along with strong revenue/cost synergies; and 2) product cross-selling and complementary distribution networks. As noted above, as the company integrates Tyco into its organization, JCI's profit margins will increase and its price-to-earnings ratio will expand and be more comparable with that of its competitors.

Earnings estimates for JCI are $2.63 for fiscal year 2017 and $3.05 for fiscal year 2018. (We should note that estimates have decreased slightly for both years in recent months.) Shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 based on fiscal year 2017 earnings estimates and 13.80 based on fiscal year 2018 estimates. While we believe investors could buy JCI shares now, we also believe that since the overall markets are at 52-week highs, investors could buy shares below $40 a share if a strong overall market sell-off occurs. Over the long term, a combined JCI/Tyco, the company's energy solutions business (including its air conditioning business) and other transformative actions will reward long-term investors with increasing dividends, substantial share repurchases and share price appreciation.

