Brazil's Fragile Recovery

The once-falling knife that used to be investing in Brazil still has sharp edges.

In May of last year, I published an article describing what was shaping up to be the very early innings of Brazil's economic recovery. At that point, the perfect storm of economic contraction with high inflation, high interest rates and an increase in unemployment seemed out of control.

A surge of optimism ensued, however, after what some might describe as a "hostile takeover" of the country's presidency by then-VP Michel Temer suggested that austerity measures and business-friendly policies would follow the impeachment of then-President Dilma Rousseff. Brazilian stocks (NYSEARCA:EWZ) rallied, overshadowing the high-performing S&P 500 in both returns and volatility over the past 12 months.

Today, I look back at how the Brazilian economic landscape has changed since early 2016. As the chart below suggests, Brazil's recovery has been anything but smooth, and makes the 2008 global recession look like a minor nuisance.

After showing signs that the worst of the economic slump might have been left behind, GDP growth once again turned south in 3Q16. This might not have come as a surprise, considering the government's efforts to curtail spending and reverse the deterioration in the public accounts, currently estimated to end 2017 in the red by the equivalent of $45 billion (excluding interest payments, i.e. primary deficit). To further help illustrate the reduction in government spending, Brazil lowered investments in infrastructure by a jaw-dropping 61% YOY in 1Q17.

The persisting economic stagnation seems to be reflecting the struggle of the country's lower and middle classes (i.e. 94% of all consumers) the most. If unemployment looked high a year ago, at 9%, it has spiked up very quickly to nearly 14% today (see graph below). A country of 208 million people has a five-year record high 14 million without jobs, while the number of working-age people no longer in the workforce continues to increase. The total balance of savings accounts in the country (mostly held by the lower-to-middle classes) has decreased for the fourth month straight, suggesting that Brazilians might have been relying more on their savings to cover daily expenses.

On the positive side, the country's federal funds rate-equivalent, last year one of the 15 highest in the world, continues to decrease (see graphs below, over the past 12 months on the left and past 20 years on the right). Reduced inflation, likely the direct result of the soft economy, has allowed the Brazilian Central Bank to move swiftly since late 2016.

I view the declining trend in interest rates and inflation with cautious optimism, considering that Brazil seems to be finally shaking itself off from the stagflation death spiral of the past couple of years.

Conclusion

The initial jolt in optimism that I expected to see from an overhaul in Brazil's leadership earlier in 2016 has played out. Now, the country seems to be struggling to follow through, with decreased interest rates and lower inflation not quite being enough to counter continued economic stagnation and high unemployment.

With the "sugar rush" wearing off, playing the Brazilian recovery today seems a bit riskier to me than it did a year ago. I am particularly skeptical about sectors of the economy that rely on strong consumer spending and sentiment. With interest rates expected to fall further through 2017 and with lower inflation giving the country's central bank the confidence to do so, high-quality fixed income might be a less risky way to invest in the country at this moment.

Those interested in looking for bargains in the Brazilian stock market might find the low valuation levels attractive. As the chart below indicates, Brazilian stocks still trade at a developing country peer group-low 11.0x forward earnings.

Regardless of the strategy, keep in mind that the once-falling knife that used to be investing in Brazil still has sharp edges. Approach it with caution.

