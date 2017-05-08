Randgold - Strong Start To 2017 Despite Figures Well Down On Q4 2016

On the face of things the Q1 figures from major African gold miner, Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD), looked fairly dismal despite the company calling them a strong start to 2017. They were indeed up on last year's Q1, but in nearly all respects they were sharply down on the previous quarter's record figures. However, in his presentation to analysts in London on Thursday, CEO and company founder Mark Bristow presented things in a positive light and the general consensus among those attending was also positive. Interestingly, contrary to most other gold stocks which had a pretty torrid few days given the poor performance of the gold price, Randgold's stock was pretty resilient and closed several points higher than it had been earlier in the week.

In his presentation, Bristow commented that Q1 is always a busy one for the company and pointed to the performance improvements over Q1 2016 as what should be the main take-away from the latest figures. The company has been good at maintaining its reserves and resources year-on-year and prides itself on its exploration prowess saying it has made some good advances on both greenfield and brownfield targets. See: Randgold Resources' (NASDAQ:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow on Q1 2017 Results the main target for a potential new mine is at Massawa across the Senegal border from Mali and relatively close to Loulo-Gounkoto. A feasibility study is planned, but any new mine will have to meet the company's stringent criteria for developing a new mine before any decision is made. Otherwise Randgold and Bristow particularly like the Cote d'Ivoire mining code and prospective for new mine potential.

If we look at the Q1 financial and costs highlights as noted by the company itself one can see that compared with Q4 2016 just about every metric could have been seen as disappointing. They are set out below:

• Gold production up 10% on corresponding quarter of prior year and down 15% on record Q4 2016

• Profit up 33% on corresponding quarter of prior year and down 10% quarter on quarter

• Total cash costs per ounce down 4% on corresponding quarter of prior year and up 13% quarter on quarter (due largely to big fall in ounces produced)

• Cash increases 16% quarter on quarter to $600 million, with no debt

• Shareholders approve 52% increase in annual dividend to $1.00 per share

The positives of course were the comparisons with Q1 2016, the fact that the company continues to generate cash and has no debt (which sets it apart from most of its peers among the 1 million ounce/year plus gold mining companies), and the big dividend increase to $1/share which had been foreshadowed at the beginning of the year.

What really sets Randgold apart from the other Tier 1 gold producers is its rigid conformity to only building a new mine if it meets its key financial and production criteria. The mine has to be seen as profitable at a gold price of $1,000 an ounce, have an ore reserve containing at least 3 million ounces of gold and a minimum internal rate of return (NYSE:IRR) of at least 20%.

All its current operations and exploration activity are in West and Central Africa, an area which many consider to be one of high political risk, but Randgold has so far been remarkably adept at avoiding any corresponding pitfalls by maintaining good relationships with whichever government faction is in power. Additionally its commitment to sustainability after its mines inevitably run out of profitable ore has helped it maintain its relationships through revolutions and hostile government changes in its countries of operation - currently Mali, Cote d'Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (NYSE:DRC).

Indeed it is this strong track record of working with governments of whatever hue will have been the decision for Randgold to be the developer and operator of what is now Africa's largest single gold mine, Kibali, in the DRC's northeast in one of the most remote areas in the whole of Africa close to the border with South Sudan. Randgold only controls 45% of Kibali with the much larger Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) holding a similar stake, but the smaller company was chosen to build and operate the resulting mine and succeeded in pouring first gold in September 2013 ahead of schedule and under budget. This was all accomplished in an area with little or no infrastructure, about as far from the coast as you can get in Africa, and with all the equipment being shipped in via the Kenyan port of Mombasa, some 1,200 miles cross country. A terrific achievement.

This year, Kibali is scheduled to produce over 600,000 ounces of gold as its underground section advances with the underground ore slightly raising the grade profile The underground section is due to hit full production in Q3 this year.

While Kibali is already Africa's largest single gold mine, Randgold's Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali currently produces more gold (but this is in reality a two-mine operation) with output of 707,116 ounces of gold in 2016 and the complex is projected to produce over 600,000 ounces of gold a year for the next ten years. Both are world class operations in their own right, but are located around 20 miles apart with Gounkoto ore trucked to, and toll-treated at, the Loulo plant.

Randgold's other major mine in full production is Tongon in Cote d'Ivoire. The plant here has undergone a series of problems in it crushing, grinding and flotation sections, yet still managed to produce over 260,000 ounces of gold in 2016. With the process plant difficulties now behind it, but with a planned move into lower grade areas, it is scheduled to produce around 270,000 ounces of gold this year. Q1 production was affected by a 9-day work stoppage but the problems which led to this have been resolved. At full capacity, gold output could reach close to 280,000 ounces this year. We need to wait until the end of Q2 for an update. Remaining mine life is 5 years but Randgold has high hopes for the potential mining of several satellite deposits which could lead to a decent life extension.

Randgold's oldest operating project is Morila in Mali which has been in shutdown phase for the past seven years. It has been kept going, and profitable, first by a pit pushback and treating its waste dumps and stockpiled material and now with tailings retreatment. There is the prospect of pushing some additional ore through the plant from some small satellite deposits owned by a third party and the plant is thus expected to continue processing low grade material until around 2019 some 6 years beyond its previously planned final closure date.

In 2016 the Randgold Group's consolidated attributable gold output was around 1.25 million ounces at a cash cost of $639 an ounce. For 2017 it is targeting 1.25-1.3 million ounces at total cash costs of between $580-$630 an ounce and planned capital expenditure of $300 million. The company does have a good track record but with no major production uptick in sight any real stock price progress will be dependent on the gold price. Should this end the year at a higher level than it is now then there is the prospect of increased profits and in the company further adding to its cash pile - some of which it may well return to shareholders in the form of another dividend increase. If the gold price dips further the company is better placed to ride the storm than most of its peers. Bristow states that he never wants the company to be held to ransom by the gold market and views its cash pile as protection.

But there is always the overhang of African political risk - particularly in the DRC where Bristow described the political outlook as 'dynamic' - which has probably kept the stock price at a level below that deserved by its actual performance vis-à-vis its peers. That overhang will always be there despite the company's record of handling political problems so well. The current and prospective future dividend level and yield compensate should political disruption not materialize (and there appear to be no real clouds on the horizon in this respect.)

