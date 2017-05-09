Don't Let Your Investment In AT&T Get Sidetracked By Media Bias

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive instant text message trade alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

Even AT&T's Media Bias Should Not Sidetrack Your Investments

Let's get one thing straight. The media business, whether we're discussing, television, newspapers, magazines or internet sites, exists to sell advertising. The more ads they can sell, the more money they make.

Total digital advertising

In 2015, $59.6 billion was spent on any digital advertising, including on search engines, social media, news and all other kinds of websites. This is up 20% from 2014, according to estimates by eMarketer. This growth rate is slightly higher than in the previous three years, when annual growth hovered around 15-17%.

Source: journalism.org

Annual Total Advertising Spending (in U.S. dollars)

As of 2015, total ad spending in the U.S. on an annual basis totaled about $175 billion.

While media businesses base their growth on persuading advertisers to advertise their wares and services on their platforms, how do they most often persuade advertisers and viewers/users to be attracted to their platforms?

News and plenty of it. The worse it is, the better. Bad news carries the wow factor, the jaw dropping angst that accompanies unpleasant surprises. Dramatic headlines elicit the strongest emotions. Good news usually falls into the category of "OK, what have you done for me lately?" It goes in one ear and out the other.

Not so for bad news. That really commands our attention. We remember bad news and sometimes over-react to it. Short-term over-reaction to bad news can get investors into lots of trouble. It can spur some to panic sell their quality stocks, shoot first then ask questions later. This type of reaction can play havoc with an investor's long-term plans and goals.

Bad news that gets compounded by repetition, either on an investor's particular stock, or regarding the overall market in general, can create large doses of anxiety and lead investors to make lots of mistakes.

Trying to understand the reality, rather than the hype employed to sell advertising, is the key to better investing.

The News Is Giving Me Agita!

Judging by its spelling and meaning, you might think that "agita" is simply a shortened version of "agitation," but that's not the case. Both "agitation" and the verb "agitate" derive from Latin agere ("to drive"). "Agita," which first appeared in American English in the early 1980s, comes from a dialectical pronunciation of the Italian word acido, meaning "heartburn" or "acid." "Agita" is also occasionally used in English with the meaning "heartburn." For a while the word's usage was limited to New York City and surrounding regions, but the word became more widespread in the mid-90s.

Source: Merriam Webster

Heartburn, anxiety, heart palpitations, any way you slice it, we can't seem to get away from the ever-present news cycle and all the various ways that bad news impinges upon us. Whether it's radio, TV, newspapers, magazines or the internet, podcasts, downloads, you name it. It's like a constant assault on our senses.

These disparate sources present us with more information than we've ever experienced before. Knowledge is power, and information adds to that knowledge base. The problem is, there is so much information coming to us now, it becomes difficult sorting the wheat from the chaff.

Financial news, germane to us as investors, seems to have taken the lead with increased coverage. For fun, Google the term "stock market" and see how many articles are begging for your attention.

Pretty astounding, right? 110 million results. It'll take you a few hundred lifetimes to get through all of that information. You could hardly say that this is the stuff of making things easier for investors to make decisions on whether to buy, hold or sell their stocks at any given time. It's more akin to information overload.

When the economy hits a rough patch, or when one or two indicators turns down, investors get nervous and begin to focus on the negative which creates a negative closed loop and causes some to hit the panic button. When March new jobs came in very light, at 77,000 newly created jobs, nervous investors searched for more information that confirmed their negative bias.

Then, when the April jobs report came out last week showing 211,000 new job adds, and unemployment falling to just 4.4%, the best level in a decade, investors switched gears. Jerking an investor's emotions from low to high, then back again can wreak havoc on the speculator and short-term investor.

Company specific news can have the same effect, and often does. Short-term changes in a company's outlook, or analyst's reports focusing on a small, immaterial detail, can cause a stock's price to become divorced from the true fundamentals of the company. Volatility in stock prices is the norm.

Investors not willing to accept the daily, if not minute to minute price changes, should funnel their money to other, less volatile vehicles. Long-term investors are better positioned to take advantage of periodic irrational pricing. In fact, this is where long-term investors have their greatest success. Short-term traders most often fail over the long term. On the contrary, it is the long-term investor who has a much better probability of success in his investing.

The anxious investor continues to search out negative sources of information in the face of temporary weakness, which simply fuels his anxiety and causes him to make more mistakes. This is referred to as confirmation bias. If the bad news on his company or the economy keeps getting repeated in the media for several days or weeks, the stock price can get hammered some more and push the anxious investor to make decisions that are divorced from his original aims and conviction on his company, or the economy in general.

If the economy or his company stock price continues to weaken, it might cause more and more pessimism and cause him to want to reduce his risk further, leading him further and further away from his long-term goals.

Keep Your Emotions In Check

Easier said than done, keeping your emotions in check is the key to successful long-term investing. When our hard-earned money is at stake, it becomes painfully difficult to stay the course. Most investors see continued deterioration in their portfolio value as evidence that they have held on too long. It confirms their negative perception of the market and compels them to sell their stocks when in fact they should be buying more, at cheaper prices.

Warren Buffett is known to have said, if the investor is not willing to accept a 50% drop in their portfolio value from time to time, they should stay away from the equity markets. Corrections are defined as drops of 10% or more. Bear markets are defined by drops of 20% or more. We've had quite a few bear markets in modern times, some of which have shown losses of 35% to 57%, most recently in the 2008 financial crisis.

But here's the good news. Stock prices rise, much more often than they decline. And after each bear market, the new bull market not only recovers to past highs, but goes on to set new record highs of its own.

Our emotions are so fickle that when stocks are rising, we want to buy more stocks. This is counterintuitive because when we do this, we're paying higher prices and not necessarily gaining any value for those higher prices. When a stock's price rises 10% or 30% over the course of a day or week, is it logical that the company's value has changed so drastically in so short a period? Not likely.

Conversely, when stocks are falling, investors fear that they will continue falling and they can't sell their stocks fast enough. Again, counter-intuitively, when prices are cheaper, they should want to buy them on sale. Doing so would certainly be getting the same value, but for a cheaper price. And for dividend income investors, like me, the bargain of cheaper prices is even sweeter. As prices fall, the yields of those dividend payments grow larger. Investors interested in expanding their income streams should be overjoyed at those moments of mispricing.

Again, having this perspective as a long-term dividend investor allows this type of investor to take full advantage of such dislocated pricing to greatly grow his income stream, much faster as well, than under normal sideways or upwardly sloping market environments. Following the lead of market prices in either direction can be hazardous to an investor's financial health unless the investor understands how to take advantage of mispricing cues.

Short-term reactions can devastate an investor's portfolio, causing him to compound his mistakes and go against his original plans. Selling at the wrong times can be just as dangerous as buying at the wrong times. This is why the old adage is so poignant. "Time in the market is better than trying to time the market." The long-term investor who has learned to control his emotions and approach investing within a cool, rational framework has recognized and benefited from this.

Bulls And Bears, A Look Back

In just the last 10 years or so, we have experienced a lot of bad news. This includes Wall Street bank bailouts, auto manufacturer bailouts, an oil spill by BP (NYSE:BP), the S&P decision to lower the credit rating of the U.S., the city of Detroit filing for bankruptcy, and a U.S. government shutdown. This is not to mention Brexit, which caused a several-day panic in markets worldwide before just a just-as-quick recovery. And now, a bankruptcy filing by Puerto Rico. Over $1 trillion was taken out of equity mutual funds from January 31, 2007 through December 31, 2016. And how did the market react to all of this? The S&P 500 Index rose 287% from March 9, 2009 to December 31, 2016. The recession in 2008 was difficult period for all of us. Of course, it was especially hard on those that lost their jobs and those that lost their homes. If you panicked and sold all your equities, and didn't come back to the markets shortly after the bottom on March 9, 2009, you most likely didn't participate in the huge, eight-year rally that ensued.

Looking back even further, we've had seven bear markets since 1973. That's about one every five years, with an average decline of 32%. During a bear market, the news becomes very depressing, indeed. If we ourselves do not lose a job, have a car repossessed or lose a home, we always know of a friend, family or neighbor who are affected in this way. Investors get the urge to panic and "play it safe." By the time they work up their courage to re-enter the market, they may have missed much of the recovery. This happened to millions of investors in the last bear market. I personally know of many friends and relatives that left the equity markets for good and settled for very low bond yields to fund their upcoming retirements. Today, many of them feel snookered, having sold their good companies at 50% discounts - and they were left with only half their former portfolio value to invest at subsequent, historically low bond rates. Their future retirements are now imperiled with much lower income to fund their retirements.

The Fear Of Losing

In previous articles, we've touched on this idea of "fear of losing." "Because Bears Are Not The Most Welcome Houseguests" discussed many aspects of these fears. Those investors who are loss-averse are far more impacted by the losses they experience than the gains they've come by. When these loss-averse investors begin to experience losses in the stock market, they are pre-disposed to sell as the market plummets lower and lower.

Because they have been chastened by the experience, when the market begins its recovery, these same investors will take a very long time, sometimes years or even decades, to come back into the market and risk their money again. Acting in this way deprives them of the opportunity to benefit from the recovery. Woulda, coulda, shoulda can keep loss-averse investors out of the market for the rest of their lives.

The Glass Is Half Full

Bull markets come and go. So do bear markets. So do recessions. Since 1926 (the Great Depression), the S&P 500 Index has had 67 positive years out of 91. Of the negative years, only six had losses that qualified as a bear market, showing losses greater than 20%. The S&P 500 Index had an average annual return of 10.04% over this 91-year history. Periods of economic and stock market crisis cause too many investors to focus too much on them as they are caught in the whirlpool of fearful emotions. Many of them lose sight of their long-term goals and make emotional, loss-averse, and panicked of-the-moment decisions that are often detrimental to their own long-term goal of building wealth and income for their retirement.

One Remedy: Focus On Growth of Dividends, Not Prices

Accentuate The Positive

You've got to accentuate the positive

Eliminate the negative

And latch on to the affirmative

Don't mess with Mister In-Between

You've got to spread joy up to the maximum

Bring gloom down to the minimum

Have faith or pandemonium's

Liable to walk upon the scene

To illustrate my last remark

Jonah in the whale, Noah in the ark

What did they do just when everything looked so dark?

(Man, they said "We'd better accentuate the positive")

("Eliminate the negative")

("And latch on to the affirmative")

Don't mess with Mister In-Between (No!)

Don't mess with Mister In-Between

(Ya got to spread joy up to the maximum)

(Bring gloom down to the minimum)

(Have faith or pandemonium's)

(Liable to walk upon the scene)

You got to ac (yes, yes) -cent-tchu-ate the positive

Eliminate (yes, yes) the negative

And latch (yes, yes) on to the affirmative

Don't mess with Mister In-Between

No, don't mess with Mister In-Between

-Johnny Mercer

Accentuate The Positive: Focus On Growth of Dividends, Not Prices

So many investors are misled by the volatility and temporary mispricing of stocks, which leads them to do the wrong thing at the wrong time while betraying their original plans. They seem to place more trust in what market prices are telling them than in their own research of the basic intrinsic value of the companies they buy.

One way to fight back the emotions that take control of the investor's actions and lead to poor performance is to move the focus away from fickle market pricing to dividends.

Dividends constitute a company's way of accentuating the positive, and making the growth of earnings a reality for the shareholder. The investor who owns stock must begin to see himself as part owner of the company, only too glad to share in the success of the company to grow its business, earnings and free cash flow which is used to pay the dividend. A business owner has no interest in being presented with a buy-out offer, every minute of the day, which is what a changing stock price represents.

On the contrary, the business owner concentrates on growing the business to make it more valuable in the future, knowing that its intrinsic value will always be reflected in the long term. Future buyers will be willing to pay a higher price when the business reflects a higher value by the larger, growing stream of earnings it produces.

The true, long-term shareholder, therefore, changes his focus from price to the dividends created by that growing earnings stream. If all goes well, the dividend income investor benefits from an ever-growing stream of dividend income that keeps him always ahead of inflation.

To aid in this ongoing process of focusing on the dividend stream for income enhancement, diversifying our equities, choosing entry prices and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio, we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

While other investors have been focusing recently on the weakening price of AT&T (NYSE:T) and selling their shares due to fears we discussed earlier, our focus on the opportunity presented by the cheaper price and higher dividend yield has only intensified.

We monitor our original buy price of T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next targeted purchase, achieved Wednesday at $38.18 per share, is giving us a yield of 5.13%, as shown in column L, and will contribute yet another $513.52 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

Column P shows our capital gain in dollar terms for each equity and gives us a portfolio total at the top of the column.

We had set our first target entry price to monitor at $39, which is about a 2.3% discount to last week's price closing price and a 6.5% discount from pricing the week before. The next target we've chosen to watch for is $36.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 10% discount from pricing of about 2 weeks ago, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is shown in column L as 5.44%.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income, and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

If we choose to employ the dollar-cost average method, I can easily input prices paid over longer periods for each position in AT&T as they occur. This gives me perspective on the impact that price paid has on the dividend yield of each successive position taken.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc.(NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.89% since launch on November 1, 2015. Current portfolio income totals $28,346, while capital appreciation for 2017 alone has registered $25,098 to date.

FTG Portfolio Annual Income: Focusing On The Dividends

Dividend income continues to grow apace.

Our newest addition of 262 shares of AT&T has added $513.52 to annual income. This amounts to around a 2% increase in annual income from this one addition alone.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, May 5, 2017

On Friday, the Dow managed a gain of just ¼%. In stark contrast, the FTG Portfolio constituents experienced a sharp snap-back from earlier weakness, gaining $7452, or 1.36%.

Our subscribers experienced an even sharper boost, up 1.40% on the day.

Your Takeaway

Today, we are seemingly inundated with an enormous flow of information from all manner of the media, both old and new. While "knowledge is power", too much information can overwhelm our thought process and lead us off into the wrong path.

Confirmation bias is especially troublesome for the loss-averse investor as it leads inexorably to a negative closed loop and panic selling in troubled economic and stock market cycles.

Working hard at emotional control can have the biggest payoff, allowing investors to change their focus from the daily vicissitudes of market pricing to the joyous celebration of sharing in a company's earnings success with a growing stream of dividend income.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you suffered from anxiety and panic during turbulent market conditions? Have you made mistakes in your investing and veered off the path of your long term goals because of it? Please share with us, in the comment section below, whether changing your focus to dividend growth has resulted in better financial outcomes.

