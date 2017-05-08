This is a Heisenberg public service announcement for anyone who owns iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and/or SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Given that this is a public service announcement, I'm aiming for maximum conciseness here. If you want the diatribe-ish version, see here. Or maybe here.

See, when you own a high yield corporate bond ETF, you think you have liquidity. After all, you can trade in and out of it all day like a stock.

In reality, you have "phantom" liquidity. The only reason you can trade in and out of it with ease is because the flows are diversifiable. That is, when one manager is seeing inflows, another is seeing outflows, so they can effectively swap portfolio products. That looks like this:

(Barclays)

See how the heading there says "after: low dealer inventory impairs this process"? Yeah, so you should read the word "after" as "post-crisis."

The Street isn't willing to take balance sheet risk anymore. Before the crisis, the diagram shown above looked like this:

(Barclays)

Note the difference: flows didn't need to be diversifiable because the Street served as a middleman. If everyone was selling, the Street was buying. They'd inventory the bonds, thus facilitating liquidity.

Without that middleman, there's no cushion if everyone sells their HY ETF shares at once. The underlying bonds will have to be sold, but because the Street isn't willing to step in, you're likely to get a firesale. Which means pennies on the dollar. How many pennies of course depends on how bad things are. So it might not be a catastrophe, but it very well could be.

Ok, so check this chart out:

(Deutsche Bank)

See those red lines? That's the Street stepping away entirely. That is: "no, we're not buying any of those junk bonds."

Note where the arrows are. Here (roughly) is where those arrows fall on a price chart of HYG and oil prices:

And here's where those arrows fall on a chart that shows the correlation between HYG and crude prices:

(Deutsche Bank)

Anyone want to try and say that's a coincidence?

No? I didn't think so.

The point: the Street is already leery of being a middleman when it comes to the corporate credit market. But when there's trouble in HY (which has a tendency to coincide with dips in crude prices and soaring correlations between junk and oil), the dealers step away altogether.

Here's Deutsche Bank explaining that dealer inventories soared to a two-year high when HY spreads compressed to near post-crisis lows (so, the peak of the rally in junk) but collapsed the most on record as soon as oil dropped and spreads widened:

An interesting development has transpired in dealer positioning, where HY inventories have recently spiked to just over $7bn, their highest level in more than two years (Figure 1). This peak in dealer balance sheets coincided perfectly with HY spreads reaching their post-2014 lows in early March. Subsequently, inventories were abruptly reversed, and the current dealer positioning shows only $3bn in aggregate holdings. The drop from $7bn peak to the current level was the sharpest reversal in this dataset going back four years, or as far as the Fed's data goes. On a more general note, dealer positioning in HY appears quite pro-cyclical over time, as it shows them going into the episode of spread widening in late 2014 with high inventories, averaging $6-8bn, only to be cut gradually as credit spreads widened. The low print of zero inventories was reached in early 2016, coinciding with peak spreads. While this is not particularly surprising, it is interesting to observe such a behavior in the data.

The takeaway from this Sunday public service announcement: the liquidity providers for HY are fair-weather friends. They're there when you don't need them, but not so much when you do.

I'm Heisenberg and I approve this message.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.