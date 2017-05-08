How Inventories And High-Profile Bulls Fooled Oil Investors

The historical stock build from December 2014 through July 2016 and subsequent decline from August through December had led some to conclude that global stocks had started to rebalance. Instead, the normal seasonality in stocks had been masked by the high overproduction of OPEC, but then normal seasonality kicked in.

Global OECD inventories from past years demonstrate the normal seasonal patterns, with some variability. As shown in the graph below, stocks normally build early in the year and peak around August. They normally drop from September through December.

But in 2015, the oversupply was so excessive that stocks just kept building throughout the year. They finally peaked in July 2016, then dropped off due to normal seasonal demand. This normal pattern led to a false conclusion that the rebalancing of stocks had begun.

But according to Energy Department data, OECD stocks in March 2017 are 13 million barrels higher than in December. And it projects that stocks are likely to peak in May this year, earlier than normal, but to end 2017 with stocks just 14 million lower than a year ago. This is based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) assumption that OPEC does not hold production to its March level. I believe that is likely due to gains in Libya and Nigeria. Furthermore, the EIA projects global stocks will set new record highs in 2018, after the OPEC-non-OPEC cuts presumably end.

Effect of Production Cuts

Some argue that the 285 million barrel excess above the 5-year average as of the end of December should disappear in five-to-six months by dividing 285 million by 1.8 million barrels per day, the agreed-upon size of the daily cut. But that math first assumes that supply was in balance with demand. It makes no allowance for rising supplies, such as in the U.S., and it does not take into account the seasonality.

For example, Andrew J. Hall, CEO of Astenbeck Capital Management, had written a letter to clients in 2016 that the market was already rebalanced and that the 300 million barrel surplus would be gone by mid-2017. According to his SEC ADV Form, his regulatory assets under management as of March 30, 2017, were $2.7 billion, down from about $5 billion in 2012.

Pierre Andurand, head of Andurand Capital, finally threw in the towel on his long positions. He had been talking up his book while selling it off, according to reports. At the end he said he remained bullish, but having more than one billion dollars in trading funds, did not have any long positions left.

That raises two ethical questions: How can a trader profess to be bullish with no long positions? And how can a trader say he is bullish while selling off his length?

Lesser-known commentators quoted Hall and Andurand to retail investors, magnifying their impact. Some just repeated their thesis, as if it were their own. Some did both.

Being a perma-bull in oil over these last three years has been an unmitigated disaster. Remaining a perma-bull over the next three years is ill-advised.

Looking Forward

According to OPEC's figures, global OECD stocks are likely to build both in the first and second quarters, and then decline in the second half of the year, assuming OPEC production remains at the March level.

Conclusions

The market dropped sharply in early March as a result of the continued rise in stocks. The market has falsely expected to see inventories decline as a result of the production cuts. But seasonal factors need to be taken into account.

We should see global stocks decline in the second half of 2017, assuming OPEC extends its cuts. And the decline may start earlier than normal because U.S. refinery utilization has ramped up faster and earlier than usual, thereby requiring more crude oil. But the implication is that product stocks will be higher than expected as a result. The glut is shifting from crude to products in the U.S.

For information about my Premium service on Seeking Alpha, click here. If you would rather manage your risk v. be a perma-bull, take a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.