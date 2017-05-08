Linn Energy Sells Its Western Wyoming Assets

Deal has a neutral effect on Linn's value, but allows it to further deleverage. Estimated leverage is less than 1.0x now.

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) announced that it was selling its western Wyoming assets to Jonah Energy for $581.5 million. This deal further deleverages Linn and leaves it with an excellent balance sheet as well as the ability to devote more resources to its key SCOOP/STACK/Merge assets. The sale also appears to be for a fair price that is in line with Linn's overall valuation based on EBITDA multiples.

Assets Being Sold

Linn is selling 27,500 net acres in western Wyoming, including approximately 16,000 net acres in the Jonah and Pinedale fields. Production for Q1 2017 was approximately 129 MMcfe per day, indicating a value of approximately $4,500 per flowing Mcfe. Linn indicated that the PDP PV-10 of these assets was around $369 million.

Most development in the Jonah field involves vertical wells, although Linn has recently drilled some horizontal wells there with positive results. Total proved reserves are approximately 384 Bcfe.

Effect On Linn

Linn mentioned that the properties being sold were forecasted to generate around $60 million in unlevered free cash flow for 2017. It also mentioned that it was planning on spending $30 million in capital expenditures for its Jonah assets in 2017. This translates into expectations for around $90 million EBITDA in 2017, resulting in the purchase price representing a multiple of approximately 6.5x EBITDA. As I've previously valued Linn using a 6x to 7x EBITDA multiple, this asset sale has a neutral effect on Linn's value, which was previously estimated at $25 to $30 per share.

The asset sale benefits Linn by reducing its net debt from around $962 million when it emerged from bankruptcy to under $400 million. Despite the loss of EBITDA generation from its western Wyoming assets, Linn's leverage is expected to fall below 1.0x now. Linn's balance sheet is very healthy and appears to be in the top tier of the industry as it relates to leverage. The lower leverage and the reduction in interest costs and capital expenditure requirements will allow Linn to focus even more attention on its SCOOP/STACK/Merge assets.

Notes On Timing Of Sale

There have been some comments questioning whether Linn should have sold these assets earlier in order to attempt to avoid a bankruptcy filing. In my opinion an earlier sale would have been futile though. Linn needed close to $90 oil and $4 natural gas to get to a reasonable leverage level without hedges (Linn's leverage was approaching 18x at $50 oil and $2.50 natural gas), so once it became apparent that prices wouldn't be returning to nearly $90 oil and $4 natural gas anytime soon, Linn's fate was sealed. Asset sales would have potentially bought Linn a little more time, but at the cost of worsening its leverage issues even more.

Due to Linn's extreme leverage prior to its bankruptcy filing, a sale of its western Wyoming assets would have likely increased its debt to EBITDA level, so its fundamental problems wouldn't have been improved by the sale. It may have bought Linn a bit of extra time (such as six months to a year) to wait for higher oil prices, but given that Linn needed close to $90 oil and $4 natural gas for a reasonable leverage level, that extra time would have likely just have delayed the inevitable at the cost of giving up a significant asset.

As it turns out, oil and gas prices never approached the levels that Linn needed, so by this point (May 2017) Linn would have likely filed for restructuring even if it had sold its western Wyoming assets prior to early 2016.

Conclusion

Linn's western Wyoming asset sale appears to be for a fair price at around 6.5x EBITDA. This sale will help Linn deleverage further as well as free up some resources to focus further on its key SCOOP/STACK/Merge assets. Linn is in a strong position financially now, although understandably there is some wariness around Linn given that its bankruptcy filing cost many investors a lot of money. It does appear that Linn has learned a lesson (at least for now) about becoming over-leveraged, although I am neutral on the stock at its current valuation.

