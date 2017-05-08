Crude Oil At Risk Of Testing $40 A Barrel

Crude oil's (NYSEARCA:USO) recovery on Friday last (5th May) and in pre market this morning could mean we have at least a daily cycle low in place. The current daily cycle is 33 days strong so it is in its timing band for a daily low or even a potential intermediate low anywhere around here. Crude oil is down over 13% since the 11th of April which has resulted in short term sentiment being on the floor and its momentum indicators being at oversold levels as we can see below. However (and we have seen this especially in oil over the past few years), oversold conditions can become even more oversold which is why caution is definitely warranted at this stage. Traders who are long this market should have hard stops right below last Thursday lows (4th of May) as this most recent bounce could easily turn out to be a false dawn.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

The reason is that this present intermediate cycle in crude oil is now 25 weeks old so the odds of making new highs in this cycle are slim to say the least. What I don't like about this present intermediate cycle is that the cycle topped out right at the turn of the year which means we are dealing with a left translated cycle. Left hand intermediate cycles usually mean that we will drop below the previous intermediate low - which, in this case, was on the 11th of November last. This would bring the August lows into play as the next support levels (which are sub $40 a barrel levels in crude oil) if the November lows get breached. Therefore the risk to the downside is still very much real despite the short term oversold conditions we have at present.

Long term sentiment in crude oil aligns well with my thesis. The point of the August lows (which produced a right translated cycle) was the last time when crude oil's sentiment reading dipped under 30. The November and recent March lows (which have been breached) just didn't make it down to those ultra pessimistic levels. Therefore we will be looking for crude's sentiment to come back down to under the 30 level which probably means the commodity has a date with the $40 per barrel region before long. When we have sentiment at more depressed levels, the odds are more in favor of a counter-trend move as the investing public are too pessimistic at that point. Once again we will wait for that setup to materialize.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

The more times a trader/investor puts themselves in a position where the downside is limited but the upside is significant, the better probability of profit the portfolio has. The 2016 lows were below $30 a barrel so the bull market is potentially very much intact despite the recent weakness in this present intermediate cycle. Therefore because of the early topping fashion in this cycle, I would caution traders on getting long at these levels. Everybody has their own strategy but ours is pulling the trigger when the asset class in question trades at extremes. I feel we though are not at that level just yet.

