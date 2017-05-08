Dividend Champion Portfolio May Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott’s Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the “Dividend Champions” as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of April):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr Target Corp. TGT 4.3 12.14 13.7 Altria Group Inc. MO 3.4 9.83 8.6 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 3.22 14.86 12.4 VF Corp. VFC 3.08 19.58 18.7 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 4.62 999 28.8 AT&T Inc. T 4.95 18.87 2.2 Weyco Group Inc. WEYS 3 17.81 5.8 Consolidated Edison ED 3.48 19.24 2.9 Old Republic International ORI 3.68 12.93 1.4 People’s United Financial PBCT 3.95 18.99 1.5 Sonoco Products Co. SON 2.98 18.55 5.9 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.43 28.96 7.7 ExxonMobil Corp. XOM 3.77 43.43 6.6 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 2.99 21.66 6.2 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 2.93 19.92 6.4 National Retail Properties NNN 4.31 35.48 3.6 Emerson Electric EMR 3.19 23.55 4.7 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.31 20.05 1.8 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.8 21.08 16.4 Eagle Financial Services EFSI 2.98 14.97 2.6 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT 2.99 43.06 8.6 Procter & Gamble Co. PG 3.16 25.24 4.1 W.W. Grainger Inc. GWW 2.66 19.7 10.4 Chevron Corp. CVX 4.05 999 3.2 Community Trust Banc. CTBI 2.85 16.84 2.8

There is no turnover in positions this month.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends VFC 470 57.39 12/7/2016 $26,973.30 $25,600.90 -5.09% ED 390 70.41 12/7/2016 $27,459.90 $31,125.90 13.35% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $23,197.70 24.91% KO 653 41.29 12/7/2016 $26,962.37 $28,529.57 5.81% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $22,412.12 -16.50% MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $28,368.00 21.98% TROW 300 71.35 7/5/2016 $21,405.00 $21,570.00 0.77% HP 341 80.9 10/6/2014 $27,586.90 $20,333.83 -26.29% WEYS 1088 27.81 3/7/2017 $30,257.28 $30,246.40 -0.04% T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $25,064.00 1.13%

Disclosure: None.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.