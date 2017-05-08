Ford: Perhaps It's Time

Hi friend, let's chat about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and what is going on with the "Built Tough" maker. The negativity around shares right now is extremely high, and it seems everybody and their mother is giving themselves an attaboy for seeing the price depreciation ahead of time.

F data by YCharts

Aside from just screaming, "I was right, you were wrong!" what is the motivation for this braggadocio if you're not short? I would suppose these folks are perhaps on the edge of being quite pompous and very egocentric. Perhaps, stronger language is needed when we examine the data - specifically, the data that says short interest has yet to rise above 3% in 2017. When I look at Ford, I see a great marvel of a company. Not only a company that has passed the test of time, but a company setting themselves up for the future. Whether that future is EV/Hybrid transportation, autonomous vehicles, or highly efficient, and fun combustion engines.

We see negativity like this in the market all the time. When a company is down and their share price lingering, folks start appearing from every size woodwork, coming out to rub dirt in the company's face, along with bashing lamenting shareholders. What takes place next may feel like an endless eternity for said shareholders. I'm referring to that journey of heavy consolidation for shares, where shares meander about until they find their foothold. Quarterly reports become damned, until Y-o-Y comparisons reset and the pessimistic herd moves on. This story is a classic, and it's also a truth.

F Short Interest data by YCharts

The issue with this negative story I see is the main character, Ford. As we've mentioned, Ford is setting itself up for the future in major ways. You could easily argue and make the case that Ford is top two in the EV/Hybrid race, and perhaps top three in the autonomous race. Last but not least, Ford may be sitting atop every manufacturer with their EcoBoost engines, where they've taken the path of less displacement for fuel efficiency, and clever modern turbos for fun and power.

Before we move on, I want to touch on the idea of peak auto real quick. Peak auto is a term you've certainly heard by now, it's the idea or theory that with a record breaking 17.5 million vehicles sold in 2016, the path of least resistance is for declining sales. Logically and mathematically, this makes perfect sense, and I don't doubt that total vehicle sales will decline this year.

However, the most important piece of this puzzle is being left out by those with their own agenda. Ask yourself, what kind of vehicles have the worst declining sales across the board? You guessed it! Passenger cars is the answer, the same vehicles with the smallest average purchase price, mind you. Truck and SUV sales are still very steady throughout nearly every manufacturer, with numbers hovering around even to slightly higher depending on the make.

Declining passenger car sales are a trend, that's a given, but steady and strong truck and SUV sales are also a trend. Understanding that passenger cars have the smallest purchase price, while trucks and SUVs have the highest purchase price; while understanding trends, might lead you to have a different opinion of peak auto and what that idea might really mean for the auto industry.

I'll admit I'm intrigued with Ford and the prospect of owning shares. The value is pretty straightforward. The forward P/E is less than 7, while the yield is over 5%. The company makes an abundance of FCF easily covering said yield with about 40% FCF left to fund the company's responsibilities. Debt is often a sticking point with Ford and skeptics. However, when you back out the debt associated with Ford Credit, the interest bearing loans given out by Ford to consumers for their vehicles, the debt load looks easily manageable. A share float of almost four billion, along with thin margins is not ideal by any means, but every company has its sour spots.

If we jump back in time to early 2013, we can see that shares might be basing here around $11, staging multiple bottoms along the way, before a move up.

F data by YCharts

If the around $11 base were to be broken, perhaps shares would re-visit late 2010 levels around $9, before finding a strong base with multiple bottoms, then moving up.

F data by YCharts

This scenario being less likely of course, however, anything can happen and never say never.

Conclusion

Hi again friend, you made it to the end of the article, a mild congratulations. We examined and explored a few interesting ideas and thoughts about Ford. We toured and observed the negativity around shares right now, and why this story is a predictable one in the market. We delved into the theory of peak auto, and while it may be happening, perhaps it's not what folks with certain agendas make it out to be. Finally, we ascertained the intriguing value of shares while understanding not all debt is created equal. I will keep one eye on shares for now, and examine how healthy they look in a few weeks. I hope you've had loads of fun, I know I haven't. I jest of course.

Forgive my very mild banter at times; however, a steady percussion of calm and humor is always safe and reliable, much like a Prius.