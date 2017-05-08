Hershey: America's Sweetheart?

HSY looks fairly valued on a discounted earnings basis. However, prospective investors may want to initiate a position since HSY is trading at a discount to its 5-year P/E.

HSY management has returned close to 100% of cash flow to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, and the dividend has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

The chocolate market is a very stable business with very little innovation to the core product, which solidifies HSY’s position as the market leader.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is one of the most iconic brands in the US. They own popular brands such as Reese, Kit Kat, and of course, Hershey Chocolate brand. For the full list, please see the 2017 Hershey fact sheet. A year and a half ago, I wrote an article recommending HSY at approximately $90/share. As of the writing of this article, HSY is currently trading around $108 per share, a 20% gain in a year and a half, or a 13% annualized return. Including dividends, the total return over a year and a half jumps to 24%, yielding a 15.4% annualized return; not bad considering the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up about 17% in the same time frame. Without a doubt, HSY shares have been a decent investment since my recommendation, but let's dig deeper into HSY's competitive advantages to see the factors which have enabled their success.

Hershey's Competitive Advantages

Brand Recognition: Hershey is arguably the first company that pops into your mind when you think about chocolate. Heck, don't take my word for it; in 2016, Hershey-owned brands accounted for 44.1% of US retail chocolate sales. According to the 2017 Hershey Fact Sheet, their popular brands include Reese, with more than a half a billion in sales last year, and Kit Kat with more than $300M in sales in 2016. Before you say Kit Kat is owned by Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), which is the case outside the US, please note Hershey owns the license to Kit Kat sold in the US. Reese, Hershey's flagship brand, did more than half a billion dollars in sales for the 52 months ending August 2016, while Kit Kat was responsible for more than $300M of sales for the same time period. Starting to see the picture? Hershey brands have such a stronghold on the market that the next closest competitor, Mars, pales in comparison with "only" 29% of chocolate market share in the US.

Lack of Frequent Innovation: This may sound counter intuitive; but in business, innovation can hurt you just as much as help you, especially if you're on the slow side when it comes to innovation breakthroughs. Luckily for HSY, the core chocolate business has not changed ever since inception. You might argue consumer tastes are changing in favor of healthier, lower calorie indulgence choices. This brings me to HSY's most recent initiative: The Margin for Growth Program . While the language in that press release sounds more like cost cutting as opposed to innovation, HSY does mention that they will continue to make investment into their products in order to remain the industry leader. Part of that will almost certainly entail appealing to consumer tastes for lower calorie chocolate options. One avenue to address this would be to copy Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) strategy by utilizing smaller packaging, whereby health conscious consumers can opt for smaller serving sizes while leaving mainstream sizes untouched. This strategy has the dual impact of raising margins and sales, all while leaving the all-important Hershey formula untouched.

While the language in that press release sounds more like cost cutting as opposed to innovation, HSY does mention that they will continue to make investment into their products in order to remain the industry leader. Part of that will almost certainly entail appealing to consumer tastes for lower calorie chocolate options. One avenue to address this would be to copy Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) strategy by utilizing smaller packaging, whereby health conscious consumers can opt for smaller serving sizes while leaving mainstream sizes untouched. This strategy has the dual impact of raising margins and sales, all while leaving the all-important Hershey formula untouched. Competent and Shareholder Oriented Management: Hershey management has done an impeccable job managing this candy juggernaut. We have spoken a lot about how Hershey management has built a formidable portfolio of brands, but their capital returns to shareholders have been outstanding, but prudent over the years. Let's examine the following graphic taken from the Hershey 2017 fact sheet:

Source: 2017 Hershey Fact Sheet

Two important observations: i) Cash returns to shareholders have never exceeded operating cash flow, and ii) dividends have more than doubled over 10 years since 2006-2016. Adding share repurchases to the equation and we see that HSY has returned nearly 100% of operating cash flow to shareholders.

2017 Hershey Fact Sheet

Finally, return on invested capital or ROIC has been very impressive, always remaining above 14% even through the 2008-2009 recession.

Source: 2017 Hershey Fact Sheet

Clearly, management has managed shareholders' funds with a high degree of effectiveness. Now that we've assessed HSY as an excellent business to invest in, let's see how much it's worth today.

How Much is Hershey worth Today?

To assess HSY's fair value, I will use the discounted earnings per share valuation method and tweak my assumptions until I solve for HSY's current price. HSY is forecasted to earn $4.8 per share this year and if we assume these earnings will grow by 8.5% per year for the next 8 years, and then achieve terminal growth of 2%, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $108 which is the current stock price.

Source: My Excel Calculations

Essentially, if HSY can grow earnings at 8.5% per year for the next 8 years and then level off at 2% terminal growth, the shares are fairly valued today. Of course, this is assuming that the investor would like an 8% per year ROI, meaning that an enterprising fellow who'd be willing to accept a lower rate of return, say 6%, could view the current price as a bargain. I'd say prospective shareholders could initiate half a position or so, and then add on any price weakness. Existing shareholders with an existing core position could be better served holding out for small correction if the broader market falls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is primarily a means of discussion. Always do your own due diligence and investment research before making any decisions. The author assumes no responsibility for investment performance based on the information presented in the article.