Chesapeake Energy Is A Strong Buy

Oil and natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) has set its sights on growth again. Higher price realizations in the 1st quarter were a big support for the company, and Chesapeake Energy continues to make progress in terms of slashing costs. I believe the reward-to-risk ratio for Chesapeake Energy's shares is very good at today's price point.

Chesapeake Energy is a bet on higher oil and natural gas prices, first and foremost. Higher price realizations in the 1st quarter have led to a surge in profits for energy companies including ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), BP (NYSE:BP), and yes, Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy's average realized oil price in the 1st quarter was $51.72/barrel which was significantly higher than in the 1st quarter 2016 when the realized price of oil averaged $37.74/barrel (including realized gains/losses on derivatives). The same is true for Chesapeake Energy's natural gas side of the business: While the average realized natural gas price was $3.02/mcf in the first quarter 2017, the average natural gas price was only $2.29/mcf in the first quarter 2016 (again, including realized derivatives gains/losses).

Higher price realizations have been a powerful catalyst for higher revenues and profits in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Energy's total revenues, for instance, soared from $1,953 million in Q1-16 to $2,753 million in Q1-17, reflecting an increase of a whopping ~41 percent. At the end of the day, Chesapeake Energy profits totaled $75 million compared to a first quarter 2016 loss of $1,111 million thanks to the collapse in energy prices at the time. On a per-share basis, Chesapeake Energy earned $0.08 compared to a loss of $1.66 in the first quarter last year.

Free Cash Flow Could Grow At A Faster Clip Than Expected

Chesapeake Energy has guided for annual production growth of 5-15 percent. Production growth and higher price realizations could potentially be strong catalysts for Chesapeake Energy's free cash flow, and share price. The energy company has said that it plans on reaching free cash flow neutrality in 2018, but there is a chance of reaching this goal earlier if energy prices stabilize and production continues to grow at a good clip.

Attractive Reward-To-Risk Ratio

Chesapeake Energy has a compelling reward-to-risk ratio at today's price point in my opinion. The company has no significant near-term maturities and a lot of room to grow production. Free cash flow upside tied to higher energy prices further tilts the reward-to-risk ratio in favor of enterprising investors.

Your Takeaway

I have doubled down on Chesapeake Energy lately because I thought the reward-to-risk was compelling, and because the company is set to profit in an environment of higher energy prices. Importantly, Chesapeake Energy has set its sights on growth again, forecasting annual production growth, and the company continues to slash costs. As far as I am concerned, the positives outweigh the negatives by a wide margin. Buy for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.