Wall Street Breakfast: Landslide French Election Win

Economy

Market reaction? While the euro topped $1.10 for the first time since November, it's now slipping on profit-taking. Stocks in Asia also saw some traction after the results, but equities across Europe and U.S. futures are flashing red. As part of his election manifesto, Emmanuel Macron pledged to reform France's labor market, unify the country's pension plans and reduce the budget deficit.

High demand from abroad boosted German industrial orders in March, a rise analysts see as a sign the sector is overcoming past volatility and will contribute to growth in coming months. Adjusted for seasonal swings and inflation, contracts for "Made in Germany" goods were up by 1% from February, the first time since November 2015 that new orders increased for two months in a row.

North Korea detained U.S. citizen and Professor Kim Hak Song over the weekend, raising to four the number of Americans being held by the nation's authoritarian regime. According to experts, Kim Jong-Un is holding U.S. citizens as part of a new form of "hostage diplomacy" amid fears of an American attack targeting his nuclear and missile programs.

China's forex reserves rose for a third straight month in April, climbing $21B to $3.03T, after President Trump backed away from labeling China a currency manipulator and said the greenback was "getting too strong." The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said the reserves grew due to balanced forex supply and demand and the appreciation of currencies against the dollar.

"The [OPEC/non-OPEC] producer coalition is determined to do whatever it takes in bringing stock level to five years average," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told the 19th Asia O&G Conference. "Based on the consultation I have had with participating members, we are confident that the agreement will be extended to the second half of the year and beyond."

President Trump is urging Senate Republicans to "not let the American people down," as the debate about overhauling the U.S. healthcare system shifts to Congress's upper chamber. Among the hurdles? There are concerns about potential higher costs for older people and those with pre-existing conditions, as well as the likelihood the Senate will draft its own bill from scratch.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Saturday that threats of retaliatory trade actions from Canadian officials "are inappropriate" and will not influence final U.S. import duty determinations on Canadian softwood lumber. The "recent preliminary decision was based on the facts presented, not on political considerations," he announced. "We continue to believe that a negotiated settlement is in the best interests of all parties."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is poised to kick off a busy week of speeches by U.S. central bank officials with a talk in Florida on low interest rates. Other regional Fed bank presidents speaking over the coming days include Eric Rosengren, Robert Kaplan and William Dudley. Their appearances come after the FOMC last week decided not to raise interest rates, but signaled future increases.