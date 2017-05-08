Painted Pony: It Would Be Foolish To Say No To UGR

High quality assets with takeaway capacity so critical in the Montney area.

UGR Blair Creek acquisition is accretive as soon as Q2 2018.

Note: All figures are in USD unless otherwise stated. Painted Pony Petroleum trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange as PPY.

We are having a rough ride since December 2016 as investors of Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF).

This is not warranted. There are several misconceptions about the recent acquisition of UGR Blair Creek (UGR).

Just before digging into the UGR acquisition, I need to clarify the profitability issue surrounding Painted Pony.

Profitability

Investors have a misconception of Painted Pony's profitability because of weak numbers appearing in popular financial websites. Let's take Google Finance as example:

FY 2016 Earnings FY 2016 EBITDA Google Finance -52 -3 Unrealized gain (loss) on commodity risk management -76 -76

All figures in C$M.

Source: Google Finance and 2016 Annual Report

Those numbers can't help shore-up investors' interest in the stock. Negative EBITDA is a worrying sign. Those abysmal numbers are the consequence of the huge Unrealized gain (loss) on commodity risk management.

Both adjusted net earnings and adjusted EBITDA are telling another story. Painted Pony's operations are much more profitable than what we can see at first sight.

Accretion

Now, back to business.

Stand alone Pro-forma CFO 2017 149 171 (C$M) 2018 214 285 CFO/share 2017 1.24 1.06 (C$/share) 2018 1.78 1.77 Leverage 2017 1.7 1.5 (YE Net Debt/CFO) 2018 1.6 1.2 Production 2017 43,000 48,400 (boe/d) 2018 60,000 84,400

Stand alone is inclusive of C$110M equity financing which closed on April 5, 2017.

Source: 2016 Information Circular

This transaction will be accretive as soon as Q2 2018. In the interim the short-term result is difficult to accept. The dilution will decrease cash flow per share 15% in 2017.

There is a good side to this however: the credit profile will improve considerably. Indeed leverage will decrease substantially from 1.7 to 1.5 in 2017 and 1.6 to 1.2 in 2018.

While there will be short-term pain, the acquisition will make sense post-2017. Indeed, FY 2018 CFO per share in 2018 will be equivalent while at the same time lowering leverage to only 1.2X 2018 CFO. All of this using AECO at C$2.76 per Mcf in 2018.

Transaction metrics

Let's take a look at all Montney transactions of C$50M or more of the past year.

Ticker Price/Acre Price/2P Reserves Price/Production Liquids (TSX) (C$/Acre) (C$/boe) (C$/boe/d) (%) TET 1,125 9.09 45,455 16 POU 3,167 --- 107,143 --- PGF 3,928 None* None* --- KEL 6,098 7.87 76,746 50 RMP 1,631 11.40 26,512 45 TOU 6,711 2.89 73,405 15 VII 19,123 6.47 63,233 --- BIR 11,530 3.27 24,038 41 TOU --- 3.81 38,526 --- PPY 4,006 0.85 32,588 --- PPY** 3,572 0.76 29,059 ---

*No reserves or production associated with the acreage sold.

**Excluding infrastructure (estimated at C$30M by management)

Source: BOE Report, 2016 Information Circular and my own work.

Let's recap all this information. Pengrowth sold Montney lands at a higher price per acre than Painted Pony's deal, even though Pengrowth's land had no proved or probable reserves. The only two other transactions with lower acreage pricing are compensated by higher pricing of reserves or production.

One can't miss the fact though: no recent transactions comes close in adding 2P reserves at such low price. The lowest price I saw before the UGR deal is C$2.35 per boe, and that was for mature lands in the Deep Basin (Pine Cliff Energy's acquisition in 2015). Adding reserves for future exploitation at a fair price is the backbone of every E&P company.

High quality assets

2016 UGR Realized Price (C$/Mcf) 2016 AECO Average Price (C$/Mcf) 2016 Average Station 2 Price (C$/Mcf) 2.45 2.17 1.78

Source: 2016 Information Circular

Realized price was higher than both AECO and Station 2 benchmarks. UGR's natural gas is sweet and therefore of higher value and commands a premium over both the AECO and Station 2 benchmarks.

Furthermore, the company has secured favorable transportation agreements with pipeline operators to partly benefit from Dawn pricing.

Finally, operating costs (including royalties and transportation costs) were only C$1.18 per Mcf in 2016. Only Peyto Exploration can do better than that.

Conclusion

Considering the reaction of investors following the deal in mid-March, I presume some are highly skeptical that UGR will create value for current Painted Pony investors. However I believe there are substantial evidence some investors could have missed:

Deal is accretive as soon as Q2 2018; It reduces leverage considerably; Deal is counter-cyclical and at a very favorable price; Assets are of high quality; Includes additional takeaway capacity.

Of course, the biggest threat to the bull thesis is related to operational challenges and natural gas pricing. We have no control on the latter. On the operational side we can bet management will be able to grow this big this fast:

Management knows this area and the added lands very well as UGR has been a neighbor for 8 years; Production growth has been realized as promised by management as Painted Pony grew from 2,800 boe/d in 2010 to 40,000 boe/d at YE 2016; Leverage will decrease even with the AECO benchmark at C$2.75 per Mcf; Natural gas pricing should be mitigated as Painted Pony has one of the lowest cost profile of the industry.

In all: why don't you want to buy UGR like I do?

The annual meeting is on May 11. Q1 2017 results are to be released on May 10.

