This 5.6% Yielding REIT Is A Strong Buy On The Sell-Off

Real estate investment trust STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is a good deal for income investors trying to take advantage of the latest sell-off in the sector. The REIT pulls in a good amount of cash on a regular basis in terms of (adjusted) funds from operations, and STORE Capital consistently overearns its dividend with AFFO. Besides a more affordable valuation, an investment in this REIT comes with a higher 5.6 percent dividend yield.

Real estate investment trusts have sold off lately as investors took profits in a sector that has attracted a lot of capital in the last several years. STORE Capital is not the only REIT that has sold off lately - Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) and VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) were two other real estate investment trusts that were kicked to the curb last week. STORE Capital has a low AFFO payout ratio, leaving plenty room for dividend growth.

The sell-off is a good opportunity in my opinion to buy a quality REIT at a discounted price and at a higher dividend yield.

Source: StockCharts.com

STORE Capital Has Very Good Dividend Coverage

A healthy degree of dividend coverage is about the most important feature a REIT investment can have. Without sufficient dividend coverage, a real estate investment trust is a much harder sell.

Fortunately, STORE Capital has very good dividend coverage stats that translate into a high margin of dividend safety for income investors.

STORE Capital pulled in an average of ~$0.39/share in funds from operations and ~$0.41/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last seven quarters. These figures compare favorably to an average dividend rate of ~$0.28/share over the same period (STORE Capital's current dividend payout is $0.29/share).

Source: Achilles Research

STORE Capital's adjusted funds from operations payout ratio has been well below 100 percent, leaving headroom for an increase in the quarterly cash dividend. The average AFFO payout ratio in the last seven quarters was only 68 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation And Guidance

STORE Capital has guided for adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.74-$1.76/share in 2017, meaning that income investors pay ~12.0x 2017e AFFO. This is a very fair price to pay for a REIT with significant excess dividend coverage and robust funds from operations growth.

Your Takeaway

The sell-off in the REIT sector has made a couple of good real estate investment trusts much cheaper and affordable. STORE Capital is one such REIT that should be at the top of investors' shopping lists in my opinion. A piece of the REIT's business only costs income investors ~12.0x this year's estimated adjusted funds from operations. STORE Capital has no problems covering its dividend payout with A/FFO, and has significant excess dividend coverage. Based on STOR Capital's $0.29/share dividend run-rate, an investment in this REIT throws off a dividend yield of 5.6 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.