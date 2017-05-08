Updates On 2 Promising Biotech Ideas

First quarter results for Novocure indicate our thesis continues to play out, as prescriptions and revenues grow and shares make a run at new highs.

Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) have increased over 15% since my most recent investor update in April, while Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ:AAAP) has risen over 20% since I initially brought the firm to readers' attention in late January.

Novocure

Previously, we touched on the company's final data from phase 3 pivotal EV-14 trial, where Optune was added to temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. The durable survival benefit observed in all patient groups should go a long way to silencing skeptics. Data in separate studies hinted at the promise of Tumor Treating Fields in other settings, including recurring ovarian cancer, advanced pancreatic cancer, and mesothelioma.

We also highlighted the improving financial and operational situation, led by encouraging prescription growth, plan coverage, and increasing revenues. Lower net losses meant the company would have a cash runway for operations of around two years or more, while maturing data from several clinical studies and durable prescription growth could continue to power shares higher.

For the first quarter of 2017, the number of active patients on Optune increased 59% to over 1,260, while revenue grew 167% to $35.9 million. Active patient growth was attributable to prescription growth as well as the ratio of newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients (typically stay on Optune treatment much longer).

Breaking it down further, active patient growth was especially strong in Germany/other EMA markets (up 238% to 233 active patients versus 33% growth in the US). 7 million additional lives have been covered by payers since the beginning of the year. Keep in mind that the company received regulatory approval for Optune in Japan in December, so it will be important to keep an eye on initial launch and reimbursement efforts there.

Cost of revenues rose to $11.7 million from $8.0 million as a result of increased active patients on Optune treatment and associated shipping, equipment depreciation, and personnel costs. Research and development costs decreased to $9.4 million from $11.4 million (18%) due to their pivotal trial being finished. Net loss for the quarter was $18 million, almost half of what it was last year.

Taking into account the company's cash position of $189.3 million, I estimate they have a runway for the next year and a half or so. Pivotal phase 3 trials in locally advanced pancreatic cancer and recurrent ovarian cancer will result in increased expenditures and are scheduled to start in the second half of the year and 2018, respectively.

As for catalysts, it appears the most material ones are farther off, with mesothelioma results coming in 2018. Data from phase 3 studies in brain metastases and non-small cell lung cancer is due in 2020 and 2021.

Shares appear to be making a run for the 52 week high and from there $15 would be the next spot of resistance. Risks include dilution in the medium term, as well as clinical setbacks, regulatory risk, and disappointing revenue and prescription growth.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

In the initial writeup I commented on my expectations that 2017 would be a transformational year for this leader in the molecular nuclear medicine market. With 7 marketed products in the European Union and 1 in the United States, key partnerships with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and General Electric (NYSE:GE), and impressive pivotal data for Lutathera, at the time I believed shares were substantially undervalued. A large cash position, minimal losses, and steadily growing diagnostics business also added cushion to the downside.

In late March the company announced fiscal 2016 results, with total sales increasing 23% to $115.4 million and operating loss of $20.6 million roughly double that of the prior year. Other highlights included the inclusion of NETSPOT in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for NETs and significant progress made in addressing issues raised by the FDA in their Complete Response Letter for Lutathera.

Management has also been working to clarify issues raised by the European Medicines Agency in their review of the marketing authorization for Lutathera, with expectations of completion and receipt of opinion from the EMA in the third quarter of the year, representing a significant catalyst for shares.

In order to support a potential Lutathera launch, the firm acquired Netherlands-based IDB group to obtain their own source of lutetium 177. They also purchased a right to operate two F-18 manufacturing plants in Germany and increased capacity for Lutathera production at their Ivrea site in Italy. Lastly, the company established its first U.S. manufacturing distribution center in New Jersey, which will be utilized first for NETSPOT and then later producing the North American supply of Lutathera if approved.

Final Thoughts

Shares of both the above companies remain a buy in my opinion, although from a value perspective Novocure sticks out as providing investors the largest margin of safety.

Advanced Accelerator Applications faces quite a bit more regulatory risk, while clinical setbacks and dilution are more of a concern in the case of Novocure.

For investors already holding positions, the appropriate action would be to continue doing so and waiting for thesis to continue to play out. For those who have already done their due diligence and wish to purchase shares, I suggest a small pilot position to initiate and waiting for future opportunities to add to shares. If one were to choose one of the above to be more aggressive on their purchase, I would choose Novocure, as fundamentally and technically it appears more primed for a bigger move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.