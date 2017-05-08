Penn West Will Surprise The Market In 2017

The market should eventually notice the superior netbacks and double the price of the stock. Over the next five years, the stock could double again.

Not only did Penn West (PWE) post a profit in the first quarter, but funds flow from operations was C$.11/share. Annualized, that would mean the funds flow is C$.44/share. So the stock is trading at an unusually low stock price to funds flow ratio even when the debt is taken into account. Now admittedly, the funds flow from operations is a non-GAAP measure that management uses. But a company that just downsized (with the speed that this company downsized) will have some charges left over from that shrinking operation. The separation of the non-repetitive charges allows investors to make up their own mind from the information given.

Mr. market has probably adopted a wait-and-see attitude because the company posted some very sizable losses for a few years (and a few non-operational gains). So the wait for a conservative but well thought out track record begins. But this management and the board has unusually deep experience for the company size. A little more than average can be expected from this management. An early investor can be pleasantly surprised when the market recognizes the value of the company and its management as cash flow grows with production. Plus, a lot of statements will clean up as the remaining non-recurring entries from the property sales (and corresponding corporate downsizing) decrease and the company begins to grow cash flow from the remaining properties.

Source: Penn West Energy May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The remaining properties currently have some (click on May, 2017 presentation) attractive netbacks and IRRs at current prices. About the only prospect of concern could be the Peace River. Those heavy oil projects tend to be more levered to oil than normal. That is shown by the breakeven of $35 to $40 WTI. So when oil prices drop, the profitability of this project drops faster than the profitability of the other projects. The same appears to be true should oil prices climb.

Currently, many of the Peace River costs are carried by the partner in the project. So the profitability outlook is above normal for until the carried costs ends soon. Still oil price prospects look bright enough that management appears to want to budget some expansion even when the company must pay the proportionate amount of capital costs in the future. The payback needs to be fast enough to ensure a proper return if the company needs to shut down production during periods of abnormally low oil prices (as happened for heavy oil in the winter of 2016 for some heavy oil producers). Hedging would also ensure the return of drilling and development capital along with a reasonable profit.

Source: Penn West Energy May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

This company was one of the few to increase the corporate cash margin. The sale of a lot of unprofitable properties nicely allowed the remaining properties to raise the corporate average. Keeping the netbacks by key area above the average of the competitive operators is a clear corporate goal that management is willing to share with shareholders. That kind of information is not all that common.

However, the importance of the information by lease area cannot be over-stressed. Even though the legacy assets are currently at breakeven, if there is a reasonable chance to make money, then management should run those properties until there is no chance for adequate profits (forecasted) or adequate cash flow. Right now, the legacy production is hurting the corporate average netbacks and profits. But that could change. Those properties may yet have a future. If not, management can decide to sell them in the future or shut them down and abandon them

The company is in a far better position to withstand lower oil prices. Continuing operational improvements ensure that positive updates to the first slide will be made periodically. But those netbacks compare favorably to some of the more profitable companies in the industry.

Management plans to profitably grow production by double digits this year. That should mean that the $.11/share cash flow from operations will grow each quarter. As the downsizing non-recurring related entries dwindle, the cash flow from operations will tend to merge with the auditor approved "official" measure. The value of the growing cash flow will become far more clear to the market than it has been in the recent past.

The low level of long-term debt gives the company several options to weather a downturn. It also now has the capacity to make accretive acquisitions. Even though management does not speak of acquisitions, several board members and senior managers have made acquisitions before. So bolt-on and accretive (probably small) acquisitions can be expected in the future. Since the company is now well run, there is also the increasing, but still small, chance of a buyout offer.

Already, financials are far easier to analyze than they were. The stock is trading at about one-seventh of the enterprise value shown above. That is very cheap for a company that is growing production with some good profit margins. Eventually, this company could (and probably should with an established track record) trade at a premium to cash flow when compared to its peers. Already the company is one of the first in the industry to report profits from operations even though it is not diversified (into refining etc...). So there is ample evidence that good news lies ahead while the low balance sheet leverage protects against downside potential.

This stock should be an easy double from the current price and could easily double again over the next five years. This management has the potential to make some accretive acquisitions. Those are not currently factored into any forecasts. But the management depth and experience is there for such a move.

