100 Days Of The Same Old, Same Old With A Petrodollar Future In The Making

The specter of President Obama lives on or perhaps it is the shadow of something more durable in the US economy that, was not destroyed in the Credit Crunch but rather, was strengthened by the response to this crisis.

President Trump's "phenomenal" tax plan was one page of bullet points, amounting to two hundred and fifty words in total. It basked in the halo effect of Emmanuel Macron's first round election victory and was therefore not the bomb that had been anticipated. The halo is slipping however, with some including Blackrock's Stanley Fink starting to view it as deficit exploding rather than the fiscally neutral/positive spin that the White House has put on it. The halo slipped considerably, when the majority of President Trump's election promises were negotiated away with the Democrats in order to keep the Federal Government open. The President then tried to wrestle a pyrrhic victory from the jaws of this defeat by claiming that he is not legally bound by any of the restrictions placed upon him.

The new budget has all the hallmarks of the Obama administration rather than the promised Trump agenda, prompting some to question whether the Credit Crunch has moved America into a political and economic rut that is entrenched and partisan.

The deteriorating picture was framed by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, when he opined that the intention was to deliver a middle class tax cut but that the he "can't make any guarantees" about the capabilities to do so. He can however guarantee that the proposed cut in the estate tax that is part of the new tax plan will not have any impact on the middle class, since they do not qualify! It will however benefit Trump family, friends and wealthy cabinet members. As Warren Buffett observed it is a "huge tax cut" for guys like him.

Secretary Mnuchin's comments about economic growth however dropped the biggest bombshell. Dialing back the impact of the new fiscal plan, he now sees that a 3% GDP growth rate may be attained in two years' time. When asked to give some perspective on the 3% number being achieved at any time, Ben Bernanke responded that: "On a sustained basis, it's certainly possible, but not likely." This is all a far cry from President Trump's campaign promise of 4% and a long way from Mnuchin's original signal that economic traction would take hold in August of this year.

(Source: Associated Press)

Secretary Mnuchin may have in fact signaled a significant strategic pivot by the Trump administration. Evidently, having won the election they are now moving swiftly ahead to address re-election. The campaign promises served only as election winning soundbites, rather than any clear signal of policy intentions and capabilities. This change in profile can also be found in the President's Tweets, which have become successively less inflammatory and are failing to generate the interest that they once did.

The economic stimulus is now being held back until later in the presidency, in order to deliver tangible signs of growth in time for the next election. This leaves a current void in economic policy, that the Fed should be mindful of when it is considering withdrawing its own monetary stimulus. The Fed may ultimately find ex post that it should have delayed the exit from QE for another two years, rather than pressed ahead as it now seems intent upon doing.

(Source: Gallup)

The tactical deflecting of domestic attention, from the nation's plight, to the perceived existential threat presented by North Korea is the tail wagging which tells the tale that the American dog is in economic ill health. President Trump headlined this distraction as a threat of a "major, major conflict". This conflict has already been anticipated and neutralized by an embrace of China through the good offices of the President's daughter and son-in-law, with a small assist from Vice President Pence and Henry Kissinger. On the global policy front "America First" is rapidly being subsumed into the globalist rut that President Trump inherited and promised to obliterate during his campaigning. After 100 days of President Trump little has changed at home or abroad. The President's refusal to commit to swiftly withdraw from Nafta perhaps illustrated this point the most. The Political Cycle hasn't therefore kicked-in to real economy, despite its obvious kicking in to risk asset prices. Perceptions of the Trump presidency still resemble the polarised dispersion of the vote, despite the unchanged nature of things. Clearly it is all in the mind and perception is still reality to all.

(Source: Mortgage News Daily)

The credit markets are already signaling economic contraction ahead. Loan performance across the main four categories (agricultural, business, personal consumption, and real estate) have all improved throughout the first five years of the expansion since the Credit Crunch. Over the last year however, performance of the first three loan types has begun to slip. Real estate loans have continued to buck the trend. Black Knight Financial services reports that non-current mortgage loan defaults are now at their lowest in eleven years. Now however there may be signals, according to CoreLogic, that their performance could be deteriorating. This view is supported by the Q4/2016 mortgage loan deterioration recently reported by the VantageScore Default Risk Index. A confluence of weaker performance across all main loan types may thus herald that the Credit Cycle has unequivocally turned.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Looking through the improving mortgage loan default picture, one should not come away with the impression that the US housing market has returned to robust health. At the national level only one in three homes is above their previous peak in prices. There is a geographical divergence in housing performance, which also mirrors the divergence in voting patterns at the presidential election which saw President Trump do so well in the weakest housing market locations. Regions that suffered in the last crash are still lagging. There is no housing bubble at the aggregate national level though, since the outperforming regions drag up the average. A general lack of inventory for sale is a reflection that prices have not reached levels at which the majority of sellers can break even or make profit versus the last peak, rather than a sign that aggressive buyers are driving up prices nationally beyond the regional and city hotspots.

(Source: Business Insider)

The Business Cycle stalled circa Q42016/Q12017. This stalling follows the traditional lagging of the Credit Cycle. Consumption is falling precipitously yet business investment remains healthy, so it would be premature to say that the cycle is rolling over.

(Source: Gallup)

A recent Gallup survey shows that America is still a nation of savers rather than spenders. This supports the view that at least in consumption terms, the country remains in a secular rut. The current stall in consumption is therefore not easily explained away as temporary, seasonal or cyclical. Since the Dotcom Bubble bursting crisis, Americans have developed a greater propensity to save. The Credit Crunch may have therefore moved America to a new higher trajectory of saving propensity, with consumption being the secular casualty. Quantitative Easing does not appear to have significantly increased the propensity to consume as its exponents are proselytizing. In fairness to them however, it can be said that it has stopped the divergence between saving and consumption from widening further.

The Q1/2017 stall may therefore require either a fiscal or monetary stimulus nudge to jump start it, if it proves not to be a seasonal slump that will have reversed by the end of Q2. The Fed has signaled that it will in fact be withdrawing monetary stimulus, so this leaves the heavy lifting to fiscal policy. Thus far fiscal policy has become grid-locked in a bizarre partisan way.

Almost by default therefore, the Fed may now start to reconsider what it is doing to get out this temporary rut that is a continuation of the larger rut extending from the Credit Crunch; since also by default when the politicians fail to move the economic needle the FOMC has to do the heavy lifting. Bernanke's comments about the sustainability of a 3% GDP target, should act as a good guide to how Janet Yellen and Stanley Fischer really feel about the probability of being called upon to do some sustaining again. The partisan gridlock will frustrate any real fiscal stimulus. In addition, Secretary Mnuchin has signaled that the bulk of this stimulus will be deliberately held back for another two years. There is a growing absence of fiscal stimulus, which the Fed must factor in to its calibration of the exit from QE. Indeed, the Fed may need to engineer a little monetary stimulus of its own as the credit cycle rolls over.

(Source: Atlanta Fed)

On the data front, the recent Q2/GDP estimate showed a creep towards mild Stagflation, as growth slowed whilst production and employment costs rose.

(Source: Econoday)

This Stagflation creep became more of a jog based on evidence provided by the Q1 Productivity and Costs data. This slump in productivity could be attributed to a seasonal traditional slump in activity in Q1; but the spike in unit labour costs hints at a wage push inflation stimulus that may be secular since it occurs during a traditional seasonal trough in economic activity.

This all creates a dilemma for the Fed at its June meeting. Having verbally signaled a commitment to interest rate increases and balance sheet reduction, come what may, the Fed now finds that the economy is cooling Neoclassically as prices rise. Should it tighten, to address the nascent inflation problem, it may compound the economic headwind that this represents to businesses who are paying up for talent. A previous report observed that the Fed is framing itself as being ahead of the inflation curve. In the absence of the Trump stimulus effect, it may then find itself in a position that is seen as falling behind the economic growth curve.

Janet Yellen has already anticipated any further second guesswork, in relation to this current soft-patch, by describing the GDP report as "noisy" and thus of limited policymaking utility. In this specific case she is referring to this "noise" to deal with the seasonality impact of the economic growth associated with the run up to Christmas that then dissipates in the New Year. By putting the softness down to seasonality however, she has dug herself into a little rut that obliges her to adhere to the interest rate increase and balance sheet reduction process for a while longer. Closer inspection of how Gallup says that American's view themselves, may inform her that there is a secular component to what she is discounting as purely seasonal. The unanimous FOMC decision to leave policy unchanged at the recent meeting was also accompanied by a statement, which signaled a broader consensus view that agrees with Yellen's prognosis on the temporary nature of the current economic softness. The Interest Rate Cycle is thus turning higher, even as the Credit Cycle and Business Cycle threaten to head lower. Yellen is however a skilled orator/operator and has already provided a future trap door, through which to escape from the tightening process, if it turns out to be the wrong thing to do.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the last report it was noted that Yellen has framed the Fed's new mission as being one of sustaining the economic recovery, rather than emergency stimulating the economy. She has thus given herself the option and flexibility to end the interest rate increase and balance sheet reduction processes, in the name of sustainability, at any time she deems it appropriate to do so. If this turns out to be a seasonal soft-patch after all, she can continue with the tightening process in the name of sustainability also. The market scenario that she has engineered is thus more of a classic buy the dips, rather than a panic button trigger in response to a classic Fed mismatch of monetary policy with economic conditions that heralded the big sell-off in 2008.

Building on the Yellen's narrative, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer then expanded the thesis to preserving the Fed's independence and desired flexibility. In his opinion the Fed should not be forced to adopt a mechanistic rules based approach to setting monetary policy. Instead it should be allowed to remain independent and maintain its own principles based approach, which uses the dual mandate as a guideline rather than a dogmatic rule. Evidently the Fed is thinking about a new approach to policy making and execution, in light of Congressional pressure and the dawning reality of sub-optimal economic and inflation performance going forward. This sub-optimal performance may also become ingrained, as the FOMC continues to take the monetary punch bowl away from the intoxicated economy.

San Francisco Fed President and general economic thought leader John Williams picked up the strand of new policy making that Fischer spun and then elaborated it further. Williams believes that the Fed should now target a price-level rather than an inflation target. He did not outline how this price-level should be constructed and measured though. Presumably, lengthy research papers from the San Francisco Fed will follow and debate will then occur in the public domain and at future Fed meetings.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Recent comments from other Fed presidents also create a larger picture, which is consistent with the Fed changing its stance from emergency easing to economic sustaining. Their comments are also consistent with the evolution in the Fed, observed in Yellen's recent comment and Fischer and Williams's extrapolations. This picture was enhanced at the latest Hoover's Monetary conference at Stanford. It is clear that whilst the Fed intends to scale back QE, that it has no intention of abandoning it as a major policy tool.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans stated his view that QE has had a major policy impact, using the logic (but no control evidence) that unemployment and GDP would have been much worse if it had not been used. Unfortunately, Evans could only demonstrate the impact on risk asset prices; which seemed to strongly vitiate against the idea that QE actually finds its way from the capital markets into the real economy. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said that it is inevitable that the Fed's balance sheet will expand again in times of economic slowdown. St Louis Fed President Bullard also agreed with Rosengren that this is a "distinct possibility".

In summary, QE is on its way to being phased out but it will be back the next time that the economy is weak. Its phasing out will be done in such a way as to sustain the current trajectory of economic expansion either with or without the Trump stimulus. QE is now an accepted economic policy tool, despite the sketchy evidence of its success; and also any evidence of its significant negative impact on the real economy.

(Source: Wikipedia)

The Fed has thus signaled that it is primarily committed to managing asset prices and the real economy second; and one can conclude that QE has been enshrined within the latest version of Exter's Pyramid which is the traditional framework that Fed policy is built around.

(Source: Econoday)

The strong April Employment Situation report blew away all notions that the Q1 soft patch will endure. The Stagflation dilemma for the Fed, at its June meeting, was significantly reduced by the jobs report; since a rate increase at the June meeting is now heavily anticipated/discounted following the numbers.

Coming in tandem with the April Employment Situation report, St Louis Fed President James Bullard set the stage for the scaling back of the Fed's balance sheet in the second half of this year. In his opinion, whilst there is no need to move away from his one rate hike and done baseline, there is now a strong case to start reducing the Fed's balance sheet. Whilst Bullard is a one rate hike and done guy, San Francisco Fed President John Williams is sticking with his three or four rate hikes in 2017 baseline. One way or another or both ways, monetary policy is going to be tightened further through a combination of interest rate hike and balance sheet reduction.

The last report also focused attention on the US Dollar's emergence and behavior as a petrocurrency; and the need for the Fed to include this factor into its economic models and forecasts. The Trump administration recently signaled that this petrocurrency emergence is in fact a policy objective. Speaking at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Interior Minister Ryan Zinke opined that America should now be transitioning, from a global niche Shale player into a global oil market dominator, by linking developments in exploration technology to the opening up of major tracts of US territory for exploitation. In parallel, affiliated Republicans have now started to dispute global warming data to enable this global strategy.

Taking a bigger picture view of this strategy, one can see that oil prices will thus still have a strong fundamental reason to be priced in US Dollars. America's position as a global oil major will cement the US Dollar's reserve currency position. In addition, the power of OPEC and the swing power of Saudi Arabia within this cartel will also be diminished significantly. American engagement in what has been seen by many as Oil Wars will also be put into question going forward. America may be well served to stay out of these conflicts and just pick up the spare capacity that becomes available as the combatants' oil producing infrastructure is destroyed by conflict.

The test of this new strategy will come as and when the Republican sponsors of the enabling legislation run into the political friction presented by the Democrats. The Democrats are known for their antithetical worldview and environmental position, which directly vitiates against "America First" in hydrocarbon energy terms, so the dialectic will be interesting to watch as it unfolds.

