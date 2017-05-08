Buy This 4.8 Percent Yielding Health Care REIT On The Sell-Off

The health care REIT has strong dividend coverage stats, and sells for a reasonable run-rate FFO multiple considering what it brings to the table.

The drop in REIT prices is an opportunity to gobble up quality REITs at more affordable valuations.

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have sold off lately as part of a wider correction in the REIT sector. Some real estate investment trusts make compelling value propositions now, and LTC Properties is one REIT that I think investors should keep an eye on. The health care REIT easily covers its dividend payout with funds from operations, and the correction has made LTC Properties a bit more affordable. LTC Properties is an income vehicle that pays its dividend on a monthly distribution schedule.

Income investors have started to sell their REIT holdings in April, which has put quite some pressure on REIT valuations.

But is there really a reason to sell a growing real estate investment trust with high-quality earnings that has no problems covering its dividend payout? Should income investors sell a REIT that is solidly positioned in the growing health care sector that caters to the needs of an aging population?

I don't think so, and this is also the reason why I think that LTC Properties is a compelling buy on the sell-off that has taken hold in the REIT sector in the last couple of days.

In the last piece I penned on LTC Properties I discussed the health care REIT's excellent dividend coverage as a reason to buy shares for a DGI portfolio. LTC Properties' excess dividend coverage and a lower FFO valuation are the two single biggest reasons why income investors want to consider LTC Properties on the drop.

The healthcare REIT earned an average of ~$0.76/share in funds from operations in the last six quarters, handsomely outearning its average dividend rate of ~$0.54/share. LTC Properties' high dividend coverage/low FFO payout ratio coverage make the dividend very safe.

Taking Advantage Of The Drop In REIT Valuations

The sell-off in the REIT sector has made real estate investment trusts a bit cheaper, and LTC Properties is not an exception.

Based on the health care REIT's 4th quarter results (1st quarter 2017 results have not yet been released), a piece of LTC Properties' business costs income investors ~15.2x Q4-16 run-rate funds from operations. Since LTC Properties has strong FFO growth prospects tied to its health care-related real estate portfolio, I consider this to be a fair price. LTC Properties' dividend yield based on its run-rate $0.19/share monthly dividend is 4.82 percent.

Your Takeaway

LTC Properties is a quality REIT that has grown funds from operations at a good clip. The health care real estate investment trust also has very strong dividend coverage stats, making the dividend very safe in my opinion. LTC Properties has consistently grown its dividend over time, and the REIT will likely continue to do so...It surely can afford to pay a higher dividend based on its low FFO payout ratio. The reward-to-risk ratio and LTC Properties' long term FFO growth potential in the fast-growing health care REIT sector are compelling. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.

