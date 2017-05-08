3M: Can Management Continue Its Winning Streak?

I have found 3M (NYSE:MMM) to be a highly profitable, well-managed company with a durable competitive advantage and an incredible record as a dividend payer. However, optimism surrounding the company's surprisingly strong first quarter has driven stock prices to new highs. Is it still worth buying?

Business Overview

3M is a technology company that manufactures a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer products in 5 different sectors: healthcare, safety and graphics, industrial, electronics and energy, and consumer.

Profitability

3M has a long record of effectively allocating capital into productive assets, as evident from its consistently high (20%+) ROIC and ROE. Over the past few years, the ROE has risen to an incredible 45%, reflecting the company's effective use of debt to repurchase shares and grow earnings:

This consistently high profitability has gradually increased shareholder value, as evidenced by the steadily rising earnings per share.

The key to 3M's long record of success is its durable competitive advantages: using its broad technology assets and patents to research and develop unique products and therefore charge higher prices; leveraging its broad manufacturing capacity, technology, and processes to produce higher-performing products and lower unit; top-tier market research and marketing teams with global reach that enable effective product development, adaptation, and promotion; and strong brand power, which fosters customer loyalty, allows for higher margins, and facilitates marketing of new products. Decades of heavy investment in research & development combined with its economies of scale manufacturing business and successful marketing and brand development efforts make it very difficult and expensive for competitors to cut into 3M's profitability.

Financials

The company is in decent shape financially. Though its historically low debt-to-equity has surged to around 1 over the past year, the current ratio remains a sound 1.99, enabling 3M to continue to meet its short-term obligations.

Management

CEO and Chairman Inge Thulin has been with 3M for nearly 40 years, assuming the role of CEO in 2012. Though the firm has reached a large size and maturity in its growth, under his leadership management remains focused on driving future growth (while maintaining high profitability metrics) through its strategic objectives: research & development, increasing investment in faster-growing markets, and accelerating its acquisition pace. The company has attempted to balance this emphasis on growth with maintaining its practice of returning profits to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, leading to a growing pile of debt on the balance sheet. Thus far, it has successfully maintained, and even improved, profitability, while keeping debt at manageable levels.

Moving forward, management's strategy for growth involves: (1) investing in innovation by increasing R&D productivity, enhancing commercialization effectiveness, and investing in and scaling new growth platforms; (2) effective portfolio management in order to align the organization and resources to their best opportunities and effectively deploy M&A capital; and (3) business transformation by continuing to successfully deliver productivity through footprint optimization and improving supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, increasing service levels to customers, and reducing costs and growing leaders through an intensive focus on Lean Six Sigma efforts. By effectively executing this plan, management hopes to meet these long-term objectives laid out in the investor presentation:

Additional management items for consideration are that the board of directors has considerable experience, with an average tenure of over 10 years, and the CEO's compensation has been consistent with company performance and comes in at a reasonable level for the size and type of firm.

Risks

Due to the company's immense size and diversity, growth remains one of the biggest challenges for continuing to create shareholder value at an attractive rate. Management has been able to achieve a degree of success through acquisitions thus far, but mounting debt will make it increasingly difficult to sustain that strategy moving forward. These high amounts of leverage and debt could seriously hurt 3M if the global economy begins to slow down. Finally, global diversification also brings with it high currency risk and increased competition - potentially challenging the company's profitability.

Valuation

The current purchase price of $199.4 overall looks overvalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF MMM 11.5 24.2 4.1 18.4 MMM - 5-year Average 5.9 19.1 2.9 16.2 Industry 3.9 25.7 2.2 22.4 S&P 500 3.0 21.2 2.1 13.3

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $138.53) and Simply Wall St (DCF fair value of $151)) contribute further to the case for its overvaluation. Analysts give an average $195.14 price target and project an annual growth rate of 9.33% over the next five years after the company averaged growth of 6.75% over the past five years.

Due to my personal caution about counting on improving growth rates for a company of this size with this level of debt and international risk exposure, I use a much more conservative DCF valuation: assuming an annual EPS growth rate of 6% over the next 5 years, a terminal growth rate of 4%, and a 15% discount rate (my desired rate of return) provides a valuation of $83.72, whereas a 12% discount rate yields $115.84, and a 10% discount rate gives us $154.8. However, if 3M can deliver on analyst estimates, and assuming a 5% terminal growth rate, it would offer a fair value of $206.46 at a 10% discount rate.

Another metric indicating overvaluation is that over the past 6 months, there has been a lot of insider selling in the stock:

Perhaps 3M's most enticing investment aspect is its dividend. The company has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 100 years and increased the annual dividend for 59 consecutive years, currently yielding just under 2.5% with a pretty sustainable payout ratio of just over 50%.

3M also regularly returns profits to shareholders through its buyback program, reducing its share count from 726 million in 2010 to 616 million at the end of last quarter, with further reduction likely.

Conclusion

3M has a record of excellence, a strong durable competitive advantage, high profitability, and a management team that has thus far successfully been able to effectively allocate debt to fuel company growth. Future growth prospects are becoming increasingly challenging in light of its size, mounting debt, and dependence on acquisitions and gaining market share in emerging markets. Can management continue to deliver? Though possible, the margin of error is rather thin, making this company likely overvalued at current prices. However, it remains a solid option for dividend investors with a sound business that is unlikely to falter anytime soon. I would recommend that value investors steer clear until prices fall to below $150.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.