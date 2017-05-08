Whole Foods: The Most Expensive Grocery Store Is Also The Most Expensive Grocery Stock

Whole Foods' (NASDAQ:WFM) stock price has surged 30% since the end of March. In my opinion, this puts the stock in serious over-valued territory. With a forward P/E of 27.3, Whole Foods is priced like a growth stock, but sales have slowed considerably. According to Whole Foods' 1st quarter press release, management projects revenue growth of only ~1.5% during 2017. I believe there is also considerable risk with further margin compression based on competitive pressure.

Financial Snapshot

Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from Whole Foods' annual reports.

Growth Is Slowing

Whole Foods' sales increased by 8%-16% every year from 2012 to 2015, but during 2016 sales only increased by 2%. Based on management's projections for 2017, lackluster growth is expected to continue. This is also evident in slowing store count growth and fewer stores in development (see table below).

Source: Whole Foods 2016 annual report

Pricing Pressure Will Hurt Future Profits

One of the biggest reasons Whole Foods has prospered is the premium they have been able to charge relative to other grocery stores. This hasn't just been meat and produce, which can sometimes be higher quality and worth the premium they charge. I'm talking about a premium on everything. I noticed this a few years ago, which is why I personally stopped shopping there. Some products sold at Whole Foods are now also available at other grocery stores and even Wal-Mart, but at considerably lower prices. Organic isn't niche anymore, it's mainstream. Because of this, Whole Foods has begun to slash prices to remain competitive.

This is evident in Whole Foods' financials. Their gross profit has shrunk over the last couple of years. With that being said, Whole Foods gross margins are still considerably higher than Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM) and Kroger (NYSE:KR).

In my opinion, this presents considerable risk to Whole Foods' future earnings. I'm a big believer in regression to the mean. I believe Whole Foods' margins will continue to shrink as other grocery stores expand their organic offerings and Whole Foods is forced to slash prices to keep consumers in their stores.

Valuation

Whole Foods trades at a significant premium relative to peers (keep in mind that there aren't that many public grocery stocks of similar size to Whole Foods). Both Sprouts and Kroger are cheaper and have better growth profiles.

Forward P/E and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

I do question the negative growth for Whole Foods that was provided by Reuters. Low-single digit growth would seem more reasonable to me, which would be in line with management's projections. Even if that's the case, the stock still wouldn't be attractively valued relative to peers or the overall market.

Conclusion

The recent surge in price has put Whole Foods in overbought territory. Slowing growth and the potential for more margin compression make Whole Foods a risky bet. I see there being very little upside for a stock that trades at such a rich multiple in the ultra competitive supermarket industry. Other grocery chains have already significantly expanded into the organic market and I'd expect that to continue, which will cut into Whole Foods' market share and undercut their prices. If you're looking to a buy grocery stock, I'd look elsewhere. If you hold Whole Foods, now looks like a good time to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.