Why I'll Continue Milking The Hormel Cash Cow

I bought and recommended Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) to my eLetter subscribers back in February of 2015. Since then, the stock has split and paid out a consistent stream of growing dividends. On a post-split adjusted basis, my entry point price was $25.61. Today, the stock is at $34.75, representing a 35.69% gain and about a 43% gain when including dividends. Considering that this position is a "dividend fortress" of my portfolio, the long-term plan is to hold it as long as possible, barring a complete dividend cut or extremely adverse financial results - such as negative earnings or an unsustainable debt increase. But it's still important to re-evaluate the position and look for reasons to keep holding.

At HRL's current price, the stock trades just above the valuation range where I'd like to pull the trigger and add to my position. I should never complain about a stock pick of mine rising up quickly, but the down side, of course, is that the former discount to intrinsic value is no longer there.

At the current price and with its latest financial numbers from the annual report, HRL has a Value Trap Indicator of 267 [VTI < 250 = Strong Buy, VTI > 800 = Strong Sell]. According to my estimates, were the stock to drop to $33, the VTI would be 248, and I'd be buying more. Another thing to watch will be the next annual report due in December. An improvement or decline would change the valuation range at which I'd be comfortable buying additional shares. Here's how the picture has changed since 2015.

HRL data by YCharts

As the stock price cruised up in 2015 and early 2016, the P/E predictably followed suit. However, you can see the steep drop in P/E around November/December 2016, which corresponds to the higher earnings posted in the annual report. Those higher earnings represented a 29.73% growth in one year, and it appears that it hasn't been priced in by the market yet. The flat performance since the 2016 annual report may create an opportunity were the stock to drop below my desired buy point.

HRL data by YCharts

The story behind the P/B and P/S more or less just followed the stock price here. There was a nice growth of about 10% in shareholder's equity from 2015 to 2016, but as the price has been averaging a similar growth pattern we don't see any significant delta in the P/B chart.

HRL data by YCharts

This price to free cash flow chart may be the most telling chart of all of these. The annual report in December 2015 reported high free cash flow numbers, which explains the drop of that valuation in the chart. From then on, the stock graduated from linear growth to exponential growth in a very short time period. Then as you see around November/December 2016, the P/FCF line steeply climbs up, signaling a slightly worse cash flow picture. This may also explain the mediocre stock performance since then.

Moving forward, I'm still very optimistic about this stock. Lower free cash flows may signal tougher earnings performance in the future, but it's not enough of a drop right now to be worrisome (really bad cash flow numbers would be quickly revealed by a very high P/FCF). Like I said, earnings and assets are still increasing nicely. Double-digit growth has been effortless for HRL in these past couple of years. Their payout ratio is still at a very manageable 35%, with a spectacular 5-year dividend growth rate of 18%. Any sort of hiccups along the way are still no problem as long as these big picture elements remain true, and become increasingly less problematic as time goes by and our yield on cost exponentially increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.