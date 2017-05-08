How To Treat Disasters

Before we kick off, I want to share the following sentence from my previous article: "The results are so impressive that I started doubting them." I chuckled.

Not going to say that "I called it," but in a funny way I might have. Except for the part where I had a long position in AmTrust Financial Services' (NASDAQ: AFSI) bonds, which seemed like a bargain at the time. Actually, as will be discussed further down the road, the fact that these securities - AFST and AFSS - were undervalued was immensely helpful in keeping my head above the water.

Finally, I am sure that many of you remember that even though I was bullish, I outlined what "Plan B" looks like, because one should simply be prepared for anything. And I hope that you have managed to act on it as me and my team did. Now, let us proceed to the magnificently timed trade we were in and put the pieces together.

A Little Black Swan

For those of us who focus on quasi-fixed-income, the events involving AmTrust can best be described as a Black Swan event. One day we were looking at a company which has had stellar performance over the past few years and admire all the metrics, and on the next one it turns out that 'it was too good to be true' and we are in a world of trouble.

We are not going to discuss the issues with AFSI as it would add no value to the article. Those unfamiliar with the matter might find it beneficial to get acquainted and bear in mind that unless you are having lunch with a company's management or know the numbers better than the people working there - you can seldom be sure that this cannot happen. Therefore it is safe to assume that there is no absolute safety and has to be extremely cautious, or at least have a backup plan to act on, should things go south.

The Losers

As mentioned earlier, the analysis leading up to our purchase of

AFST - AmTrust Financial Services, 7.50% Subordinated Notes due 9/15/2055

and

AFSS - AmTrust Financial Services, 7.25% Subordinated Notes due 6/15/2055

had convinced us that the Credit Risk is incredibly low and the securities are undervalued in comparison to the company's preferred stocks, or at least some of them.

Fortunately, this conclusion was correct and the 'missing value' from these products' market prices suddenly kicked in and mitigated part of the damage once the common stock was in a freefall. Technically this allowed us to hold on to our position without breaching any pain thresholds, or Stops. We barely got scratched while the company crumbled 40%.

Source: The author's software.

The screenshot above shows the performance of a portfolio containing AFST vs. AFSI, the bond and the common stock, respectively. Everything is in accordance with common sense, but should we be satisfied with the fact that we simply picked the safer product? I do not think so.

As someone who is actively trading and managing his positions, I want to achieve more than that, and all of you who earn a living from the markets are bound to agree on this one. Therefore, from the moment that we spot weakness and are unable, or unwilling, to let go of some position, it is appropriate to mitigate the damage in some way - to hedge ourselves.

Fortunately, the more seasoned of us have witnessed such setups and know how to react, so there is a silver lining to being on the wrong side of a market movement, but in the right product. The possible outcomes are many, but with the right approach one is able to come out victorious from the bloodbath, and we did.

The Hedge

The concrete example used in the previous article involved the situation we witnessed in Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW), where the preferred stocks crumbled much easier than the bonds, as it should be. I am sure that you are all familiar with the logic behind it, but long story short: bonds are the last to suffer in case a company is having trouble and there is plenty of time to spot any instability in the common and preferred stocks.

In the group of AmTrust Financial Services' securities the scenario was similar, albeit the underlying reason for the change of market sentiment being different. The first day when AFSI took a hit the baby bonds opened flat and by the end of the day they suffered more than the preferred stock. This made the arbitrage even larger. On the following picture you can see how a portfolio of 100 shares long AFST and 100 shares short:

The more the common stock was loosing value, the more the spread between the preferred stock and the baby bond widened. No special knowledge here, just basic financial logic. This is a perfect example, of how you can be "pre-active" or "re-active" ( if you get surprised) once you have chosen additions to your portfolio based on small arbitrage opportunities.

Do I still find AFSI's baby bonds attractive?

The short answer is "No". Currently the common stock has lost almost 40% of its market cap. There is no arbitrage with the preferred stock and you never know what happens behind the scenes of a company that loses that much value in such a short time. Even now the bonds seem pretty safe to me based on all the metrics, but the problem here is that we don't know if we can trust these metrics. It all depends on how deep your understanding of the company is. My personal strategy is based on the simplest logic possible and anything that I can not explain in simple words scares me. From my perspective AFSI bonds and preferred stocks are very dangerous and I am not leaving a single share unhedged in them. The hedge with shorting the common stock at these levels is also very dangerous because you are betting against a very profitable company and while the gains on the preferred stock and bonds are somewhat capped by the $25 Par, the common stock has an unlimited potential.

Trade your investments and measure your performance correctly

This article is a clear example of how you can boost your sharp ratio, by being invested in products that leave you some hedging reaction. Another very important thought I want to share is that you should never be blinded by results without looking at the alternatives. Every single position you have has to be compared to a similar alternative. A lot of authors and "gurus" seem very smart by recommending a new stock every day and as long as the market is bullish there is nothing to worry about. The real challenge is to always find stocks that perform better than a correlated stock or sector. In this case you have a clear comparison and most importantly a reaction if things go south. Smooth and constant results are what we are all looking for in all of our positions and this can be achieved in 2 ways:

Market moving only in one direction forever Having an appropriate reaction

Even though "1" may seem correct most of the time, I prefer "2".

Conclusion.

There is a saying among our little community that "A bad trader will ruin a good strategy while a good trader will make money out of a bad one" . My simple addition to this is "Trade good your good strategy" and be prepared for a disaster. It may just happen as in the famous serial "Friends"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.