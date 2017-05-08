DryShips Presents A Unique Buying Opportunity For New Investors

As many already know the saga surrounding DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), with its previous and numerous dilutions and reverse splits, and what many bearish investors have referred to as "toxic death spiral financing", this article will not go into detail rehashing that mentality. Of course, dilution is never good for investors, and usually is met with relentless hatred, but for new investors coming into the stock now, there are many reasons to be bullish on DRYS going forward. And while reverse splits are usually frowned upon as well, they are not always detrimental to investors or a company. With that said, I believe there is a great opportunity for new investors to make money investing in DRYS going forward.

Previous and current investors who have been subjected to the numerous reverse splits and massive dilution over the past year are obviously bitter, and for good reason. There investments are basically worthless right now, if they have held the stock throughout the lengthy process. Short sellers of the stock over the past year are smiling from ear to ear, for now. But the short selling volume has been on a significant downtick lately, and I believe there is good reason for this decline, which I will touch on later.

The company is expected to perform another reverse split on May 11th, at a 1-7 ratio. After the split,, it will leave 9.4 million shares outstanding according to a recent DRYS announcement. The split adjusted price will not be known until next week, but for new investors there is great opportunity to profit by buying the stock prior to the reverse split, especially with the current dilution coming to a close.

Many bearish investors, and those who have lost a large majority of their investment through the dilution and reverse split saga over the past 14 months, have argued that the company CEO has "scammed" investors, and called the activity "illegal", and called upon the SEC to investigate the company. While this may sound great to those who have lost money in the stock, the company has not done anything illegal. The company announced their intentions and presented the required prospectus in detail each and every instance. If there is anyone to blame here, it is the current SEC regulations that allow indefinite dilution and reverse splits. The SEC is the entity at fault here for not updating their regulations. Some investors should likely blame themselves for not reading the prospectus. DRYS used legal methods to restructure the company. Obviously, there were investors willing to buy the stock, otherwise, the company would have failed long ago. The company was able to raise substantial funds in a short period of time, which supports the demand there was for the stock.

Yes, previous investors have taken it on the chin pretty hard, however, new investors coming into the stock today, have a great opportunity with a completely restructured and retooled company with massive assets and a large cash position. I believe this will be the last reverse split the company needs to do on May 11th. Additionally, the company is now in great financial condition, with no debt, and will not need to dilute shareholders further, once the current dilution is completed soon. The upcoming reverse split presents a difficult position for shorts to maintain their short position once the float is reduced to 9.4 million shares coupled with the financial position the company now boasts. The shipping sector has also been on the rise lately as countries beef up their infrastructure spending. As I noted previously, short sellers have started to exit their positions, and it is likely that they see what I am seeing, and it would not surprise me that they close short positions and end up taking out long positions prior to the upcoming reverse split next week.

New investors, looking to buy DRYS stock now as a quality investment, are in much better shape than previous investors. They can drown out the noise of previous bearish and bitter individuals, because they are investing at today's price, not last years' prices already diluted and reverse split so many times. These past events do not affect new investors. If the company is in the last phase of its dilution to shareholders, there is ripe opportunity in the months and years ahead for DRYS shareholders, especially as the company transitions to gas transports and is now much more stable financially and paying a quarterly dividend. Recent announcements from the company also suggest they will look to debt financing, if needed, and not continue to dilute shareholders, which is another good sign going forward.

All in all, it is a risky investment. The company could keep going to the dilution well, but as we all know, sooner or later the company won't be able to keep this type of activity up, or they will run away any buyer of their stock. In fact, they may have gone to the well one too many times already and they know it now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Recently purchased the stock on 5/4/2017

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.