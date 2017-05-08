Chandra Asri: Top Petrochemical Producer In Fast-Growing Yet Undersupplied Indonesia

Chandra Asri Petrochemical (OTCPK:PTCAY, OTC:PTPIF) is the largest petrochemical producer in Indonesia with a total capacity of 3,301KTA. The runner-up, Trans-Pacific Petrochemical Indotama, has less than a third of its capacity at 950KTA. Within South East Asia, Chandra Asri Petrochemical is ranked the sixth-largest polyolefin producer and the eight-largest olefins producers. Its primary listing is on the Indonesia Stock Exchange under the ticker code TPIA.

Chandra Asri Petrochemical has the sole operating naphtha cracker in the country. A naphtha cracker produces a wide range of petrochemical products, including the monomers that form polyethylene and polypropylene, which are used to make water bottles, drinking straws, and diapers. The company is integrated downwards from the cracker to the downstream polyolefin resins, with its own co-generation plants, utilities, and jetty facilities. The company also owns the only styrene monomer plant and butadiene plant in Indonesia. Butadiene is a feedstock for butadiene rubber, which is primarily used in the production of tires. As Indonesia is the second-largest car manufacturing country in Southeast Asia, there is a ready market for tires as well as other plastics used in automotive. The styrene plant produces the resin that goes into takeaway boxes (polystyrene foam containers) and disposable cups. Disposables have much room to grow, given the large population (the fourth-most populous in the world) and ongoing urbanization (2017: 54.7% versus 2000: 41.5%). Such foamed products are not suitable to be imported, as 95 percent by volume is air. As such, the demand for locally sourced product would rise in line with consumption.

Chandra Asri experienced a transformation in 2016, following the completion of a mega expansion at its naphtha cracker in late 2015. As a result, its revenue grew 40 percent year on year in 2016, while EBITDA jumped up by 229 percent. Despite the capacity increase, the company has no difficulty in finding customers for its products. No single customer accounted for more than 7 percent of its 2016 revenue. In times of weak domestic demand seasonally, the company also has the option of exporting its products.

The location of the plants in an underdeveloped country does not mean the output is of inferior quality than those made in the US or Western Europe. The plants use technology licensed from leading petrochemical companies. For instance, the naphtha cracker uses technology from Lummus and KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR), the polyethylene plant uses the UNIPOL process licensed from Univation Technologies, and the styrene monomer plant uses technology licensed from Mobil-Badger and Lummus. Even the construction of the plants has been done by reputable international players. The construction of the original ethylene plant and the butadiene plant as well as the recent ethylene expansion was done by Toyo Engineering Korea, an established EPC name in the industry. The company was also awarded the EPC work for a new polyethylene plant and a planned butadiene plant expansion, which I will elaborate in the section on growth plans.

Tailwind from Favorable Feedstock Dynamics

While naphtha price plunged in line with the crude oil price in 2014-2016, the derivative ethylene price beat the norm and held its own relatively well. This was as a result of several cracker closures in Asia in the past few years, particularly in Japan. With fewer crackers in the region producing ethylene, the supply has been short, and therefore, the ethylene price has stayed relatively firm. This phenomenon is captured succinctly in the chart below showing rising ethylene spreads over naphtha in 2013-2017. A high spread is favorable to Chandra Asri Petrochemical, as the company purchases its entire naphtha requirement from external parties, while it sells half of the ethylene it produces (the other half is used in-house as a feedstock for polyethylene and styrene monomer production).

From 2018, the spread is forecasted to reverse as the naphtha cost increases in line with the projected rise in crude oil price, in addition to higher demand from new naphtha cracker start-ups. Correspondingly, the ethylene price is expected to be under pressure with the ramping up of new capacity additions (~4 percent growth in 2017-2021 versus ~2 percent growth in 2012-2016). If you have interest on the spate of ethylene capacity additions in the US that are designed to benefit from the boom in shale gas availability, please read my coverage of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Indorama Ventures (OTCPK:INDOY).

For 2017, with the spread at the peak, the revenue would thus remain on track for another year of growth. Beyond that, while the spread is trending down, there are other mitigating factors to ensure continued revenue expansion, which I will elaborate in the subsequent sections.

(Source: Nexant - From Chandra Asri Petrochemical presentation)

Full Ramp-Up in 2017

With the mechanical completion of the naphtha cracker expansion in late 2015, the company could only achieve a 65 percent operating rate in the first quarter of 2016 due to teething issues post restarting. Given that the cracker has reached full operating rate by the fourth quarter of 2016, it is expected that it would be able to churn out more volume this year, barring unforeseen shutdowns due to technical reasons (unlikely, as operations have already stabilized). Coupled with higher spreads, a higher sales volume supported by an increase in output would ensure that the company enjoys a higher revenue for 2017.

Chandra Asri naphtha cracker utilization rate

(Source: Chandra Asri Petrochemical)

Chandra Asri Petrochemical also produces polymers, which constitute 25 percent of the company's output by volume. As seen in the margin chart from Platts below, polyethylene made from integrated operations (such as Chandra Asri Petrochemical) have healthy positive margins throughout 2016. In 2017, with several new polyethylene plants set to start up in line with the crackers in the US, as well as more polyethylene plants utilizing lower-cost feedstock (ethylene made from shale gas), the product price is expected to come down with competition. Nevertheless, the same Platts report forecasted the polyethylene-naphtha spread to remain in a profitable range, thanks to "surplus supply and weak demand" for feedstock naphtha. As such, the revenue for 2017 is expected to still grow over the 2016 level, given that the decline in product prices is more than offset by the full ramp-up in output in 2017.

In 2017, the PE-naphtha spread is expected to remain within a profitable range amid surplus supply and weak demand for naphtha, industry sources said. - Platts Asia Petrochemical Outlook H1 2017

Polyethylene margins (integrated versus non-integrated production)

(Source: Platts Asia Petrochemical Outlook H1 2017)

Strong Parentage (Support from Major Shareholders)

Major shareholders Barito Pacific Group (IDX:BRPT) and Siam Cement Group (OTCPK:SCVPY, OTC:SCVPF, OTC:SCVUF) hold 65.21 percent (including 5 percent held by subsidiary Marigold Resources and 15% held by Magna Resources, a shareholder of Barito Pacific) and 30.57 percent respectively. SCG Chemicals, wholly owned by Siam Cement Group, acquired the stake in 2011 from Appleton Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (22.9%) and Barito Pacific (7.7%), for US$442 million. This was equivalent to IDR 4,088 per share.

Temasek Holdings is the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, while Barito Pacific Group is a major player in the forestry, petrochemicals, property and plantation industry in Indonesia. It has a market capitalization of US$1.66 billion (as of May 4, 2017). Siam Cement Group is the largest industrial conglomerate in Thailand and is involved in cement production, building materials, chemicals, and packaging business. It has a market capitalization of US$18.2 billion (as of May 4, 2017), with the Thai Royal family as a key shareholder (31.6 percent of shares held under the Crown Property Bureau Group). The switch in ownership from a passive investment unit (Temasek Holdings) to a shareholder which is itself a leading petrochemical producer in Asia meant that Chandra Asri Petrochemical gained a valuable partner in the development of its businesses. It is expected that SCG Chemicals has, and would continue to, share production know-how and best operational practices, collaborate in sales and marketing efforts, as well as leverage the larger combined scale to enhance procurement negotiation power for cost savings.

Readers with a sharp eye would have noticed the tiny market float of 4.22 percent. The resultant low liquidity has greatly limited market participation, and the company has moved to address this problem. On March 24, 2017, the company announced a plan to issue a maximum of 280 million new shares with pre-emptive rights. If fully issued, the total share count would increase by 7.8 percent and the market float would expand to 12 percent, thereby increasing its attractiveness to investors.

Growth Plans

As mentioned earlier, Chandra Asri Petrochemical currently sells half of its ethylene production. While the margins are still good, the company intends to capture more of the value by going downstream. Since it already runs a polyethylene plant and possesses long operational and marketing expertise in the business, expanding polyethylene capacity to fully utilize the excess ethylene would be the most obvious business decision. Therefore, in the expansion pipeline, the company is pursuing a 400 kilotons per annum polyethylene plant with expected start-up in the first quarter of 2020. At the current linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) price (around $1,200 CFR South East Asia), that would add US$480 million to the revenue. However, as the company intends to use the ethylene it produces in-house to make the polyethylene, the incremental revenue would actually only be US$48 million (taking the current ethylene price at around $1,080 CFR South East Asia), or 2.4 percent of 2016's revenue.

Nevertheless, it still makes sense to have the polyethylene plant, as it ensures ethylene offtake, and as it is easier (and cheaper) to transport/store polyethylene (solid resin) rather than ethylene (gaseous), the company can choose to wait for better pricing during periods of weak domestic demand or ship the polyethylene overseas. Furthermore, as polyethylene can be differentiated, Chandra Asri Petrochemical would gain better competitiveness in developing the business. Ethylene is a highly commoditized product, and the pricing is very dependent on the supply-demand balance at any point of time. On the other hand, once converters (users of polyethylene) have qualified the polyethylene from a supplier, they are reluctant to switch to another supplier simply on short-term pricing benefit. Generally, the processing equipment has been tuned to the resin from one or two suppliers. Using resins from other suppliers could result in undesirable specifications in the output, which the end customers might reject. The scrapping of the rejected goods is a loss, of course, but the larger loss comes from reputational damage. It would be a case of penny-wise pound-foolish.

For the new polyethylene plant, Chandra Asri Petrochemical has licensed the technology to produce the higher-valued but niche metallocene LLDPE grade as well as the swing ability to produce either of the two most common types of polyethylene - high-density and LLDPE. This provides the company with the flexibility to produce more of whichever grade is more profitable at any one period. Metallocene LLDPE has one of the best margins among the polyethylene grades and would be instrumental in differentiating the company's product portfolio as end users demand higher-quality resins to stand out among their competitors.

Besides the new polyethylene plant, Chandra Asri Petrochemical is also building a new styrene-butadiene rubber (a.k.a. synthetic rubber) plant. The intention for having a synthetic rubber plant is, foremost, to enhance downstream integration from the company's butadiene and styrene monomer plants. Secondly, it is keen to capture the value from the fast-growing tire production market. As mentioned earlier, Indonesia is the second-largest car manufacturing country in Southeast Asia, and major global tire manufacturer Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) has a strong presence in the country. It is thus no surprise that Michelin has partnered with Chandra Asri Petrochemical in the synthetic rubber project to better ensure a stable supply for its tire making. Including the other expansions, the company is expected to grow its capacity at a CAGR of 5.9 percent in 2016-2020.

(Source: Company)

On March 22, 2017, Chandra Asri Petrochemical announced that it will embark on a feasibility study to construct and operate a second integrated petrochemical complex in Indonesia. The capacities for this complex are not captured in the schedule above, which only shows the confirmed projects. The complex is intended to be built adjacent to the existing setup such that common facilities and infrastructure can be shared. The plan includes a 1 million tons per year ethylene cracker and various downstream derivative plants that will rely on the feed from the cracker. While still in the early stages, the company has already budgeted US$455 million in capex for the years 2017-2019 for the project. If the complex indeed come into fruition, taking just the cracker capacity of 1 million tons (to be conservative, the derivative plant capacities are disregarded) and adding that to 2020's projected 4,149 kilotons capacity, the CAGR will be bumped up to 7.7 percent. The 7.7 percent CAGR is impressive, as I have assumed the complex to be completed in the year 2022, and thus, the CAGR is for the year 2016-2022. This 7.7 percent CAGR is faster than that achieved from 2005 to 2016 (7.4 percent), a period that had seen the company undergo an acquisition (PT Styrindo Mono Indonesia), a merger (PT Tri Polyta Indonesia Tbk), and two cracker expansions.

Tailwind from External Environment

According to a Nexant study, Indonesia's plastic consumption per capita was only around 10 kg/capita, far lower than the 60 kg/capita for the US. This implies a huge growth potential for plastic in Indonesia as the income of the citizens rises in line with strong growth in GDP. In addition, the country is enjoying a period of stable political climate under President Joko Widodo, and is attracting a horde of investors to set up factories. As such, the study projected a 4.5 percent CAGR in the plastic consumption per capita for Indonesia, double the CAGR for the US. Exports from goods made from factories in the country are considered local consumption. Therefore, the new factories being set up that utilize plastics would also contribute to consumption per capita in the future.

(Source: Nexant)

Indonesia as an Investment Destination

An increase in capital expenditures and healthy GDP growth rates of around 5 percent have whetted foreign investors' appetite. Several interest rate cuts last year have also encouraged investment flows into Indonesia. According to a Bloomberg article published this week, money managers such as Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. and Aberdeen Asset Management Plc are optimistic about sustained growth in the country as "signs of improvement emerge in consumption, automotive and retail sales". In April alone, the Indonesian stock market attracted more than $1 billion of net inflows, with investors ignoring short-term challenges (in the first quarter, two-thirds of major companies in the country missed earnings estimates).

Forex Consideration

As the long-term currency chart below indicates, the Indonesian rupiah is trading near the top of its historical range. Indonesia, being a key commodity-exporting country, was badly affected by the commodity slump in the past few years. With an improving economy supported by a recovery in commodity prices, the Indonesian currency has been clawing back its steep losses suffered in the years 2012-2015, when the prices of commodities ranging from coal to iron ore plunged. Furthermore, the repeated remarks by President Donald Trump on the strong US dollar have been interpreted by the market as the likelihood that his administration might be taking steps to depreciate the US dollar against other currencies. A resultant strengthening in the Indonesian rupiah would mean lower feedstock costs (primarily priced in US dollar), and the greater purchasing power by the end customers who buy in the local currency means Chandra Asri Petrochemical has an easier time selling its products domestically, which is its chief target market.

For US investors who converted US dollars into Indonesian rupiah to buy shares listed in the Indonesia Stock Exchange priced in the local currency, there is potential to gain from appreciation in the rupiah. If the rupiah reverts to the average experienced in 2002-2012 at 1 USD to 10,000 IDR, the gain would amount to 33 percent based on currency movements. The downside, on the other hand, is limited, as the currency is already trading near the weakest moment historically, in spite of the much-improved macro environment.

(Source: Google Finance)

Valuation and Price Target

Chandra Asri Petrochemical has a superior ROE at 24.8 percent, double that of regional peers PTT Global Chemicals (OTC:PETTF) (10.0 percent) and Petronas Chemicals (OTC:PECGF) (12.9 percent). As such, it deserves to be trading at a premium over the two peer companies, which are trading at a forward P/E of 12.9x and 16.6x respectively. Based on the higher sales volume to be achieved in 2017 following the full-year recognition of the stabilized operations of the expanded cracker, offset somewhat by softer petrochemical prices, I estimated a 7 percent year-on-year increase in the EPS, or IDR 1301.49. For 2018, I estimated a slower 3 percent yearly growth, due to larger base and initial contributions from an anticipated 237 kilotons per annum increase in capacity, which results in an EPS of IDR 1340.54. Assuming no multiple expansion, at the P/E of 22, the price of Chandra Asri Petrochemical could be IDR 29,492 per share, or a 9.5 percent increase from the current level. This high-single digit appreciation is nothing to be scoffed at, given the already 5x increase in the share price since July last year.

Existing shareholders who are considering taking profits have all the reasons to do so, given the limited price appreciation left. For new and potential investors, if you are willing to take a longer-term view of the company's growth prospects, as well as ride on the possible appreciation of the rupiah, Chandra Asri Petrochemical appears to be a good bet. The company's vastly improved cash balance and debt profile raise the possibility of an increase in the dividend payout in the coming years, which would serve as a catalyst for further price appreciation.

(Source: Google Finance)

(Source: Chandra Asri Petrochemical)

Key Risks

The petrochemicals and plastic resins that the company produces are considered to be not easily substituted even in the event of a downturn. We have gone far beyond the days of using wood and metal for many of our daily use products. Nevertheless, a sustained weak economy would inevitably result in lower margins for the products, as the selling price would be reduced to spur demand. Looking into company-specific risks, if Indonesia signs new free trade agreements with major petrochemical producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, there would be a significant threat in the form of cheaper imports of petrochemicals and plastics into Indonesia, displacing local production. This is unlikely, given the rising nationalistic fervor worldwide and the strong, explicit government support to the petrochemical industry.

Much of the optimism towards the share price hinges on the healthy expansion pipeline of the company's capacity. In the event that the projects are substantially delayed or cancelled, the revenue growth projection would be revised downwards and the share price target could be significantly discounted.

There is also the possibility that other petrochemical producers are eyeing the strong plastic consumption growth in Indonesia and hatching plans to expand in the country. For instance, Lotte Chemical Titan has publicly stated its intention to build a multi-billion petrochemical complex in Indonesia from the proceeds of an upcoming IPO in Malaysia. However, there appears to be resistance to the company raising money in Malaysia to invest in another country. Furthermore, the company's key shareholder, Lotte Group, has been facing economic retaliation by China for its involvement in the THAAD deployment in South Korea. Given the warming relationship between China and Indonesia, the government might take caution in awarding Lotte Chemical approval for its project over the concern that China might take offense. Hence, home-grown Chandra Asri Petrochemical still seems to be the most favored to expand in its home ground.

Conclusion

Chandra Asri Petrochemical is well poised to capture the strong domestic growth in Indonesia. Higher spending from the country's rising middle income population would help narrow the wide disparity in plastic consumption per capita between Indonesia and the US. The increasing attractiveness of the country to foreign investors is encouraging companies to set up factories, which would inevitably result in higher plastic usage as a component in manufactured goods or in the packaging of the factory output. The company's expansion plan would lead to continued growth in revenue and, consequently, the bottom line. The share price appears to have priced in the bright prospects, given the five-times appreciation since July 2016. Nevertheless, based on the ROE comparison with regional peers, the P/E enjoyed by Chandra Asri appears well deserved. Assuming a sustained rise in EPS, the one-year price target was derived to be IDR 29,492 per share. Existing investors have all the reasons to lock in their substantial profits. Nevertheless, investors willing to take a longer-term view could be comforted by the company's vastly improved balance sheet and its strong expansion plan to cater to the undersupplied Indonesia petrochemical market.

