Keep Selling Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

The company has a poor strategy with no technological edges and a franchising model going the wrong way.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has shown a weak performance in both its top and bottom lines with the fourth consecutive quarter of falling comparable sales.

We think the Red Robin Gourmet (NASDAQ:RRGB) restaurant chain should be seen as an old player with a universe of outstanding problems. Although the company is trying to reach its customers with special royal offerings and merchandise, it looks more like a granddad trying to get an account on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). And while it has a wide range of burgers and flavors to offer, it does not seem to be very attractive to consumers. In fact, the company has been losing customers each quarter for quite some time.

Red Robin Gourmet has been missing its own guidance nearly every quarter: either showing weak EPS or lagging revenue numbers. The Q4 2016 was the first quarter since FY2014 with both figures being ahead of the expectations. The EPS stood at $0.35 beating the expected figure of $0.34, while revenue was $291M, 1.8% ahead of the projected figure. Does it mean that the company has finally hit the rock bottom? Not really.

When looking at the comparable sales metrics relative to the total revenue it gets clear that the company has chosen a wrong strategy back in 2014. It is evident how low were the 2Q14 - 3Q14 comparable sales numbers meaning the fleet was not capable of generating enough traffic. This led to massive net closures of 27 restaurants in 3Q14 and 28 restaurants in 4Q14. But was it helpful? The following openings have not generated sufficient sales, either. Both revenue and comparable sales metrics have been declining. As for Q4 2016, we see a decline of -4.3% in same-store-sales: this is the largest loss since the start of FY2014.

Having compared the margins with the historical figures, we see a continuing downtrend leading to the lowest figures among peers like Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). The company's net margin is a meager 1% of sales versus the peers' average of 4.8%:

The efficiency metrics are the following: 3.2% in ROE and 1.3% in ROA compared with the peers' average of 21.2% and 9.6%, respectively. However, this is not a surprise taking into account Red Robin's miserable net earnings:

The company's balance sheet is also a concern. While the peers mostly have zero debt, excluding Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA), Red Robin is stuck with a D/E ratio of 99.7%, far ahead of the industry's average of 58.7%. Here is how the management explained the situation with leverage in Q4 2016 Earnings Call:

"Softer Q4 sales than expected, combined with planned share repurchases, resulted in a lease adjusted leverage ratio at the end of Q4 that is too high. As a result, we expect that free cash flow after CapEx will be used to pay down debt in 2017 in order to lower our leverage ratio to a more sustainable and acceptable levels" (Source: Q4 2016 Earnings Call).

The situation is aggravated by the fact that the company has been showing negative free cash flows for the last two years. The outlook is not positive, either:

Let us see whether we can find answers in the company's strategy and its 2017 outlook. We examined the latest earnings call's transcript to comment on each of the management's statements in more detail.

"And I think we have a great opportunity, even though we're late to the party in terms of carry-out to do it very, very well" was related to the trends of having a dinner outside of the restaurant or taking it straight at home. And while other chains have already applied systems of kiosks (McDonald's), apps ordering (Shake Shack) and franchising (Wendy's), Red Robin is far behind of them all. First of all, while most of its peers have implemented the kiosk system or orders making it even easier to get your meal once you have entered your card's password, the Red Robin is stuck with the ten-minute service as a 2017 goal".

"One of the things that we talked about in the past, our acceptable level of service was around 16 minutes. Today, we set a new goal at our Annual Conference that our expectation is that a shift will run at 10 minutes or less on average and we're seeing a lot of that already".

The fact is, McDonald's can serve clients at least 5 times within the ten-minute period.

In terms of ordering through apps and big data implementation, the company has nothing in the pipeline to drive its traffic higher with the tech.

"Now, as we're starting to build our reach, we're using some traditional methods like direct mail and we'll certainly work with some of the third-party delivery services to incent our guests to give us a try".

Instead, it has a merchandise web site with hoodies selling for about $40 apiece. This makes us wonder whether there is anybody preferring t-shirts with a burger selling for $21 to something cheaper from, say, The Gap (NYSE:GPS) or similar brands.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers seems to be a bit more tech-oriented than we initially thought. It does have an Instagram account with nearly 477 publications. Wants to go viral? Well, let us compare its account with the McDonald's one. First of all, it is clear that the pictures of McDonald's fries and Coke seem far more appealing, while the ones of Red Robin make us wonder what type of product the chain really offers. Secondly, out of its 120 thousand subscribers only 1.7% are active, while out of McDonald's 2.3 million followers nearly 4% are actively watching the thread and leaving comments. That being said, this channel is not something to be proud of.

Clearly, the company is not very successful in marketing itself in the digital world.

Finally, as for the franchising business model, which opens opportunities to save on margins and lift the bottom line, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is moving in the opposite direction. As of FY2016, it opened 26 company-owned restaurants, while closing 13 franchised stores. This was stated in the earnings call:

"We've talked about how our company/franchise mix is probably skewed a little more to company than on an average to the spaces. So, we think that presents an opportunity".

The fact is, the franchise model could greatly help improve the company's financials in the mid-term. The company/franchise mix is actually skewed a lot more than "a little", as the statements show:

(Source: 10-K filings)

In terms of valuation, the company is rightfully trading at discounts to industry and sector averages, except for the P/E ratio (a quick analysis shows earnings were down due to unusual operating expenses which is why the ratio is inflated):

Conclusion

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has made a positive guidance for FY2017: comparable sales are expected to grow by 0.5% to 1.5%, while revenue growth overall is expected to be 6% to 8%. Does it sound probable? We do not think so. Going back to the comparable sales of -3% for FY2016 and the negative trend in the top line in the last eight consecutive quarters make us wonder how the company plans to achieve these positive and hardly realistic figures keeping in mind there is no clear strategy to drive these figures up. As a result, we see the stock as a good candidate for a short position for this year.

Technically, investors seeking short exposure in the stock are better off buying put options or initiating option spreads instead of selling the stock. The key factor to watch for is the options' implied volatility: one does not want to overpay for this privilege.

