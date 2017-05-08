BNP Paribas: Why Are We Cautious On The Stock?

The bank’s CIB unit has gained market share in both FICC and Equities, and outperformed Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Credit Suisse.

Strong 1Q results

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTC:BNPZY) ("BNPP") produced a strong set of results for the first quarter. The bank's earnings per share came in at EUR1.46 in 1Q17, beating consensus by a hefty 21%. The beat was driven by stronger-than-expected revenues and better asset quality trends.

BNPP's investment bank was a star-performer in 1Q17. The unit has gained market share in both FICC and Equities and, importantly, it has outperformed the European 'heavyweights': Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). In contrast to its peers, BNP Paribas has chosen to maintain its existing positioning and remains a one-stop shop for European corporates. The 1Q17 performance is a good sign that BNPP's strategy is bearing fruit.

Source: Company data

While French retail is still suffering from a low interest rate environment, the segment's revenues have increased on a sequential basis. It is also worth mentioning that there is an opportunity for BNPP to improve its operating efficiency in French Retail as the segment still has a cost/income ratio in the high 60s range.

BNPP targets a 10% return on a 12% CET1, and while it is an ambitious target, we think it looks achievable, given the bank's performance over the past 12 months.

So why are we cautious?

First, BNPP's valuation discount has narrowed meaningfully over the past few months. Our regular readers know that we have been fans of this quality name for quite a while now. The stock has increased by 84% since the post-Brexit lows.

Source: Bloomberg

To recap, we argued that concerns around BNPP's capital position were overdone. At the time, BNPP was trading at a 30% discount to the sector's regression line, and, in our view, that discount was unjustified, given BNPP's restructuring optionality. Since that, the stock's valuation gap has narrowed significantly and, as the chart below shows, BNPP currently trades at a 10% discount to its peer group.

Source: Bloomberg

Second, on Thursday, in a surprise move, the Belgian government cut its stake in BNP Paribas from 10.3% to 7.8%. We expect the Belgian government to accelerate the pace of reducing its stake in BNPP in the coming months. As a result, there will be a major overhang on the shares. In our view, the situation is very similar to what happened with Lloyds (NYSE:LYG). To recap, the UK government has substantially reduced its position in the bank over the past six months, and we think the weak performance of Lloyds could be attributed to the Treasury's share sales.

Bottom line

We believe that for investors with a 3-5 year investment horizon, it is still a good time to buy BNP Paribas. It is a quality name with resilient earnings, a diversified business model, defensive characteristics and a double-digit return on a 12% CET1. With that being said, the Belgian government's sales will likely create a major overhang on the shares in the coming months.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with BNP Paribas and other global banks. If you would like to receive our articles, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

We also invite readers to check out our recently launched subscription service. Get in-depth fundamental research, stock recommendations, trading ideas, exclusive access to professional databases, sophisticated valuation models and expert commentary on Wall Street recommendation from a hedge-fund analyst with a proven track record. Go here to learn more or to activate your free 14-day trial period, we look forward to having you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQY, LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.