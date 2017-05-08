Lexington Realty Trust: A Great Company With Some Issues

Qualitatively, this makes me like some of the other firms I've looked at in the past more, because they have not demonstrated the same holdups.

What I found is that, like many others in this space, Lexington is a high-quality operator, but not everything is great with the firm.

In this article, I decided to look at yet another REIT in order to figure out more about the industry and the prospects therein.

Not too long ago, I've picked up writing about REITs in an effort to expand my horizons as an investor. So far, I have written about companies like Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and, most recently, Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). Now, in an effort to look into some other players in this space, I decided to analyze Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), a firm whose market cap stands at $2.4 billion as of the time of this writing.

A look at Lexington

*Taken from Lexington Realty Trust

Like some of the other REITs I've looked at, Lexington is a pretty well-diversified player in the space. As of the end of its 2016 fiscal year, the business held an ownership interest in 195 properties spread across 40 states in the US. Collectively, these properties accounted for 43.3 million square feet, with its largest, leased out to the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) North America division, coming in at 1.47 million square feet. In the image above, you can see the states where Lexington has operations as of the time of this writing.

*Taken from Lexington Realty Trust

In the image above, you can see that the business is well diversified by industry, too. Automotive operators are its largest customers, accounting for 12.1% of annual leasing revenue, followed by "Service" at 9.1%. No one customer has exceeded 10% of the firm's sales over the past three years at least. The one thing I saw that I did not like was the fact that the company's weighted average lease contract is shorter than that of its peers. Realty Income Corp., for instance, has an average life on its contracts of 9.8 years, while W.P. Carey's average life is 9.4 years. Lexington, on the other hand, is a bit shorter at 8.6 years. In the image below, you can see how some of the REIT's more recent leases, which account for a sizable portion of its business, roll off moving forward.

*Taken from Lexington Realty Trust

Even with that shortcoming, however, I still like what I see in the business from a pure qualitative perspective. In particular, I like that the firm's occupancy rates are respectably high. As you can see in the image below, rates have been at or above 93.4% at the end of every year since at least 2010. Yes, the firm's occupancy rate has dipped a bit recently, but at the end of 2016 (management hasn't provided a nice-looking image for year-end yet), its occupancy rate ticked back up to 96%. If all goes according to plan, management suspects that this rate will stay around that level through 2017. Add to this the fact that the company has paid dividends consistently over the past 23 years, and it's hard not to like what the firm has to offer.

*Taken from Lexington Realty Trust

But what about the numbers?

If you look at Lexington from a high level, the company makes for an appealing prospect. However, do the numbers say the same thing? To start with, let's look at revenue and net income over each of the past five years. As you can see in the graph below, sales at the firm surged from just $295.20 million in 2012 to $429.50 million in 2016. Sadly, revenue has been about flat since 2014, with sales growth occurring between 2012 and 2014. Net income has been rather depressing, as evident from the huge fluctuations in that space.

*Created by Author - $ in Millions

Now, in all fairness, sales and profits are not generally the most important factors in determining the value of a REIT. Instead, we should look more at FFO (funds from operations) and operating cash flow, both of which are similar to each other in terms of size. In the graph below, you can see that both of these have skyrocketed over the past five years, but have also moderated somewhat since 2013.

*Created by Author - $ in Millions

For investors in Lexington, another interesting measure of its success as a firm might be its FFO per share relative to the distribution per share over time. In the graph below, you can see that these numbers have demonstrated a similar trend to what has been seen with sales, operating cash flow, and FFO. This shows a business that, on the whole, has still tried to grow and which has remained dedicated to growing its distribution, even though that growth has been slow.

*Created by Author - $ in Millions

A look at how cheap Lexington is

In addition to the analysis I performed above, which focused more on the qualitative picture for Lexington than the quantitative one, I also decided to look at how the REIT's price stacks up to its peers. In the graph below, for instance, I elected to compare the firm to Realty Income and to W.P. Carey (Omega's business model and risks may not make it a fair comparison) from a price / adjusted FFO perspective. As you can see, with a multiple of 8.6, Lexington is meaningfully cheaper than W.P. Carey at 12 and Realty Income at 21.1.

*Created by Author

Another way to value these businesses is through the lens of the price / book value. In the following graph, I have done just that. As you can see by looking at it, Lexington is, once again, the cheapest of the three players with a multiple of 1.7. This stacks up very favorably to W.P. Carey's multiple at 2 and is much lower than Realty Income's at 2.2. To put this in perspective, buying Lexington's net assets would cost me only 86% of what it would cost to buy W.P. Carey's and a very modest 78.2% of what it would cost me to buy Realty Income's. That's bargain territory right there.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Lexington Realty Trust looks like a reasonable prospect in the commercial REIT space. Like firms such as Realty Income Corp. and W.P. Carey, it boasts an attractive occupancy rate and is well diversified in nature. Having said that, its lackluster growth in the past few years, combined with management's expectation that adjusted FFO will fall from $1.13 per share last year to between $0.94 and $0.98 this year (due in part to a higher share count), suggests to me that, although the firm does offer a rather nice distribution of about 7% per annum, it's not a best-of-breed prospect qualitatively. If I were to buy into a REIT (I likely will at some point in the future), I would prefer any of the other players (assuming political risk for Omega gets resolved) I have analyzed over Lexington. The one exception to this, however, would be in the event that I elect to go searching for a company based more on price than growth, in which case I would very much consider investing into Lexington.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.