Goldman Sachs: Exit Now

Goldman's fundamental bull case consists of three major parts - all of them are under fire.

During the last few weeks, I have covered Bank of America (BAC) based on a few important leading indicators. The stock is performing poorly after peaking in March. So did Goldman Sachs (GS), America's biggest investment bank.

Source: CBS News

The current situation and the latest influence of Chinese policymakers are starting to build a perfect bear case for this high risk investment bank. I believe that everything you are about to read justifies an exit of your GS position. Especially given the opportunity that you can sell above 220 USD.

During the last few years, Goldman's stock has been in a few different periods of growth.

The years until the consumer peak of 2015 showed above-average growth which led to a strong stock market rally. Goldman added roughly 140% between the 2012 bottom and 2015 peak. After that, the stock declined 35% during one of the strongest stock market reclines since the recession. In the first quarter of 2016, we witnessed both an economic and a stock market bottom. Growth indicators remained volatile but didn't fall back again. This resulted in a 20% return until September of the same year (and a lot of volatility). After September, things changed. Growth started accelerating and Trump got elected president. Both added to a massive reflation rally. Goldman rallied almost 60% between October of 2016 and March of 2017. This was based on:

US growth acceleration

Trump's policy and expectations (reflation)

China's leveraging of the economy

This is clearly visible when looking at the yield curve. The steeper curve was a huge force behind Goldman's stock outperformance. The market didn't stand a chance against this alpha generating machine (blue line shows the ratio spread between Goldman and the S&P 500). However, the yield curve started to flatten again. At this point, the yield curve is back at pre-election levels.

One of the reasons why the reflation trade is dying, is the fact that leading US growth indicators are slowing again. Both the leading ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing indices showed rather severe declines in April. I mentioned in previous articles that I am not predicting a new growth slowing trend at this point. Unfortunately, the odds are increasing. And that's what counts when trading stocks like Goldman Sachs.

One of the reasons why banks performed so well, is the big 'reflation'. Government stimulated growth to bring both the economy and inflation back to normal levels. This is only possible when commodity (input costs) are rising. One of the things I mentioned a few times when analyzing basic material companies, is that cyclical commodities, especially metals, only have a significant rally during strong times in China.

That's why it is a big reason to worry that China's leading manufacturing PMI index is back at 50.3. A level that indicates almost no growth acceleration. In other words, cyclical commodities are doomed to weaken.

In addition to this, I read some very interesting information on The Bear Traps blog. The focused on China's leveraging efforts and the effects on the global economic (and commodities). At this point, we could be facing a reversal of these stimuli.

We have always believed a major reason markets and the global economy reflated last year was influenced by China's levered fiscal policies put forth last summer. They fueled a recovery in their industrial sector. As that happened, commodity prices ripped and developed markets in Europe and the U.S. saw economic expansion. This is at great risk now, China is tightening liquidity and interbank lending rates are surging. We saw the effects of a China slowdown on Fed policy in 2015, this could be round two. - The Bear Traps Report (05/06/2017)

They also beat official estimates when it comes to China's imports and exports as you can see below.

Source: The Bear Traps Report, DailyFX Calendar

The ratio spread between high yield corporate bonds and long term government bonds (blue line) are already starting to price in some risk.

Goldman Sachs is hardly able to perform well during times of outperforming government bonds. That's why the stock has not recaptured the March 2017 peak levels.

Conclusion

There are a few reasons why high risk banks like Goldman Sachs have performed so well over the last few months. The economy started accelerating, Trump's policies sparked some reflation hopes while China inflated its economy further.

At this point, we see that all three are under fire. The economy is growing slower while Trump's policies might be delayed and smaller than expected. In addition to that, we are facing some deleveraging in China which is already visible among various cyclical commodities.

I am convinced that Goldman will perform badly over the next few weeks. Maybe even months. Unless I missed a huge part of the bull case, I don't see what could push the stock past 250 again.

My advice is to use the current price to sell. You still get a very strong gain if you bought pre-election. And even if you bought recently, you will be saved from unnecessary volatility and risk.

Once the bull case returns, you will be able to buy the stock again at much better prices.

