Pandora May Outperform Today, But It's A Buy Even If It Doesn't

Because Premium was rolled out gradually, Q1 results will not fully reflect its potential. Investors should hold their positions through next quarter to give the new service time to perform.

Premium can contribute significantly to Pandora just by up-selling existing customers and reducing churn from those who insist on an on-demand offering. It doesn't need to draw from other services.

There is consensus that Premium is a well-designed app, although some question whether it can lure users already on Apple or Spotify.

Pandora (NYSE:P) is preparing to report earnings today after close, and while I think there is a chance it will surprise to the upside, I also think the stock is a buy even if it doesn't.

How Much Is Riding On Earnings?

It has been a volatile 2017 so far for Pandora, despite some deceptive stability in the stock in March and early April. The early-year statement from Pandora that it was revising its earnings estimates for 4Q upwards sent its stock back above $13, though it then fell when the actual earnings were released, as Q1 guidance came in significantly lighter than expected. It has since fallen below $11 and was briefly flirting with single digits. Many still see Pandora as vulnerable to the continued push into streaming music by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Spotify (Private:MUSIC).

Seeking Alpha's own D.M. Martins Research has said that the quarterly results will be very important to Pandora's future direction. The argument is that Pandora launched its on-demand service Pandora Premium almost two months ago now, and so management should have something definitive to tell us about its success one way or the other. Meanwhile the expectation of many others is that it will go the wrong way. Reviews generally agree with one who called Premium a solid offering, "but probably not good enough to [convert users of] Spotify or Apple."

I think it quite possible the news will be good, but I also think it's too early to write Pandora off even if it isn't.

Pandora Faces Real Threats

I make no claim that the competitive threat from Apple and Spotify isn't a serious one. Pandora made a serious miscalculation by not pursuing an on-demand strategy, leaving a large opening for new market entrants with deep pockets. But the stock has already paid for that in large part. From a high of near-$40 three years ago it now trades at barely $10. The question now is whether it represents a good risk from its current price.

Pandora has long had subscription based options to complement their ad-based streaming, but it has never offered a full on-demand service. Rather, its subscription program has been more of an enhanced radio experience. For years known as Pandora One, the first subscription based offering included ad-free listening and unlimited skips, but not offline listening or on-demand access.

While Pandora has appealed strongly to ad-based free listeners, its subscription products never seemed to really take off. Apple and Spotify came to market with complete on-demand offerings and have been growing rapidly ever since. Apple Music has seen subscriber growth of a steady 1-1.5 million per month and Spotify crossed 40 million subscribers in September, up from 30 million just six months earlier. Now, Spotify just hit 50 million paying subscribers.

Pandora's Response

Pandora is responding, albeit perhaps not as fast as it should have. Pandora One has now been re-branded as Pandora Plus, with more skips and also song replays for the first time, sort of the smallest sliver of on-demand capability. Subscribers seem to be responding to the rebranding, with 375,000 net new paid subscriptions as of December.

But it was already preparing to go further. Pandora launched its full on-demand service mid-March. This offers the prospect of stabilizing Pandora's stalling growth, as the one thing Pandora bears and I agree on is that the absence of an on-demand option has hurt Pandora's growth over the last few years and left a giant opening for Apple and Spotify to walk through. Closing it could be very helpful.

However, most are questioning whether Premium is in time for any of this to matter. Apple Music and Spotify have been around for several years and have built commanding leads in the premium, on-demand streaming space.

News Might Be Better Than Expected

Contributor Anthony Breen has already compiled the evidence that Pandora's subscription service revamp may be going better than expected. From trailing Spotify in the music category in Apple App Store Pandora rose first to top music app after Plus's roll out, and then briefly to the top grossing app of the entire store when Premium arrived.

This would be in keeping with the uptick in subscriptions we observed at the end of December, when Plus was first rolled out. Mr. Breen noted also that Pandora Premium could not be purchased directly through the App Store until recently, so some of this boost might still be attributable to the Plus plan, rather than the Premium one.

Even so, that would still boost Pandora's top and bottom lines for the quarter, as its subscription plans are its most profitable. Subscription revenues are over 50% higher per listener than advertising, while content costs are only 17% higher. It is the ad-based offerings and now also some of its other divisions like Ticketfly that have pushed it into the red.

Too Soon To Judge Premium

But Mr. Breen's work is still only a snapshot of one piece of Pandora's operations. It's still very possible its earnings report will not exceed expectations. Even if it doesn't however, I consider it a mistake to abandon the stock.

Premium has not actually been available for 55 days. Pandora elected a gradual roll-out of Premium service, and only existing subscribers could get access to it the first few weeks. Premium was not generally available until mid-April, past the end of Q1.

With only a few weeks of general availability, even the conference call probably won't shed too much light on Premium's appeal - unless it absolutely blew expectations out of the water, in which case there will almost certainly be upside news in the earnings.

Barring that, Premium will likely be seeing some momentum, but the evidence will likely be too early and inconclusive to know if the early rush will subside. The Q2 report in July-August will be the real test for Premium. The question is, will it pass the test then? I believe it will.

Premium Does The Job

The reviews questioning Premium have generally asked whether it can lure users of Apple's and Spotify's service away. But since Pandora is already the largest US music service, that is really the wrong question. The question is, can it up-sell Pandora's own subscribers, and reduce churn among them by filling the hole in Pandora's offerings?

The general consensus seems to be that the app is certainly appealing on a design level, with Pandora absorbing the old Steve Jobs insight that the fewer clicks are needed to use something, the better. In fact, Pandora Premium requires fewer clicks than Apple Music, a rather curious role reversal. No review has really identified a material flaw with respect to Premium, merely observing that it may not have a killer feature that would make Apple users go to the trouble of switching.

But someone already with Pandora who decides they want an on-demand subscription now has little reason to look anywhere else. By staying with Pandora, subscribers can retain their old personalized recommendations and feedbacks that they've spent years building collaboratively with Pandora, through the company's famous thumbs up/down feedback system and Music Genome Project algorithms. In fact one of the playlists on Pandora Premium will be a compendium of every song a user has ever thumbed up.

Thumbs Down On Thumbprint? Maybe Not.

Pandora bears will note, correctly, that this is not entirely new news. In December 2015 Pandora launched Thumbprint Radio on its free, ad-supported platform. It was an offshoot of Rdio, the now-bankrupt service Pandora acquired certain key IP from a year ago, which ran a very similar service called YouFM. Thumbprint Radio was, like Premium, a compendium of previously thumbed-up songs. If that has not restored Pandora's growth, skeptics wonder, why would the new Premium service do so?

There are two answers. First, simply because the new service is premium. Unlike on-demand Premium, ad-based listeners for the original Thumbprint Radio didn't pick and choose which songs to listen to, but rather got a radio-style stream like all Pandora stations offer. The stream simply got a head start in knowing your tastes based on past selections. If customers weren't satisfied with half a loaf, Pandora is now offering the other half.

But secondly, it's not so clear customers were dissatisfied. Somewhat unusually for Pandora, it released detailed metrics on Thumbprint Radio in September. Those metrics shows that just a few months after Thumbprint Radio came out, a quarter of the Pandora customer base had made it their most-used channel. So the second answer is that perhaps it did work. Pandora did not say explicitly if Thumbprint users had lower churn and higher listening hours than non-users, but with numbers like that it is seems more than possible.

Conclusion

Pandora Premium will be, I believe, successful in at the very least stabilizing Pandora's own customer base. And it may even lure subscribers from other services over time as it helps Pandora re-assert its brand power. But with the staggered roll-out it may be too early to see these results this past quarter. Investors should not give up on Pandora if it fails to light up the scoresheet today. Premium is a strong offering that deserves a little more time to work, if it needs it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.