If I Had To Build An Income Portfolio Today - Update 17

Introduction

In October 2015, I wrote an article entitled "If I Had to Build an Income Portfolio Today" which was published by Seeking Alpha, October 23, 2015. The article described the development of a portfolio for a relative that recently came into a significant sum of money and wanted to conservatively invest the funds to supplement their retirement income and help the grand kids with college costs. The series of articles through update nine has been very well received by Seeking Alpha readers, generating over 223,000 page views in total.

As I mentioned in the original article, after establishing the initial portfolio, there remained a significant cash account yet to be invested. In the sixth update, I discussed the decision to invest the balance of the cash in the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFF). With most of the funds invested except for a modest money market account for emergencies, the portfolio updates have, for the most part, focused on the capital appreciation and income produced by the portfolio and the modest changes to the portfolio holdings between updates. Given the recent strong rally in equities, I did get more aggressive in the month of February with respect to selling a few of the appreciated holdings in the portfolio. This article is the seventeenth update in the series though previous readers will note that I changed the title of Update 8 to reflect the portfolio's performance. To be clear, it has been a little over 19 months since the portfolio was initiated.

Portfolio Capital Appreciation and Income

The chart below, compliments of Yahoo Finance, shows the financial performance of the portfolio as of market close May 5, 2017.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite the volatility in the last week of April and first week of May, the portfolio value held up fairly well through April. With the market generally moving sideways in April (for the second month in a row) along with a lack of clarity (for me at least) on future direction, and with equities at elevated valuations, I made no changes to the portfolio holdings in April. Readers who have been keeping up with these portfolio articles will note that the portfolio chart above looks very different from previous articles. This is due to Yahoo changing the format of the portfolio application with no ability to return to the previous format. The new format and functionality, I believe, are an improvement over the previous format but it does take some time to get familiar with the new layout.

In Update 15, I decided to include a new table summarizing the sales and the gains on each sale. Since there were no changes to the portfolio holdings in April, this chart below is identical to update 16.

Source: Author

The links in the table above provide more detailed background on the sales of each equity. With the exception of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM), I'm pleased with the results achieved. While I did pick up some rich special dividends from CALM during the bird flu epidemic, I held CALM a bit too long and missed out on the best gains from CALM.

The dividends from the portfolio continue coming in as can be seen in both the Annual Income column and the Cumulative Dividends Collected column. The March/April period is rich in dividends due to the mid-year distributions paid out on the Vanguard Group funds.

Source: Author

The cumulative dividends collected continues to increase and the annual income (the rate of accumulation) has increased a bit due to dividend increases. Stocks and MLPs that announced dividend increases since my last update are Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE: EPD), Omega Health Care (NYSE: OHI), and Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES).

Total Portfolio

In update 3 of this article, I explained the rationale for placing a large portion of the portfolio into bank savings accounts and certificates of deposits. There has been no change to that portion of the portfolio. However, because I've accumulated a significant amount of excess cash from the sales in January and February, I have included the cash available for reinvestment now sitting in the settlement account.

Source: Author

With the recent dividend increases, the total annual income has increased to $33,866. Including the interest earned in April of $1159, the total interest earned since portfolio inception is $17,320 on the bank deposits. This brings the total return (realized and unrealized gains) including cumulative dividends and interest, since portfolio inception, up to $108,140 over 18 months and puts the total return percentage at 8.99% based on the original amounts invested and banked of $1,202,520. The total portfolio value as of May 5 has grown to $1,253,872 with the roughly $57,000 difference having gone to pay for income taxes, for a rebuild of the front porch, a bit of leisure travel, and for a new Subaru to replace a 10 year old Honda Accord. An interesting note on the Subaru. Clearly, the owner of the portfolio could have bought something a bit more upscale to replace the aging Honda. At 69 years of age, she chose a Subaru Crosstrek with a 6 speed manual transmission. This was not by accident or because that was what was available on the lot. My sister-in-law ordered the Crosstrek specifically with the manual transmission because the dealer did not have any on the lot and she waited 6 weeks for it to be delivered. Yes, it is her daily driver. I hope I'm that ambitious when I get to 69.

In addition to PFF, CALM, EPD, OHI, and WES the portfolio consists of the following stocks: Welltower (NYSE: HCN), AT&T (NYSE: T), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI), Pattern Energy Group (NYSE: PEGI), Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Ventas (NYSE: VTR), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), and Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR). The portfolio also includes the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Fund (NYSE: VMGRX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: VDIGX), and Vanguard Health Care Fund (NYSE: VGHCX).

For the time being, I'm sitting on the cash in the settlement fund due to the high current stock valuations. There were a few bargains presented last week, particularly in equity REITs. I almost picked up another round lot of WSR but my concern over the retail sector is growing. Traditional retail continues to shrink with new bankruptcy announcements weekly. On Friday, May 5, Gander Mountain announced that, rather than close only 32 of their stores, they would close all 126 stores and liquidate the company's current inventory. This Saturday morning, I visited our local Gander Mountain store and found only a few people shopping the discounted merchandise. I'm also seeing a growing number of empty store fronts in the local shopping centers in the Charlotte Metro area and this is despite a strong residential construction boom in the same area. While WSR has a business model which is arguably "internet resistant", I've become soured on the entire brick and mortar retail sector and decided not to commit more funds to that sector.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before making their own investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDT, EPD, HASI, HCN, OHI, ORI, PEB, PEGI, PFF, RY, STAG, STWD, T, TD, VTR, VZ, WES, WSR, VGHCX, VDIGX, VMGRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.