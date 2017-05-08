Deep Value With Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine will increase its market share through acquisition in a very fragmented market.

The company has an incredibly strong balance sheet with minimal debt and lots of cash.

Eggs prices may have reached a trough and cannot fall as much in 2017 as they did in 2016.

The past 12 months have not been kind to investors of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM). The stock is down nearly 26% as food deflation has reduced the price of eggs to less than $1 per dozen.

In the paragraphs below, I will show why Cal-Maine's stock may be a good long investment.

Egg Prices

During the past 12 months, egg prices have in free fall. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The average price of a dozen eggs in the United States was $0.60 lower in March 2017 than March 2016.

Eggs prices in November 2017 hit a 10 year low.

For the first eleven months of 2016, egg prices declined month over month.

(Source)

Egg prices in 2017 cannot fall as much as they did in 2016; they would then cost less than $.70 per dozen.

The egg price data above shows prices typically fall between January and March each year and then begin to firm up and rise in the latter part of the year. Over the past 10 years, 2016 was the only exception to this pattern.

Assuming egg prices have reached their trough, Cal-Maine's stock price may have also reached a trough. If egg prices rise in April, this could be a good entry point for investors.

Balance Sheet

Cal-Maine has an incredibly strong balance sheet. In the most recently completed quarter, the company reported:

Long term debt of only $7.3 million

Cash & short term equivalents of $189 million

Net income was $4.3 million

Cal-Maine by all indications has a strong balance sheet and is by no means debt burdened. The company's interest coverage ratio is also extremely high.

Why is this important to investors?

While the company has not repurchased or diluted its shares in the past 10 year, it did authorize a share repurchase in 2004. Cal-Maine can easily afford another share repurchase program to boost earnings per share.

Cal-Maine's strong balance will also enable it grow through acquisition.

Market Growth

Egg production is a fragmented business. In the company's latest annual report, it stated that:

At December 31, 2015, 56 producers, owning at least one million layers, owned approximately 96% of total industry layers and the ten largest producers owned approximately 50% of total industry layers.

This fragmentation allows for significant growth for Cal-Maine by acquisition. With the current deflationary pricing environment for eggs, smaller producers will become financially troubled. Cal-Maine, with its strong balance sheet as shown above, can acquire them to grow their market share.

In the past eighteen months as egg prices fell:

Cal-Maine closed its acquisition of Happy Egg Farms which has 350,000 laying hens in March 2017.

Cal-Maine closed its acquisition of Foodonics International which has capacity for 1.6 million laying hens in November 2016.

The Happy Egg Farms acquisition, increased Cal-Maine's laying hen count by 1% (33.9 million laying hens).

Cal-Maine estimates the company controls 23% of domestic egg shell production. Further acquisitions, enabled by its strong balance, will increase Cal-Maine's market share.

Dividend Policy

It's important for investors to know that Cal-Maine has an extremely unique dividend policy. The company pays out 1/3rd of its quarterly GAAP income to investors as dividends.

Cal-Maine also states that "Following a quarter for which the Company does not report net income attributable to Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the Company will not pay a dividend for a subsequent profitable quarter until the Company is profitable on a cumulative basis computed from the date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid."

This leads to inconsistent dividend payments within a fiscal year and between fiscal years.

For the last four quarters, as egg prices crashed, Cal-Maine had a net loss during the first three quarters. The company will likely not pay a dividend for a few more quarters due to the cumulative basis policy mentioned above.

When egg prices recover, Cal-Maine's net income will rise, and the company will again issue a dividend.

Google Finance shows that Cal-Maine currently has a yield of ~6%; this is not correct. The company is not currently paying a dividend and has not done so for over one year.

Conclusion

In conclusion, investors seeking a long position in a stock near a low price may be interested in Cal-Maine Foods. The fall in eggs prices in 2016 cannot repeat in 2017 and prices may begin to rise. The company has an incredibly strong balance sheet which allow it to increase market share through acquisitions in a fragmented market. The company's dividend policy, which is tied to its net income, can provide a boost to investors when egg prices begin to rise.

I have not yet initiated a long position in Cal-Maine, but may do so after March consumer price data is released.

Contrarian

Reading through the company's annual reports, one section stood out as a warning to investors. Cal-Maine Foods was founded by Fred R. Adams who currently serves as Chairman Emeritus. Cal-Maine has two classes of stock: Common Stock with one vote per share and Class A Common Stock with 10 votes per share.

Mr. Adams and his spouse own 27.9% of outstanding Common Stock. The Class A shares, with 10 votes per share, are all owned by Mr. Adams, his spouse, his daughter and her husband, Adolphus Baker, who is the current CEO and Chairman of the Board. The Adams family controls 66.3% of total voting power.

Dual share classes have become common with certain technology companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP). Investors should be cautious as dual class ownership dilutes shareholder rights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CALM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.