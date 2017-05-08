Square - Whether It's Square Or Round Or Even A Triangle... It's Still Up

Square - Is the water too hot or the valuation too extended?

There has been a fair amount of what can only be described as teeth gnashing this earnings season. Bears have lots of sharp teeth but this hasn't been a good earnings season in which to be a bear in the IT sector. Far too few salmon for them to catch. Sure there have been a few blow-ups - IBM (NYSE:IBM) perhaps, or Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) - no perhaps about that one. But most earnings release in the IT sector this quarter has been beats although not always satisfactory guidance. Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) comes to mind as an exemplar in that later category

Many analysts just can't seem to deal with some of the tea leaves out there. People hate to hear about the digital revolution but it is real enough. Writing this particular article in the wake of another disappointing quarter in terms of productivity growth, it is evident that much traditional capex is not producing appropriate returns. Firms looking to enhance productivity have few choices other than to invest in IT since other investments are simply not achieving returns. For some time into the future, IT firms will mainly beat expectations because the technologies now becoming commercialized including AI, the cloud and a few other really do represent a revolution in the value available from IT.

One such company that is benefiting from a confluence of trends is Square (NYSE:SQ) which reported its results the other day. The results were strong and probably stronger than the headlines fairly represent. The guidance increase, while at least noticeable, remains conservative enough for this writer to believe that the company will be able to reprise beats for the balance of the year. And some of the sub-headline trends, particularly those that have led to a much shorter path to profitability, are not totally recognized even by analysts who have written notes in the wake of the earnings release.

Yes, Square shares have what some feel are extended valuation metrics. And yes, the shares are volatile and may from time to time, afford investors better entry points than they do at an all-time high. And I am quite aware that the shares have more than doubled the past year and are up 50% YTD. I own them and have been more than a bit gratified by their performance.

I well realize that the recent appreciation cadence is not likely to be sustained going forward. But in looking carefully at the earnings release as I propose to do in the balance of this article, there is more to like beyond just the headlines and that "more to like" has the potential to sustain valuation levels that will keep bears gnashing their sharp and numerous teeth.

Some numbers to consider

Just for the record, Square reported adjusted revenues of $204 million for the quarter up 39% year over year. Adjusted revenue excludes revenues derived from Starbucks and also excludes revenues that are essentially derived as a pass-through based on the cost of processing credit cards. Most analysts use adjusted revenues in calculating valuation metrics although the metric is not the one employed by Yahoo Finance.

Gross Payment Volume increased by 33% year on year with particular strength seen in volumes coming from the company's larger sellers. The company's take rate was basically consistent after adjusting for a year-ago promotional program, even with the shift to GPV from larger merchants. Most significantly, I think, for forecasting future revenue trends was the 106% increase in subscription and services based revenues. The 106% revenue growth was driven by Square Capital, Caviar (restaurant delivery) and instant deposit. These are all high margin businesses, and at scale will operate at far higher margins than the payments component of this company. While I think that Square's payment business will continue its growth trajectory and will, over time, continue to improve margins, this is the area of Square's business on which to focus. The fact that percentage growth actually accelerated quarter on quarter is a harbinger, I think of very favorable trends in both revenue growth and in operating earnings for this company.

The company generated non-GAAP EPS of $.05 for the first quarter which compares to prior expectations of a non-GAAP loss. The company showed significant expense discipline in the quarter that was stronger than I had anticipated. In particular, on a GAAP basis, research and development spending rose by just 6% year on year. Sales and marketing expense rose by 30% and general and administrative costs, adjusted for a one time legal settlement in the prior year, were up by 23%. With all operating categories rising more slowly than revenues and with gross margins rising because of both mix and higher profit rates in the various categories, operating margins were positive in a Q1. It is a striking achievement and somewhat surprising at this stage of Square's development.

It is worth noting that the beat was not built on the back of stock based comp increase. Stock based comp was flat year over year in the just reported quarter. The quarter also was comparing against a quarter in which the company shipped a substantial volume of new card readers. The decline in hardware shipments, caused the top line growth metric to compress by about 300 bps.

The company was cash flow positive for the quarter compared to cash flow burns in the past. The major difference in cash flow year over year was the fall in the GAAP net loss. Stock based comp was 70% of CFFO. The company generated free cash flow in the quarter of about $37 million. Yes Jack Dorsey (and CFO Sarah Friar) and the rest of the team appear to know how to run a business that while still in hyper-growth mode is beginning to generate returns for shareholder.

A deeper dive into those non-payments components of Square and how they may relate to guidance.

Square shares have been controversial to one degree or the other since the company went public going back to the fall of 2015 when its IPO was said to flop. It is interesting to read the articles from back then about the tech bubble deflating. Of course it really seemed that way for a time.

But in the event, the shares are 70% above where they started trading and are 32% higher compared to the first day close. They remain controversial and as mentioned earlier, despite the quarter just reported, two analysts, one at Guggenheim and one at CFRA cut their ratings from hold to buy although each analyst raised their price target rating by about 10%. The analysts are concerned about valuation, and should I simply take the company's guidance at its face, perhaps I would be of a similar opinion.

The company's published guidance, which will inevitably be the basis for First Call consensus forecasts was raised very modestly. The forecast for revenue was increased by $10 million at the mid-point to a level would represent 31% growth in full year revenues. Non-GAAP EPS guidance is also up by just a penny despite the stronger Q1 beat. Part of the relatively modest increase in earnings expectations is the expense of the convertible the company sold which will cost $.04/share in earnings this year. I think it is reasonably certain that in the nature of things, the company did not sell the convertible to lose $.04/share and the higher cash balance will be used to augment the growth of the company's business. But regardless, the guidance didn't do much for investors.

But one thing to consider at the start of this discussion is the substantial acceleration in the company's subscription/services business. Not only was it up 106% year on year but it rose by 20% sequentially. Overall, Square Capital saw revenues increase by 64% year on year and Caviar revenues more than doubled. The potential for Caviar as the flywheel of an ecosystem that includes payments, payroll, menu ordering, invoicing and other services is just starting to take off at this point and the kinds of percentage gains seen in Q1 are seem likely to extend through at least the balance of the fiscal year.

I do not quite know how to describe the opportunities for Square Instant Cash. The old saw about "nice work if you can get it' applies in spades. It is simply hard to imagine a more lucrative business that is legal. With transaction losses at negligible levels, charging customers a 1% fee so they can have instant access to the proceeds of a transaction as opposed to having the funds available in a day is one of the highest margin business opportunities available. The company did not explicitly call out the revenues it collected for the service but the growth rate was clearly well into double digits and perhaps more and it was, just in itself, a significant component of margin growth that had not been anticipated.

The company has recently launched Square Cash. Square cash is a service that is very similar to that offered by PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) Venmo. It is likely, however, that it will generate some worthwhile fees for SQ as there are fees for business and credit card transactions. Specifically, and probably of most significance at this point, is that if merchants want to receive immediate payment from a customer bank account, SQ will charge a 2.75% fee. Small businesses are cash poor and are looking for ways to multiply their working capital resources. Cash and Instant Deposit along with Capital are more of a breakthrough than many investors appreciate.

Square already uses the same technology that underlies cash as the payment mechanism for its Caviar delivery couriers. Last quarter the company introduced a "pick-up" service which allows end-user customers to order from restaurant clients on-line and pick-up the food rather than having it delivered. I honestly wouldn't have thought of something like pick-up as an important offering but apparently it is. As compared to an offering such as Uber, Square offers its sellers POS, order management and payroll as well as a API's that allow the offering to be customized. These differences appear to have distinguished the service significantly from competitors and have allowed for the very rapid growth of Caviar. Much of the enhanced profitability is coming from additional services, including of course, capital and instant deposit which are the tail of offering restaurant delivery.

Food delivery is usually considered a mundane, low margin space and Square has to compete with Uber, a company who presumably has some obvious advantages in delivering both food and people. It is these "at the margin" services that have allowed SQ to grow Caviar at triple digit rates and for the company to penetrate far larger restaurants than would otherwise be possible.

One of the major issues for SQ is just how much leverage it can achieve through the use of machine learning and other elaborations of AI in making credit decisions. Typically making credit decisions for small businesses has been laborious and time consuming. Using machine learning has dramatic implications for productivity and at least thus far is also producing lower loan losses than some might anticipate for this service. The fact is that one of the secrets of the Q1 outperformance was just that.

SQ appears to be able to manage risk far better than banks or other small business lenders simply because the company sees point of sale data on a daily basis and uses that data to evaluate, on a quantitative basis, the probabilities of collecting its advance. To some, it may sound like magic but transaction and losses on advances continue to outperform guidance. The company's loan losses have dropped under 4% for the 2 nd quarter running and were one reason for the significant EPS beat.

The credit services that SQ offers would not be feasible without the technology, and at least thus far, the machines are doing the credit analysis far faster, for far less cost and with better results than would be possible using humans. That is one of the company's secret sauces that is really not well understood-and it is an enormous competitive moat compared to other competitors who simply facilitate transactions.

Perhaps it is not intuitive to think of the delivery of restaurant meals and cash advances as part of the foundation of a high tech growth story. It might be even more surprising to find them as competitive moats.

Part of the reason why SQ has maintained a persistently high "take rate" even as it goes up market and sees a steadily rising percent of its business (43% last quarter up from 39% the prior year) coming from larger merchants-although SQ's definition of larger merchants relates to clients with GPV's of greater than $125k/year-relates to the entirety of its value proposition. It offers very small merchants the opportunity to get paid for sales either the same day or the next day. It offers larger sellers a great variety of services that are hard to find on a single platform beyond payment processing.

Another key to this company going forward is going to be and to some extent already is, its ability to sell all of the products that it has recently launched. The company affords relatively smaller business the opportunity to use purchase orders to receive inventory and it has advanced reporting (dashboards) that allows these smaller businesses to have the kinds of analytics heretofore limited to much larger merchants such as determining cost of goods ratios for different locations.

They can readily purchase all of the other services that SQ offers through the dashboard. I am a bit surprised that the strategy is working-but hey, as the saying goes, you never know. SQ offers a service that allow users to send invoices which are typically paid far more promptly than paper invoices and qualify sellers for Instant Deposit and that good old 1% haircut.

The company highlights some use cases in its shareholder letter. Of course the use cases are commercials-companies like this are not going to miss a chance to articulate their qualitative success. But the fact is that the numbers, to one extent or the other, validate what appears to be happening in Square's customer universe.

A customer cited in this quarter's letter was a coffeehouse chain called Philz. My impression is that Philz is a high end coffee chain that competes with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). I personally have never seen the establishment and given its location in New York, I am not sure I ever will. If the chain ever reaches mid-town or better still the Upper East Side, well that will be exciting. I love specialty coffee.

But the point is that Philz is sort of a poster child for what a larger seller gets from Square. The company is able to track digital receipts to which it adds its own CRM data that is integrated on the Square platform. It uses the data to make specialized offers to specific customers who actually have consumed what is being offered. It uses Caviar delivery to reach corporate customers. And now it uses the Square pick-up ap with Square ordering so customers are spared the unpleasantness of standing in line. Square will clearly not convert all or even most of its sellers to use most its available eco-system. But it's that 43% of its GMV already coming from larger sellers who are the prime market for its add-on services. Cross-selling and up selling are clearly far easier and more productive opportunities than finding new name customers. The opportunity to grow the $49 million base of revenues outside the payment space appears very under-appreciated by some observers and analysts and it is a reason why the company's guidance is likely to prove highly conservative.

There are no doubt readers on this site who will remain unconvinced that Square has laid a sound foundation for an IT service beyond a simple payment system. Payments, in particular, is very competitive space and many reader/commentators believe that price competition will interdict the company's path to profitability. Some seemingly believe that there is no real business in selling payment service to micro-merchants.

I have tried to lay out what I believe the company's strategy is beyond payments. It seems to be working and it seems to be obviating price competition. I think management is more aware than anyone the risks in establishing a strong business in a space still being born with many competitors real and potential. It is very difficult to gainsay the success the company has had in its first few years of life.

The $49 million quarterly number for subscription services is some evidence of what appears to be happening. I think, as well, the growth in both the company's GMV and the shift toward larger merchants are positive indications that the company is outgrowing its roots in servicing micro-merchants of uncertain longevity and financial viability. I understand the negative case and to be sure 11 of 28 analysts rate the shares as a hold, although generally because of valuation. But to my mind, the preponderance of the evidence suggests that the strategy conceived by Jack Dorsey, Sarah Friar and the rest of the management team is based on quite a bit more than wishful thinking and hype.

Talking about Square guidance

As mentioned, SQ guidance doesn't quite add up. Or perhaps it more than adds up depending on one's viewpoint. The CFO was quite insistent that analysts use a 31% full year growth rate in their models. Her comments regarding that during the conference call were unmistakable and given her former career, she know how the game is played. No doubt, all published models will do so. I know if I were publishing research for an investment bank I would most surely follow the course of least resistance in that regard. I have tried to look at some other numbers in building my own set of expectations. Given the start the company had to the year, I would be surprised if full year revenue growth did not come to 35% with EPS of $.25 or a bit greater. Management has taken a tack in which it hopes to beat and raise every quarter and that is likely to help to support and increase share price valuation.

Please remember that this discussion is based on adjusted revenues rather than revenues that are seen in Yahoo Finance and elsewhere. As mentioned, adjusted revenues exclude Starbucks revenues from 2016 and exclude pass through credit card fees in both periods. Clearly, the 31% growth the company is forecasting this year, would represent a material slowdown in growth for the balance of the year after a Q1 in which revenues grew by 39%. That is simply inconsistent with both the metrics seen in Q1 as well as normal seasonality.

Q2 revenue expectations are based on 10% sequential growth or $21 million. Given the rate at which non-payment revenue is rising ($8 million sequentially in the slowest quarter of the year), the company is, in essence, forecasting an 8% increase in sequential payment revenues. As mentioned, the normal seasonality of Q1 to Q2 is probably greater than that to say nothing of the company's continuing success at attracting new sellers, both micro-merchants and larger, more stable businesses. Last year, the company achieved 25% sequential growth in subscription and software revenues sequentially between Q2 and Q1. In addition, the company achieved 14% sequential growth in payment revenues in Q2.

The company has launched in the UK and over time, that will probably be a significant revenue generator. But it would be surprising to see any material revenues in Q2 from the UK. Still, even marking down expected seasonal growth would leave the company the ability to exceed its projections by 4-5% both for Q2 and for the balance of the year. This incremental revenue would come at a very high margin and could increase non-GAAP earnings by an additional $.05-$.07 above current projections.

Valuation

I will stick with management guidance in looking at valuation metrics. The upside, should it occur, will be lagniappe, rather than something I want to embed in these numbers. And at some level, it really doesn't matter if the company earns $.20 or $.25. No one buying the shares currently is going to do so because the P/E is 80X, on a non-GAAP basis, rather than 100X.

Square currently has about 367 million shares outstanding. The shares closed on Friday at a price of $19.78. That yields a market capitalization of a bit less than $7.3 billion. The company, in the wake of the sale of its convertible offering has a net cash position of $627 million. At that level of cash, enterprise value is $6.6 billion. So, the EV/S based on adjusted revenues is at 7.3X. That is probably a metric that puts the company in the middle of the pack with regards to growth rate plotted against EV/S.

As mentioned, while the company is non-GAAP profitable, it has a P/E at a level that is not supportive of valuations based on traditional valuations levels for this metric. No one buying the shares these days is doing so because of its P/E and it will be a couple of years before reported earnings catch up to the share price.

As mentioned, CFFO last quarter came to $44 million compared to a burn in the year earlier period. To an extent, CFFO for this company depends on the volume of loans the company originates and how much it sells. It did not report on its specific relations with 3 rd party investors who fund the majority of the company's advances to merchants. The company's charge-offs continue to run slightly below its provision for loan losses. That can be a significant factor in cash flow, but has not been an issue thus far.

Last year the company generated a little bit of cash for the year as a whole, almost all of it coming in Q3 when stock based comp reached its apogee on a quarterly basis. The company doesn't provide cash flow guidance and given the issue regarding its sale of the advances it makes to its sellers, such a projection would be difficult to make for any given quarter. But assuming that metric remains as it has been and that stock based comp remains at Q1 levels (far lower than was the case at the end of 2016), the company should be able to generate $150-$200 million in operating cash. Capex for this company has been and is likely to remain minimal. It was $6.5 million last quarter and that is down a bit from the prior year. Even at the top of the range, It would seem that free cash flow is unlikely to be greater than $150 million. At that level, the free cash flow yield would be 2.3%, Again, while that is probably a better number than average these days for a company growing beyond 30%, it is not at a level that could be described as a value.

I own these shares and have done so for some time now. I appreciate the strategy as I see it and believe that it will lead to sustained growth of 30% or more with a significant level of profitability. I am patient when I see so many of the company's initiatives seeming to develop in a positive fashion. While it is inevitable that the company is not going to show the level of share price appreciation that has marked its performance year to date, I believe that the probability of more beat and raise quarters will afford investors with positive alpha going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.