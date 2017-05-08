Hercules Capital: External Management Analysis

HTGC released details of the proposed fees to be paid under the Advisory Agreement as well as associated cost savings.

On May 3, 2017, HTGC announced that it was seeking approval to be externally managed by Hamilton Advisers LLC.

Personal Note: In the comment sections of "Hercules Capital owners not pleased with move to external management," I promised readers that I would post a quick analysis of the potential changes to dividend coverage related to Hercules Capital (HTGC) becoming externally managed. However, I have been busy with BDC earnings season and updating pricing and projections for each company as they report results.

Also, I noticed a flurry of articles on Seeking Alpha discussing the potential changes to HTGC and figured that readers had plenty to digest already. However, after skimming these articles, I noticed a lack of simple analysis for dividend coverage comparison so that investors could make appropriate buy/sell decisions. I use the word "simple" because it's math and is what this article focuses on.

Beyond the "math": In upcoming articles, I will discuss some of the more qualitative impacts from HTGC becoming externally managed including:

Increased conflicts of interest.

Reaching for yield due to higher cost structure.

Optics for investors and changes to trust of management.

Portfolio growth needed to reach certain fee discounts - this is not the time to be actively growing the portfolio as discussed by management.

2% base management fee - the highest in the sector and much more important than the incentive fee structure.

in the sector and much more important than the incentive fee structure. 7% hurdle rate for incentive fees - too low and not shareholder-friendly.

and not shareholder-friendly. Lack of total return hurdle to protect shareholders from capital losses - as most BDCs are headed toward shareholder-friendly fee structures, HTGC has decided to take the opposite approach.

Changes to dividend coverage in the coming quarters.

Changes to valuation based on lower expected dividend coverage/growth and likely higher risk profile (from increased conflicts of interest and potentially reaching for yield)

Discussion of Manuel A. Henriquez's response to analyst questions and market reaction of the proposed changes

Likelihood of shareholder approval.

Plenty more and will add to this list over the coming weeks.

The following information in this article was available to my premium subscribers shortly after HTGC announced its intent to become externally managed as well as a notification of my intent to sell my HTGC shares before the markets opened on May 4, 2017, allowing investors (as well as myself) to sell at prices above $15 as compared to the current $13.

I recently increased the price of my subscriber service to $50/month and will likely increase again, but please keep in mind that this pricing will be grandfathered in for as long as they remain a member. For projected dividend coverage, suggested pricing and timing of purchases/sales:

Please visit my "Sustainable Dividends" platform.

The Math:

HTGC announced that it has filed preliminary proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a special meeting of shareholders to seek approval for a proposed advisory agreement with Hamilton Advisers LLC ("Hamilton"). Hamilton has been organized by Manuel A. Henriquez, Hercules' Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and co-founder to act as the external adviser of Hercules.

This update focuses on the potential financial impacts from the details provided by HTGC to investors on May 3, 2017:

SEC Filing: PRE 14A

Please read the following press release for a "light discussion" on the benefits of becoming externally managed:

Personal note: I was not impressed with the reasoning to become externally managed under a new entity formed and owned by Manuel A. Henriquez.

Base Management Fees:

Q: How much will the Company pay to the Adviser as a base management fee? A: The base management fee will range from 2.00% to 1.25% depending on the Company’s average gross assets under management. The base management fee contains breakpoints that are intended to pass on economies of scale to the Company’s stockholders as the Company’s gross assets increase. The base management fee is tiered so as to progressively reduce as the business grows, lowering the burden on investors. Specifically, as illustrated in the table below, the base management fee steps down as the Company’s assets under management grow:

HTGC Gross Assets as of 12/31/16: $1.46 billion = 2.00% fee

Incentive Fees:

Q: How much will the Company pay as an incentive fee to the Adviser? A: The incentive fee has two components, a portion based on the Company’s pre-incentive fee net investment income and a portion based on the capital gains received on our portfolio of securities on a cumulative basis for each calendar year, net of all realized capital losses and all unrealized capital depreciation for that same calendar year. The portion of the incentive fee based on net investment income is graduated and has a hurdle rate of 7.00%, below which no incentive fee would be earned with respect to net investment income. If the hurdle rate is achieved, then the Adviser would receive a “catch up” fee that would compensate the Adviser as if there had not been a hurdle rate. As shown by the table below, if the hurdle rate were exceeded, the Adviser would receive an incentive fee that ranges between 5.00% and 30.00% depending on the extent to which net investment income exceeds 7.00%.

Impacts to Other Expenses:

Q: What impact would the implementation of the Advisory Agreement have on the Company’s expenses? A: We believe that we cannot precisely compare the costs to the Company of operating under the internal management structure to those expected to be incurred using an external management structure. For example, the portion of certain fixed costs, such as rent, are expected to decline under external management since a portion of those costs will be borne by the Adviser, or, over time, by other funds or accounts managed by the Adviser, and therefore will not be payable by the Company. Similarly, since it is unlikely that if the Company stays internally managed and it grows that the amount of space occupied by the Company would decline or the number of employees would decrease, these costs will likely decline on a relative basis after externalization (and would likely increase under the internally managed structure). Further complicating any comparison of costs is the fact that incentive compensation paid by the Company while under internal management is not formulaic, as compared to the incentive fees payable under the Advisory Agreement and the fact that the Base Management Fee payable under the Advisory Agreement will increase (as a dollar value, although not as a percentage) as the Company’s average gross assets increase. On page 15 we have set forth table showing both the Company’s actual expenses as well as those that would have been payable or reimbursable under the Advisory Agreement and the Administration Agreement, respectively, on a pro forma basis in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. As you will see from the table, total pro forma operating expenses in an externalized structure would have been higher than actual expenses when we were internally managed; but this comparison does not take into account potential savings that could result from the Adviser expanding its assets under management and reducing the relative proportion of expenses being paid by the Company. There is no guarantee that these potential future cost savings will be realized by the Company.

Pro-Forma Impacts To Historical:

Using the above-mentioned guidance, I have taken into account the following for the pro-forma analysis on dividend coverage for actual 2016 results:

Base management fee

Income incentive fees

No direct "employee compensation"

Reduced "other G&A"

Important Note: The following table only shows historical results and in the upcoming articles, I will discuss changes to projected dividend coverage. Investors were likely pricing in the potential for dividend growth that was promised by management as the portfolio grows.

Internally managed cost structure would have been mostly fixed at $11 million to $12 million per quarter providing plenty of upside as the portfolio grows.

Externally managed cost structure is 100% variable resulting in lower projected net interest margins (relative to being internally managed) as the portfolio grows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.