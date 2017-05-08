Valero: Cheaply Priced Dividend Machine

Shares of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO), the World's largest independent oil refiner, are up about 19% over the past twelve months. This poses a quandary for investors: do they hold in hopes of further gains or do they sell and look for better opportunities elsewhere. In my view it makes sense for investors to remain invested as the shares of this company remain undervalued. I will go through my analysis by reviewing the financial history of the firm, and by forecasting future prices from dividend growth. I'll conclude the analysis by reviewing the stock itself.

Operating History

Valero has a relatively volatile operating history, with revenues and net income climbing and falling as much as 45% over two years. This is troublesome, obviously, but I take heart in the fact that in good times and bad, the company delivers value to shareholders through ever increasing dividends and consistent share buybacks. In fact, in spite of the fact that they operate in a volatile industry the company has managed to return about $10.6 billion to shareholders since 2011 (~$7 billion from share buybacks and $3.6 billion from dividends). Share count has fallen by 21% since 2011, which is quite an impressive feat given the periodic CAPEX requirements here.

Turning to the capital structure, the debt level isn't out of hand in my view. First, debt is actually relatively low compared to the cash on hand (cash represents 68% of the value of long term debt). Second, 77% of debt is due after 2021. Thus, there's little chance of a credit crisis at the firm.

Modeling Future Price

Investors buy the future, and forecasting is an inherently difficult task, and so I try to limit the complexity of the task by holding all else constant and focusing on the one variable that drives value. In this case, I want to hold all else constant (dividend yield, specifically) but move the dividend. Holding all else constant in this way, I infer what future prices will be based on the future dividend, and the constant dividend yield.

The dividend paid by Valero has grown at a CAGR of about 41% over the past six years. Assuming this level of growth will continue would be ridiculous, so I must dial back the growth rate in order to be both conservative and reasonable. I'm going to assume two scenarios, one where the dividend growth rate drops to 15%, and another where it drops to 10%. These may still be optimistic forecasts, but they are still much lower than the current rate. There's a difference between conservative and needlessly forlorn.

If we hold all else constant but the (growing) dividend, I infer a total return ranging between 53% and 73% from now through to 2020. This is a very healthy rate of return given the risks present here.

The Stock

For better or worse (probably worse), investors can't access the cash flows of companies directly. Instead, we need to buy into the proxies that supposedly represent the future prospects of a given company. The price movements of these proxies are much more volatile than is warranted by anything relating to the fortunes of the business that they supposedly represent. For example, has the net present value of Valero's future cash flows actually grown 19% over the past twelve months? So we need to acknowledge that the price movements and the underlying business can be at odds. This is problematic, but it also provides opportunities when the market price of the stock is priced as though the future of the underlying business is too gloomy. This is where opportunity lies, and this is the current situation with Valero in my view.

Although the company provides a product that (forgive the pun) fuels the global economy, the shares trade at a 44% discount to the overall market on a PE basis. This is obviously a result of the operational volatility at the firm. Additionally, the company is trading on the low end of its price to free cash flow ratio. Finally, the company sports and EV/EBIT ratio of about 10, implying an earnings yield of ~10%, which I consider to be more than adequate given the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend turned Bullish for VLO on April 24 when the shares broke above a Descending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. Since then the shares have dropped back to the $64.00 support level, but we believe they are now ready to move higher. From here we see the shares rising to the $70.00 level over the next three months.

On Monday we will buy VLO Call Options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $63.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $70.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe VLO is an excellent addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio currently stands at 27% long, 9% short, and 64% cash

Conclusion

In sum, the combination of growing dividend, and a decent forecasted price, and a very inexpensive stock all lead me to conclude that Valero is a screaming buy at these levels. There is certainly volatility here, but that volatility is hardly news and is priced into the stock so is, in a sense, priced away. If you have a long term orientation, you could do much worse than owning shares of Valero Energy Corp.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VLO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.