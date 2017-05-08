Kvaerner's (KVAEF) CEO Jan Arve Haugan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kvaerner ASA (OTC:KVAEF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Okay. We would like to be on schedule or ahead of schedule, so I'm ready to start. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to [indiscernible] for the Kvaerner's first quarter presentation, and again, a special welcome to those of you who follow us on the webcast.

As usual, I will take you through the operational highlights and the financial key features, and then, Idar, our CFO will take us more into the details of the figures. Then I will give you an update on our market view and also talk a little bit about the way forward. And at the end, we will open up for comments and questions.

The pictorial today is Njord A returning back to Stord after 20 years of operation. On the March 17 this year, we were award one of the most important contracts in the market this year, the contract for a complete upgrade of the platform, with an estimated value of approximately NOK5 billion.

Okay, as you know, we take safety serious, and before we start, I will again use the opportunity to highlight for those of you are here today, that there are no planned drills here today. So if the alarm starts to sound, we will then take slow follow ourself out through the emergency exits and meet at the mustering area at corner behind us.

I will now highlight some key points from the first quarter. We delivered steady performance in the first quarter, and the result is driven out of good performance out of all our projects. The effect of better performance and the improved project portfolio mix, also in this quarter, resulted in better margins compared to last year. In the first quarter, we had a solid order intake of more than NOK6.5 billion. This includes Njord A, a hook-up for the Johan Sverdrup riser platform, where we had subcontracted to Aker Solutions and the decommissioning contract with Saipem, including also a FEED for the process platform for Phase 2 and the jacket.

As the market is still challenging, this is an accomplishment and demonstrated our efforts to strengthen competitiveness, are yielding results. In April, we were together with other contractors, selected by Aker BP for the long-term frame agreement. The agreement covers construction and hook-up of fixed offshore platforms, including topside and steel jackets. The first project is expected to be the Valhall West Flank where they plan to build a normally unmanned installation.

But as I repeat every quarter, good HSSE performance is not only a license to operate but also pre-requisite to be on the bidders list. Kvaerner's ambition is to be open about our experience on our figures in HSSE, both because we want to drive continuous improvement in this industry but also because we believe that good safety performance is an important bid criteria also for contracts in Norway. The number of serious incidents has decreased significantly during our quarter as well. The lost time injury frequency is now is low, but one injury in Q1, resulting in a slight increase on the statistics. The total injury frequency rate has increased from 1.9 to 2.2 during Q1 of 2017. This is mainly related to an increasing number of minor cut injuries into hands and figures, where the potential actually has been taken out.

These sick leave numbers for Q1 in 2017 is above our target of 4.5% and we have initiated a separate program to improve, both the working environment but also to reduce sick leave in our operations. At the Hebron project, a positive example within safety work has been documented. More than 23.5 million work hours have been performed without a lost time injury. The Hebron project has now been awarded an award by ExxonMobil for 2016 and it's called EMDC President HSSE and Health and Environment Award, which was achieved also for us by us in 2015. This is an impressive achievement.

But systematic sharing of best practices and also experienced from incidents is very important for us to continue also in 2017. I will come back to that also in later presentations.

When I look at the figures for the quarter, the revenue was NOK1.6 billion, and the EBITDA result was NOK105 million. I am pleased that we continue to deliver steady financial performance, and this is mainly due to improvements that we have implemented quality and productivity. However when I add in then the jointly controlled entities, the revenues were close to NOK2.1 billion for the quarter and the EBITDA measured in that respect was NOK120 million, resulting in a margin of 5.8%.

This year the activity level is expected to be lower than previous years. Although revenues will be lower, the activity in our yards will be higher than in 2016, due to the phasing of the projects and also the portfolio mix. The working capital was more than NOK1.5 billion negative, which is at the low end of our communicated range of NOK500 million to NOK1.5 billion negative. We produced for NOK2.1 billion in this quarter. The order intake was NOK6.6 billion, which is the highest intake since second quarter of 2015, and the order backlog is now NOK10.8 billion at the end of first quarter.

The graph shows that 42% of the total backlog is estimated for execution now in the remaining of 2017, 42% is also for 2018, and the rest of the backlog is to be executed in 2019 and onwards. In addition, we see that we have won number of studies and FEEDs. We are also working on tenders which is expected to be awarded in 2017.

Our first priority is, again, to deliver safe and flawless in our ongoing EPC projects. So I will now pick-up some key highlights from our operations.

We continued to execute safely and predictably. That's the headline. At Nyhamna, the focus is now on commissioning, which is executed by Shell, but with strong support from Kvaerner's team, as well as of course project close-out. From the spring, the Nyhamna work will come - volume will decline, but we will continue with some involvement throughout the rest of the year as well.

At Stord, the Johan Sverdrup ULQ is progressing well and the design engineering has now been completed for the accommodation module, and the assembly is now ongoing for different modules, that has been delivered from our subcontractors. And we also had a milestone, where we started the first installation of the prefabricated living quarter cabins now in March.

At our yard in Verdal, the assembly of the riser platform is now nearing completion, which is according to the plan. The sail away is now scheduled for July this year. For the drilling platform and the production platform jackets, prefabrication is now currently ongoing in the yard and assembly of the drilling jacket actually started now on the March 27 with prefabrication of the drilling platform pile clusters have been completed in our subcontractor's yard in Dubai, and delivery of these to steel jackets are to be done next year.

On this slide today, on the middle there, I have a picture and an illustration of the Hebron GBS, which was mated with the topside at the end of last year. The work that we have executed now in Q1 is mainly to support the topside hook-up, but also removal of temporary equipment and preparing for the tow-out and offshore installation. Our further role in that is the marine operation to tell this to the field, which is now scheduled to take place in May. Then we will put it at the location at 95 meters of water depth at the Jeanne d'Arc Basin at Grand Banks.

For Njord A, the production of the pontoons is progressing ahead of schedule and the upgrade of the existing pontoons is also started. Removal of equipment and inspection is progressing according to the schedule, and fabrication of blisters have now started at our yard in Verdal.

We are step-by-step delivering our program to improve competitiveness. I am pleased to see that the improvements have - that we have implemented over the last few years, have started to yield direct significant positive effects. We have delivered on what we said, which was both to offer better prices to our customers, but also simultaneously to improve our bottom line financial results.

This will continue to be the model even further improvements into 2017 and further in the coming years. This year we are on track with our plan to further reduce administrative cost. Also the announced fame agreement with Aker BP, illustrates that we are systematically also working to implement joint initiatives with our customers.

After three years, we have said that the industry has focused heavily on cost reductions in each individual company, and we have also communicated clearly that the next wave of improvements will come when the interaction between the different parties in the industry can be improved and I think that such a frame agreement is a good example of that. This will obviously remove, what we call, friction between the different parties in the interfaces.

Finally we also are in a process of developing - or we're further developing our delivery model. For decades, we have been, in a way, combining our in-house expertise competence and to deliver contracts and projects with a wide range of suppliers and subcontractors, both in Norway but also worldwide. This experience we now try to mature even further and we have systematically analyzed which different opportunities that we have and we are considering now how we can adjust our value chain to support ourself but also to deliver stronger offer in the tough competition ahead.

We will come back to this when we talk a little bit about the market going forward. But now I will give the word to, Idar, who will take us through the key financial figures.

Idar Eikrem

Thank you, Jan Arve, and good morning, everyone. The financial highlights for the first quarter were sound margins, reflecting improved project portfolio and improved performance. We continue to run the business with a solid negative working capital and we maintain a robust balance sheet. Let's look at the details starting with the income statement.

First quarter revenues were NOK1.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was NOK105 million, resulting in a margin of 6.8%. Compared to first quarter last year, lower revenues are mainly due to lower activity within operational area of process solution, while higher margins, reflects phasing of projects and improved performance. Depreciation and amortization of NOK26 million is on the same level as previous quarter.

The tax expense, reflect an effective tax rate of 32% in the quarter, compared to 40% in the corresponding quarter of 2016. Profit from continuing operation was NOK59 million. Net profit from discontinued operation was NOK37 million for first quarter 2017, compared to a profit of NOK202 million in the same period last year. The result in the quarter was positively impacted by insurance settlement related to the Longview Power Project. The results in the first quarter of 2016, was positively impacted by foreign exchange accounting effects on repayment of capital from subsidiaries of NOK284 million.

Net profit for total operation was NOK95 million for the quarter. Earnings per share in the quarter for continuing operations, was NOK0.22, and earnings per share for total operation was NOK0.36.

Field development revenues were NOK2.1 billion in the quarter. The activity level in 2017 is expected to be lower than in 2016 with expected full-year gross revenue of around NOK7 billion. Although revenue level will be lower in 2017, activity level at the yards will be higher than in 2016, due to phasing of projects and portfolio mix.

EBITDA amounted to NOK120 million in the quarter, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 5.8%. The positive margin development compared to corresponding quarter last year, reflects phasing of projects and that Kvaerner has continued its process to improve cost, productivity and quality. Third quarter and fourth quarter 2016 were impacted by project reaching 20% progress and a final account on one of our project that has been completed.

Many of Kvaerner's contracts include bonuses and incentives related to good performance and for meeting key milestones, in particular towards the end of the project. Improved performance in the ongoing project portfolio is therefore expected to have positive impact on project results when these milestones are concluded. The EBITDA development illustrates that quarterly fluctuation are to be expected due to phasing of project, as well as the composition of the project portfolio.

Moving to cash flow. I start with a review of net current operating assets or working capital. During the quarter, the working capital remained at the low end of the indicative range at negative NOK1.4 billion.

Looking at the cash flow statement. Net cash flow outflow from operating activities was NOK51 million in the quarter, mainly reflecting working capital movements and tax payments, more than offsetting the positive EBITDA for the quarter. Net cash outflow from investing activities was NOK8 million in the quarter relating to capital expenditures.

Net cash outflow from financing activities was NOK4 million, relating to fees paid. Net decrease in cash and bank deposit during the quarter amounted to NOK64 million, resulting in cash and bank deposits at the end of the quarter of nearly NOK3 billion. Movements in working capital is impacting cash balances, and at the end of first quarter, net cash, excluding the negative working capital, was NOK1.6 billion.

A few comments to the balance sheet. At the end of the quarter, our credit facilities were undrawn and net cash at the quarter was close to NOK3 billion. The equity ratio was 47%, up from 44% in last quarter.

This concludes my presentation. Thank you for the attention. I now leave the floor to Jan Arve for an update on market and outlook.

Jan Arve Haugan

Thank you, Idar. I think it's important to start when we look at the market and our opportunities that we still see our market segments to be challenging, but there are also a number of opportunities.

We see that there is a rate that still has a decline in how much our clients, the oil companies, are investing in new projects. However the decline since 2014 is actually slowing down and we may hope and see that they are gradually leveling out. From Kvaerner, we see that oil companies are considering new field developments and we see actually more prospects now compared to a year ago.

For the short-term 2017 and 2018, we have identified some few opportunities within our traditional EPC segment. We see however a higher potential for increased activity in segment where each contract is typically over moderate size. Already we have selectively positioned ourself in some of these opportunities and we expect - but we still expect strong competition due to the general overcapacity in the contractor market.

Kvaerner's performance from one year to another is significantly influenced by the mix of projects and contracts format, where we have our ongoing portfolio, and which phase they are in and how the project are executed. The Kvaerner result that we delivered is in line with the Aker Group a year ago. At that time, we communicated over the last few years that the large share of the order book has been EPC projects where our delivery model uses a number of partners and subcontractors, and over the next couple of years, the activities related to, for instance, hook-up, completion and modification works, will have a larger share of our own value creation compared to subcontractor.

A typical EPC contract over value creation might be down to one-third of the total contract. The picture is normally quite different when we do modifications or hook-up projects. For example, the ongoing Njord A upgrade and the Aasta Hansteen project that we prepare for, in such projects, our value creation may be closer to 50% of the total scope. The implication is that our capacity utilization depends on the share of our own value creation in ongoing projects, both when it comes to activity level but also to financial result and influenced by higher degree of our own value creation.

I will now comment a little bit on the market situation. From 2017 and onwards, there are several project opportunities in the North Sea but also in the Barents Sea. In terms of volume or potential work over the next few years, the two key Statoil development projects, Johan Castberg and Johan Sverdrup Phase 2, are among the most interesting ones.

Aker BP has also communicated that they will use the framework agreements in order to develop offshore platform projects. And the first one to come up is the Valhall West Flank, which is going to be normally unmanned installation. In addition, the market for large new offshore platforms are also pursuing other segments.

Our contract to upgrade the Njord - the contract that we have now for the upgrade on Nyhamna gas facility and the upgrade that we had with Njord A platform, shows that we have relevant offerings for future modifications, both onshore and offshore facilities.

We have a good position in decommissioning, and this market seems to increase in terms of number of platforms to be removed in the next years. In the offshore wind market, we also see opportunities that we are following. Short-term, there are a few projects for Kvaerner internationally. We are in dialog with international oil companies regarding some prospects. However we continue also to see significant geopolitical uncertainties in some other regions that we follow, and with where we have relevant projects. Hence we are extremely careful in commenting when and how these prospects may materialize.

For our strategic development, the core is to maintain our reputation as being the contractor that safely delivers EPC and hook-up and commissioning projects, predictably both the onshore platform - offshore platforms and onshore plans. We are active in developing new strategic prospects with focus on adjacent segments. Strategically we will position some of the modification project that we expect to come up. We will also continue technical development of local solutions such as our Subsea on a Stick wellhead platform and our concept for Arctic platforms.

Our scope for the large Hebron GBS platform was not only to build the concrete substructure but also to manage the marine operations. And now we are responsible for towing the platform out to the field, and such very demanding marine operations is also an area where we have a strong expertise that we can leverage even more on.

And finally, we consider structural measures to grow and create a more robust Kvaerner going forward, if we find the right opportunities.

Then to sum up today's presentation. We have seen also for the first quarter of 2017 that we continue to deliver stable financial and operational results. In addition, we achieved a solid order intake in the past quarter. The market is still lower than two years ago, but we see that the market do have a number of new and interesting prospects. When we look at Kvaerner today, we believe that we have a positive starting point going forward. We have now improved our visibility in our order backlog, but again, our first priority is to execute the projects that we have safely and predictably.

We have demonstrated that improvements of cost and competitiveness is not a campaign that you run for a year or two. On the contrary, we have made improvements to a continuous process, which is part of the fundamental way that we operate Kvaerner, much like the aluminum industry and other similar industries.

Kvaerner benefits from a strong market position, especially in Norway, but also in some other regions. We will maintain this position, and gradually also develop new business. This includes what we have will consider as a selected structural measures to grow and create a more robust Kvaerner going forward, but we need to find the right opportunities. Over the last two years, the key concern for the Board of Directors has been that Kvaerner should have the necessary financial robustness through a challenging cycle.

When we now look forward, more positive market development is a message also, and when we find interesting structural opportunities or not, this will both be vital when the Board continues to look at the dividend going forward.

By this, I will say thank you for the attention. And I now open up for questions, and I ask, Ingrid, to help us out with comments.

Ingrid Aarsnes

Okay. Hello, everyone. I'm Ingrid Aarsnes, Head of Investor Relations. And I guess by now so you know the drill. So please wait for the microphone and please state your name before asking your question, so the webcast audience also can follow us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Synnøve Gjønnes

Thank you. Synnøve Gjønnes, Pareto Securities. Just the first one on your order intake. If you look on the announced order intake and what you actually disclosed, there was unannounced order intake for around NOK900 million. How should we think about growth in existing orders going forward? And then secondly, on strategic options. Could you elaborate a bit on what kind of strategic opportunities you're looking for? Should we still continue to expect Kvaerner being a North Sea focused market? Should we look onto international growth, and what kind of company profile are you looking for? Thank you.

Idar Eikrem

Take the order intake first. Yes, it's correct that it's somewhat higher than some of you expected. It has to do with growth in existing, as you pointed out, as well as some rounding in the previous disclosed figures, but mainly due to growth in existing orders.

Going forward, we will have to come back to that later on because we don't expect to see that that happens every quarter. But if you go back in history, you will see that you normally have growth in existing orders also due to the customers from time to time ask to do some more work on existing objects that we have, so we'll come back to it at a later point of time.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Okay. Is it fair to assume to NOK200 million to NOK500 million on a range per quarter?

Idar Eikrem

I don't think you should expect this on a quarterly basis. That happens when it happens. It's almost like also when you meet key milestones on the project and when you book bonuses in the EBITDA figures.

Jan Arve Haugan

Yes. When it comes to the strategic opportunities, I think that we - our home turf is obviously the North Sea but not only the Norwegian continental shelf but also the neighboring regions. We have, as I said, for decades utilized subcontractors in addition to our own assembly. I don't think we will see that we continue in the same manner that we will prefabricate and assemble the facilities.

It's extremely important for us to build on the competence that you build up through the projects and continue to expand on the quality because one of the more high cost elements is when you have to carry over scope from your subcontractor into our own yard to do the completion of incomplete work, in addition to our own scope when we put it together.

So that's when we look at strategic opportunities. That's our delivery model how we can improve that one. But again it's fair to say that there is now need for us to be more specific on details here. I hope you understand that.

Synnøve Gjønnes

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]. You had NOK1.5 billion in revenues in the first quarter and you have booked NOK4.5 billion for 2017 in your backlog, which sums up to NOK6.1 billion and your guide on NOK7 billion, which means that you need NOK900 million in order to meet your guidance work which has not been won yet. What kind of - what typically kind of work is that?

Idar Eikrem

I'm not sure if I follow your math correctly on the order intake but...

Unidentified Analyst

The math is in the backlog, there is NOK4.5 billion of work for execution in 2017, right?

Idar Eikrem

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Plus the revenues you had in the first quarter.

Idar Eikrem

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Sums up to NOK6.1 billion and you guide on NOK7 billion. And then I asked, what typically is a kind of work you expect to win and execute by the end of this year?

Idar Eikrem

Yes, then it's also back to the previous question that we had earlier on when it comes to also growth in existing orders and also when we book incentives and bonuses.

Jan Arve Haugan

So I think it's fair to expect that the ongoing projects can have a certain growth. On top of that, we have indicated that the typical profile of some of our contracts has, in a way, revenue and margin in the underlying performance, but then there are milestones. And when you meet milestones, you achieve bonuses, and those bonuses are not booked before they are achieved. So it's extremely important for us to have good to say when we guide that we have a confidence level that we will be the milestones. So that's why there is a mismatch or a gap here that you ask about.

Magnus Olsvik

Magnus Olsvik, Swedbank. Two from me, please. First on the insurance settlement that you had this quarter. Going forward, can you say anything about potential for further similar or like these ones and timing of such? And the second one, on the unmanned wellhead platforms, you mentioned double-digit more than adjustment potential opportunities here. Which regions do you see the highest potential? Is it in the North or the U.K. part of the North Sea or on the NCS? Thanks.

Idar Eikrem

Take the one first. First of all, this has been related to legacy projects and the power project in the U.S. and we had settlement with Amec Foster Wheeler. So that's put behind us and already in our books last year. And then what we have now is insurance claims relating to the process around that and this was one of those settlements with an insurance company and there are a couple of smaller ones that we still look into. So more than that, we will be looking into it, but you shouldn't expect large items coming out of those.

Jan Arve Haugan

The other thing that we have indicated that Subsea on a Stick solution or unmanned solution, technically it's to put actually known competence known technology together in new product.

And yes, it's correct that when we do, in a way, estimate ourself, it's as you said, double-digit. Typically this in the North Sea. It's in the North Sea that is fairly well-developed because we do believe that this is a great opportunity where you have an infrastructure with spare capacity and you have small FEED. And the big advantage in our opinion with Subsea on a Stick is that you have dry wellhead, so you can easier come in and do upgrading of the wells.

But this is also something that we see both in the Norwegian continental shelf, NCS, but also in the U.K., and into Danish sector and of course in Holland. And again, I think that what we see going forward is an opportunity that, when the first one is going to be delivered now, it will open up new opportunities as well.

Idar Eikrem

If I can use the opportunity to be a bit more precise on the question you had from [indiscernible] about our missing NOK900 million or your missing NOK900 million, I think it was. I think you compare two different sets of figures. When we look at our figures, we comment on field development figures. The revenues for field development for the quarter, was NOK2.1 billion. Then you add your order intake or the order backlog that has 42% of the NOK10.8 billion on top of that one, so then you get close to your NOK7 billion. So it's just that you use the lower figure of NOK1.6 billion I think as your starting point.

And the difference to - for the audience, the difference between those two figures is that we include our share of the joint ventures when we look at our field development figures. And I think looking at field development figures as probably the best way to look at Kvaerner when you evaluate Kvaerner because then you have included the activity that we have responsible before including our share of the joint-venture that we, from time to time, are involved in, like the Johan Sverdrup ULQ and the Hebron project for the time being. So I think by that the number should add up.

Ingrid Aarsnes

Okay. Thank you all for coming. Have a nice day.

