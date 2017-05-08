Heineken Buys Lagunitas: Craft Beer Continues To Sell Out

Last Thursday, European brewing giant Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HKHHY) announced it was acquiring the remaining 50% stock of Lagunitas Brewing Company. Going forward, Heineken will own and operate what was previously America's sixth-largest craft brewer. Heineken originally acquired a 50% stake in the California-based firm in 2015, and will now take complete control. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

This deal is another sign in the ongoing transformation of craft brewing from a small entrepreneurial outlet into big corporate business. As of 2015, the US was up to 3,464 independent US breweries, a massive jump from the 1,468 that did business in 2004. This has led some to suggest that there is a craft brewing "bubble", though people seem to like to use the word bubble for absolutely anything nowadays.

In any case, the microbreweries' biggest threat nowadays are other micros - big beer and the craft guys are largely operating in different lanes. For the average craft brewer, the biggest issue is that there are simply dozens of other breweries within their local area doing the same thing. There's no shortage of good unique beer in American liquor stores now, and yet new entrants keep coming to the marketplace.

The craft beer early movers who overcame long odds and became semi-majors, such as Lagunitas, are now cashing in their chips and partnering with major brewers, if not selling entirely.

And that makes sense. Craft beer makes up just 11% of the overall US beer market. (This number is somewhat controversial, since craft beers that are acquired by a major brewer stop counting as craft according to some sources)

To give a sense of scale, here's data (year 2012) on production from several US brewers. (Source: Lagunitas founder/CEO Tony Magee's book So You Want To Start A Brewery?)

Budweiser: 3 billion gallons of beer

gallons of beer Boston Beer: 70 million gallons of beer

Sierra Nevada: 26 million gallons of beer

Lagunitas: 3.2 million gallons of beer

As of 2012, Boston Beer, aka Samuel Adams (SAM) controlled 30% of the craft beer market in the US, yet it produced less than 3% of the quantity that Budweiser did. Lagunitas - though it has grown more since 2012, at the time made just 0.1% of the volume that Budweiser did.

So the idea that craft beer is going to cripple the majors is simply ridiculous. The beer market has sub-divided, with a modest portion of wealthy younger consumers choosing craft beers and most other folks sticking with conventional options. Even if craft beer eventually gets to 20% of the US beer market - which is about as optimistic as you'd want to assume at this point - it's still a niche player that won't be coming for Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUD) crown anytime soon.

If anything you're likely to see A-B and other huge players continue to gobble up craft brewers once they reach significant enough scale to produce something more than a rounding error on a big brewer's income statement.

Ballast Point, a big craft brewer, was supposed to go public in 2015. Just before the IPO, Constellation Brands (STZ), a diversified player in wine, vodka, and imported beers, swooped in and took Ballast Point out. The trend fully continued in 2016 - craft beer only grew by 6% on the year. The culprit? Big brewers buying out craft players, and thus disqualifying their production. Here's a summary:

The Brewers Association revealed Tuesday that craft beer production is still on the rise — but it’s slowing due to big-beer buyouts of independent breweries. The organization reports that, in 2016, craft brewers produced 24.6 million barrels of beer, or 1.4 million more than the previous year. However, the craft beer industry also lost out on 1.2 million barrels that would have been considered “craft beer” had their breweries not been acquired by larger corporations prior to the start of the year.

Anheuser-Busch has also been on the prowl, acquiring big craft players left and right including parts or all of Elysian, Breckenridge, Golden Road, and Four Peaks.

Given the massive scale that the big players have in terms of marketing, getting shelf space, input costs, and so on down, it is hard for craft brewers to remain viable businesses in the currently saturated landscape. The microbrew business risks another 1997-style winnowing when dozens of weaker players were forced to shutdown, as overproduction and pricing wars destroyed profit margins.

Investing Takeaway: Don't Fear For Big Beer

Over the past few years, there has been mounting investor concern that craft beer and spirits will cause great hardship for the major beer and liquor players. I firmly disagree with this view. The big movers have tremendous advantages from scale, and they can, are, and will continue to buy out anything that gets large enough to be a real threat.

You can argue whether or not craft beer is a fad, regardless, its appeal will lose momentum quickly when drinkers have to carefully analyze each purchase to see if the beer is made by an actual craft brewer or a big company just trying to take advantage of clever branding. Craft brewing is an inherently counter-cultural venture. Even successful independent craft brewers, such as Sam Adams, are now viewed as too big and corporate by many millennial consumers. And yet Sam Adams is a tiny minnow compared to the likes of Anheuser-Busch.

Craft beer makes up just 11% of the US market, and is hardly growing now. Previous estimates saw craft hitting 20% before peaking, now, with the accelerating wave of buyouts, it is unlikely we'll even get that far. Craft has been a minor disruption for big American brewers, but it is hardly a game-changer. Industry economics are still robust, and beer stocks remain fine long-term holdings.

Switching gears slightly, one of my top holdings is UK-based spirits player Diageo (DEO). Since I started talking about this stock more than a year ago, the single most common complaint is that Diageo will be hit by a wave of craft liquors. This is a misguided concern.

Craft beer generally takes only a couple of weeks to go from brewery to shelf; that rapid turn-around time makes it easier for new entrants on a shoestring budget to survive, since cash flow arrives quickly. Many types of spirits require a good deal of aging, however, requiring far more capital to get from production to store shelf. Given the sorts of people who tend to found alcohol businesses - they generally aren't deep-pocketed or MBA-types with business backgrounds - a craft rum maker, for example, is going to have trouble meeting payroll while waiting months or years for the product to age properly.

And to the extent that craft liquor players succeed, Diageo can simply buy those up as well.

Turning full-circle, Lagunitas found Tony Magee posted a long blog post explaining why he sold to Heineken. He explains that after selling half the firm to Heineken in 2015, they still had autonomy, but they simply weren't able to expand internationally as they wanted, since they didn't have the connections or banking access they needed. Magee wrote:

The other price of autonomy is the limits of those abilities. Those most senior peeps at Heineken wanted to help us finance some of those things. They want us to be what we believe we can be, but they’d have to loan us the money to, say, build a brewery in the UK, but our own balance sheet can only carry so much leverage. A loan is a loan. There were a dozen places along the road where we could move, but couldn’t. Hide-bound by our own limitations, we were. The coolest thing is that there is a place in bars all over the world for a tasty IPA or two or three or four, but we couldn’t get there because we couldn’t afford to. Here in the USA we could climb any mountain, but CapeTown is a long way away. Here’s another invisible problem; my guys who were excited to move abroad to spread the word were having an impossible time obtaining work permits. They’d move there then be under the gun to move back. It’s a complex business working across international borders, but I want to do it and all of Lagunitas wants to as well.

And ultimately, that's why craft beer and spirits aren't a real threat to the big alcohol players. Any sort of move to go international requires a huge arsenal of money, connections, and local know-how that a regional player isn't going to have access to. It's one thing to build a quirky local brand, but it's an entirely different matter to take it to a foreign market with language and other barriers.

Finally, to talk my book for a second, if you are interested in owning Heineken but don't like that company's pink-sheet listing, you can own it via a back-door method. Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) sold its Mexican brewing business to Heineken in return for 20% of Heineken's stock in 2010. It has retained this stake, in addition to owning half of Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF), Mexico's leading Coca-Cola bottler, and a chain of about 15,000 convenience stores in Mexico. Arguably, FMX stock comes with a conglomerate discount, you get a decent dividend, and the stock has been discounted due to Mexican economic concerns as of late.

