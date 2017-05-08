Insight Into Breitburn Energy's Proposed Reorganization Plan

On May 5, Breitburn Energy Partners LP (OTCPK:BBEPQ) filed a motion for yet another extension to file its bankruptcy reorganization plan (docket 1230). The requested extension date would now be July 11 instead of May 12, and the exclusive period to solicit ballots to approve its plan would be September 9 instead July 11. The company is working on a proposed plan that would convert $1.2 billion of unsecured notes into new equity, plus raise an additional $1 billion in new equity. Second lien noteholders are against the plan.

Reorganization Plan

The details of the proposed plan are not available, but according to the court filings, Breitburn is trying one more time to reach an agreement with holders of the 9.25% senior secured notes - the Second Lien Group (EIG Redwood Debt Aggregator LP and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management). Actually, it does not really need the Second Lien Group's approval, as stated in the recent filing, "... nevertheless, the Proposed Plan satisfies the requirements for confirmation, absent an agreement with these creditors". Under the Bankruptcy Code, only one impaired voting class is needed to confirm a plan, even if all the other classes vote to reject it.

This new extension request was expected, as I stated in a recent article on energy companies in bankruptcy. I do not, however, expect any further extension requests, because the company seems to have made enough progress to develop a plan that is confirmable by the court. A hearing on the extension motion is set for June 1.

Under the proposed plan, the holders of the $1.2 billion unsecured notes would get new equity. Plus, an additional $1 billion in equity would be raised via a rights offering. Raising $1 billion for $1.2 billion in notes is a very high ratio. The discount from plan value for the rights will, therefore, be a major component for recovery for unsecured noteholders.

Since the company mentioned "$1.9 billion deleveraging" and did not mention the 2liens getting new equity, I am assuming that the 2liens are getting cash for their $650 million notes plus unpaid interest.

The filing referred to the UCC Ad Hoc Bondholders (a group of funds holding the unsecured notes) as the "Proposed Plan Sponsors", which implies that they will be part of any rights backstop group. This could be the issue that the 2liens are against. The 2liens do not appear to part of the rights offering at all. (Note: Rights offers and being part of the backstop group are often very profitable. The Ultra Petroleum Corp. (OTC:UPL) rights offer and backstop participants, however, lost millions.)

There is a second group of unsecured noteholders that do not seem to be part of the 'Proposed Plan Sponsors". There was a brief mention of this group, but the meaning of the statement is unclear: "The Debtors also are restricted with a second group of unsecured bondholders regarding plan sponsorship." At this time, it is impossible to estimate how much of an issue this could become or what, if any, litigation may delay the plan.

A few extremely important issues were not included in the filing:

Plan value

Rights discount from plan value

Backstop rights fee/dilution

Whether the rights offer will be open to all unsecured noteholders

Rights per dollar amount of unsecured note claim

Current BBEPQ Unitholders

There is no mention of any recovery for BBEPQ unitholders in the filing, and none is expected. There was an abstract mention of the CODI tax liability issue: "... under any and all circumstances, any Proposed Plan that is filed will mitigate to the maximum extent possible any potential adverse CODI impact to the Debtors' unitholders... to assure that no matter what plan is filed and regardless of the treatment provided therein for existing equity, the mitigation of CODI liability will be achieved". I am of the opinion that there still could be a very large CODI tax liability, since the company is trying to cancel about $1.2 billion in unsecured debt. I would expect the official equity committee to file an objection to the plan.

First Lien Debt

There were no specifics about 1lien debt recovery, nor details about the $450 million derivative settlement receivables. I would not be surprised if the plan included paying the $450 million to 1liens and they participated in a credit exit facility for the remaining amount of their claim.

Asset Sales

There was a brief mention of "disposing of non-core assets". One might assume, since there were no extensive statements nor details of assets sales included in the filing, that they are not significant amount.

Conclusion

The request for another extension to file a plan is no surprise. Breitburn Energy Partners will most likely not exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy until the 4th quarter. At least some of important components of the company's proposed plan are now public.

No recovery was mentioned for unitholders, and because of potential CODI tax liability, I strongly recommend selling BBEPQ equity. Without more plan details, I cannot recommend buying Breitburn Energy's unsecured debt. I can, however, recommend selling the company's unsecured debt for investors that are not willing to participate in the rights offer, because the value of the rights is a major component of the recovery. (Unsecured noteholders need to stay up to date and keep in contact with their brokers to participate in the rights offer.) I hold unsecured notes, and I am waiting to see the amount of any dilution from the backstop agreement before I sell or buy more.

