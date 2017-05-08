GAIN Capital Holdings' (GCAP) CEO Glenn Stevens on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Lauren Tarola - Senior Account Supervisor, Edelman

Glenn Stevens - CEO

Nigel Rose - CFO

Analysts

Rich Repetto - Sandler O'Neill

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Matt Moon - KBW

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to GAIN Capital's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to GAIN Investor Relations representative, Lauren Tarola, Senior Account Supervisor, Edelman. Please go ahead.

Lauren Tarola

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining us for our first quarter 2017 earnings call. Speaking today will be GAIN Capital's CEO, Glenn Stevens; and CFO, Nigel Rose. Following the remarks, we will open the call to questions. During this call, we may make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding our expectations for future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially. I refer you to the company's Investor Relations website to access the press release and the filings with the SEC for discussions of those risks.

In addition, statements during this call, including statements related to market conditions, conditions and regulation, operating performance and financial performance, are based on management's views as of today, and it is anticipated that future developments may cause these views to change. Please consider the information presented in this slide. The company may, at some point, elect to update the forward-looking statements made today but specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Glenn.

Glenn Stevens

Thanks, Lauren, and thanks to all of you for joining us today for our Q1 review. Overall, during the first quarter, we experienced strong customer acquisition metrics despite poor market conditions. While January and February were particularly challenging months from a revenue-generation standpoint, fundamentals improved in March and has continued to improve in April, pointing towards a more normalized RPM level as we move to Q2. In a similar way that Q4 generated unusually strong results based on market conditions, Q1 was also anomalous. Combining the two quarters, revenue capture was $107 for the six months ended March 31, directly in line with our trailing 12-month average.

Looking ahead of Q2, market catalysts, including the pending French election, U.S. tax reform, escalating geopolitical concerns amongst others had helped boost volatility recently and training activity across our global platforms is ticking up. We remain optimistic about growth prospects of the company and are focused on our strategic initiatives and core competencies. On a cost efficiency front, as Nigel will address in more detail, we have identified $15 million in fixed cost savings across G&A, comms and tech, and trading expenses for the remainder of 2017, which will translate into $20 million in a run rate savings for 2018. Building on our role as a leading consolidator in the industry, this quarter represented a significant milestone for GAIN with the acquisition of FXCM's U.S. client assets, which propelled FOREX.com to the number 1 retail ForEx trading platform in the U.S. market.

We executed a seamless transition and are very pleased with the results so far, highlighted by an 18% increase year-over-year in client assets in our retail segment. Also, we have maintained a strong balance sheet with $135 million in liquidity to put towards our strategic initiatives and future acquisition opportunities. Also, we have the flexibility to return capital to investors through buybacks, which we believe benefit shareholders, as our shares traded at discount. During the quarter, we repurchased over 600,000 shares for a total value of approximately $5 million. Our acquisition of FXCM's U.S. client assets, which closed on February 25th, cemented GAIN Capital as the largest provider of retail ForEx in the United States, with over 70,000 customer accounts. Following the completion of that transaction client assets were transferred to GAIN's FOREX.com platform.

As of the quarter end, there were nearly 13,000 former FXCM client's active on our platform, with an average daily volume of $1.1 billion. As we noted last quarter, the structure of the deal requires GAIN to pay FXCM only for those accounts that have become active within the given

time frame. And to date, we have paid $6.5 million. We believe the transaction benefits both customers and GAIN by increasing GAIN's leading FX market share position to over 50% in the U.S. and volume on our platform.

And for our customers, they offered higher consumer protection, safeguarding of their customer assets and increased transparency, making brokers more effective in meeting customer needs. And we remain confident in the estimated incremental revenue from the FXCM deal, roughly $15 million to $20 million for 2017 with minimal

costs to GAIN, as previously outlined on our last quarterly call.

Our balance strategy of organic growth, complemented by strategic M&A, remains the cornerstone of our go-forward plan. For several years now, acquisitions have provided GAIN with increased scale, a wider product offering, diversity of revenue streams and a broader geographic footprint. As a result, we are well positioned to invest in our organic

growth, specifically, our organic growth plan is focused on diversification and margin enhancement through the following channels: First, we will grow share and markets where we already operate.

As we currently operate in 8 different regulatory jurisdictions and have an

opportunity to build on our global reach and extract additional value in the markets we are currently operating in. Second, we are introducing new products, new services to diversify into new markets for new client bases. Third, we aim to improve our operating leverage by driving

process efficiency, allowing us to reduce costs and increase scalability. We will do this by automating processes and increasing the self-service capabilities for our clients to lower our support costs.

In parallel, we remain disciplined in our view of strategic acquisition opportunities as evidenced through our recent FXCM acquisition. We are particularly focused on acquisitions that expand our product set, provide additional distribution channels, expand our geographic reach and scale and complement our existing products and services. Also, and pending regulatory changes will likely produce industry volatility during the course of this year and beyond, primarily impacting second and third-tier providers and presenting heavy implementation challenges.

But as with all regulatory change, it also represents opportunities for companies like GAIN. A few examples of these upcoming changes are the new proposals from the FCA, European regulation, including method 2, the Brexit impact for U.K. providers amongst others. GAIN has a very successful track record of navigating regulatory change and is helped by operating a diversified business across multiple geographies.

I'd like to take a few minutes to update you on the specific progress we have made on the key organic initiatives identified towards the end of 2016 and aimed at increasing customer engagement and improving our platform experience overall. We are working to redesign the trading experience by upgrading our mobile apps, enhancing the tools available to our customers and offering trade ideas.

Mobile usage is increasing steadily. With over 50% of our trading activity done on a handheld device, we expect this trend to continue, and we'll provide the best experience for our customers. Further to that point, we are improving the process around opening a new account and

adding more funding options for our clients. By optimizing every aspect of our on-boarding experience, we expect to see increased conversion rates of our mobile applicants, better yields from our leads, more new account openings and an overall efficiency increase for our customer acquisition funnels.

Next, in the U.K., we launched the first phase of our cross-brand affiliate marketing program. We plan to roll the program out across other major regions during Q3. This is a lower-cost acquisition channel, and it aims to tap into new audiences. In addition, we are expanding into digital advisory by developing a new product for clients seeking personal advice for training. Digital advisory is a new investment area for us.

Our goal here and how we intend to differentiate ourselves from the other advisory products is that we are keeping the focus on clients who are looking to actively participate in the markets. Earlier this quarter, we launched the new trade alerts product in the U.K., which we are marketing independently and cross-selling into our existing retail customer base. We expect this to extend the tenure and consequently the lifetime value of our existing and new customers.

With that, I'll turn it over to Nigel now for more in-depth review of our financials. Nigel?

Nigel Rose

Thanks, Glenn. Revenue in the quarter was $59.6 million, down 48% year-over-year, reflecting the lack of volatility in the market. This is evidenced by VIX reducing by almost half from 21 in Q1 '16 to 12 for Q1 '17. Adjusted EBITDA of negative $13.4 million was down from $31.7 million in Q1 2016, and adjusted earnings per share of negative $0.39 was down from a gain of $0.35 in Q1 of last year. Our quarterly average daily OTC trading volume was $9.5 billion in retail, down 29% from last year. Our institutional segment saw average daily volume improve to $15.2 billion, a 36% increase from $11.2 billion last year, driven by strong performance in both the ECN and Swap Dealer platforms.

Looking first at the retail segment. I made a quarter mark by very low volatility, we realized revenue of $40.1 million and a segment loss of $11 million. RPM for the quarter came in at $62, which is trading below the trailing 12-month average of $107. However, as Glenn mentioned, when taken in conjunction with Q4 '16, RPM across that 6-month period was exactly in line with a trailing 12-month average of $107. Going forward, we expect the revenue capture run rate to remain in line with its trailing 12-month average.

Consistent with our efficiency agenda, operating costs for the quarter were below prior year. Benefiting from the acquisition of the FXCM U.S. client assets in February, overall retail client assets increased 18% year-on-year to $755 million. Even excluding the impact of those clients, the lead indicator of client acquisition in the quarter was particularly strong, some 20% to 25% above historical levels.

Turning to the institutional segment. We continue to view this business unit as a long-term growth driver with revenues of $8.6 million for the quarter and a profit margin of 15%. Volume increases on both the ECN and Swap Dealer platforms enable the revenue generation with total volume up 36% year-over-year. A bright spot compared to the main peer group we saw volumes increased 12% on average, as our ECN set a new volume record in the quarter being the previous high set in Q4 '16 by 25%.

Demand remained strong for the product with a robust client pipeline and a diverse mix of clients in the queue to begin trading. As part of that geographic expansion, this quarter saw as far up a new data center in Tokyo to add to the one that went live in London last quarter, as we look to tap into the significant market in that region.

Turning to the futures segment. Revenue for the quarter was $11 million, down 10% from Q1 2016, due to equity and commodity markets. However, despite a more than 40% drop in volatility, contract volumes held up reasonably well and the revenue per contract improved. Client assets

were up 22% year-over-year, closing the quarter at $288 million as we brought on some large clients during the year.

Through our commitment to expense management, we have seen a decline in fixed operating expenses, down 14% year-over-year to $47.3 million. The cost synergies realized helped reduce fixed costs and the continued focus on partnership optimization will ensure we remain efficient in that area. Through our focus and the board's dedication to our cost management, we plan to continue the trend dividends this quarter. We remain focused on cost efficiencies and driving margin improvements, irrespective of market conditions. We have identified $15 million in fixed cost savings across G&A, comms and tech and trading expenses. This will translate into $20 million of annualized run rate savings going into 2018. We will continue to identify areas where we can improve efficiencies, thereby reducing overall expenses for the company, streamlining our business operations, expanding margins and allowing our break-even revenues.

Finally, our capital deployment strategy remains intact. The 4 pillars being: required liquidity reserves, strategic acquisitions, quarterly dividends and our share buyback program, all aimed at managing risk and increasing shareholder value. We have flexibility within our balance sheet to capitalize on future acquisition opportunities as they become available. This, coupled with our organic growth initiatives, is the core growth strategy for GAIN in the long term. Return of capital to shareholders is another primary use of capital through both dividend payments and share buybacks. A quarterly dividend of $0.06 will be paid in June, and share buybacks continued to be a focus, particularly as we feel they remain undervalued.

During the quarter, we purchased over 600,000 shares at an average price of $7.59, leaving approximately $17 million of authorized funds remaining for future opportunistic share repurchase.

I will now turn it back to Glenn for closing remarks.

Glenn Stevens

Great. Thanks, Nigel. Before we go into questions, I'll take this opportunity to reiterate our go-forward plan for the remainder of this year and beyond. Despite market fundamentals weighing on our results for this quarter, we remain strongly optimistic about the growth prospects for our company and believe our status as a large global leader in the multi-asset trading space, positions us well for future organic and acquisition-driven growth.

As mentioned earlier, we are already seeing a reversion to a more normal environment that began in March and has continued through April. This combination of investment and our customer acquisition and retention efforts as well as opportunistic M&A and integration will continue to be the cornerstones of our long-term strategic plan for growth. We are executing on our $15 million cost reduction plans for 2017 and continuing to identify other areas where we can improve efficiencies going forward.

Finally, our dedication and focus on driving shareholder value make GAIN an attractive option for investors. With that,

I'll turn it over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. we will now begin the Question-and-Answer Session. [Operator Instructions]. And the first question comes from Rich Repetto with Sandler O'Neill.

Rich Repetto

Yeah good evening guys. Glenn, I guess the first question is on the revenue capture. I mean,

this does seem more volatile than prior, and I guess is the message to say that the volatility is all driven by environmental -- there's nothing -- I guess it isn't -- that isn't that's non-environmental, I guess, is the question.

Glenn Stevens

That's right, Rich. There isn't anything specifically change internally for us from either the way we conduct our market-making business, manage the flows or anything of that sort. It's part of the reason we try to point to put in Q4 and Q1 together and also pointing to the chart that we put in the beginning part of the deck. And it's also in the appendix of the deck, which shows that although you see variability from Q4 to Q1 in the RPM, you compare it to where it nets out to and a trailing 12, and again like I've always said trailing 12, trailing 24 or more is quite actually smooth. And so in that respect, nothing's changed. We did, to be fair, have particular fits and starts collected around Q4 with elections and with elections globally even, we still had ramifications and reverb in the U.K. obviously you had Trump.

You had a bunch of things coming on. Interest rate changes. And in Q1, whereas I believe quite a bit of the market, including our constituents, expected a continuation of that. You saw anything from [indiscernible] Energy to equities to interest rates to currencies particularly, all go kind of quiet generally speaking. So yes, nothing really changes. This is a particularly volatile period. Only in that, first, we had an anomalous move up coupled by an anomalous move down. And so the gap between the 2 looks stark.

Rich Repetto

Okay. And then the next question, Glenn is on futures segment. It looks, if I'm looking at this correctly that the client assets, if you look quarter-over-quarter, I know you're reporting in the deck year-over-year. But quarter, I thought the year-end was $346 million and reporting $287 million now. Is that, am I looking at the wrong way? Or did something happen or --?

Glenn Stevens

No, no. You're looking at it correctly. There is several large clients that doesn't necessarily create a concentration risk, but does move around from period to period because some of those clients, the futures in particular for hedging. So for example, we all have money-manager-type clients, be it a mutual fund or a CTA, which essentially don't leave their funds in a seg account during quiet period. Because it's not their primary vehicle, it's a hedging vehicle. So nothing too much into the weeds. But if you look at an equity mutual fund, they'll use interest rates, and they'll use index futures on CME for example to trade to hedge. And when they've kind of either made their year, which is in some cases, in Q4, they got to the point where they wanted to actually dial back risk with what was going on during the U.S. election.

They'll commensurately pull those funds out of their brokers, which we saw that and essentially repatriate them into their custodian account for the mutual fund. So there's going to be a little bit of ebb and flow there. They tend to be larger accounts, and I wouldn't necessarily call it seasonal because it's not always near year-end. But generally speaking, we saw that's why we highlighted the year-over-year because net-net, those numbers are improved year-over-year but there are some moves. I mean, if you look at the end of Q1 in '16 versus the end of Q1 in '17, we went from 200, roughly $237 million, $288 million, that's 20% plus over. But there are gyrations within that.

Rich Repetto

Okay. And then I guess the last question had to do with the FXCM accounts. So it looks like you got the majority of the assets if I got my numbers right, $140 million. And I thought you said last quarter, there was $142 million. So you got the majority of the assets. But what was peculiar here, it doesn't like -- I believe you say it is 13,000 accounts. And wasn't there 47,000 accounts in the -- okay. Go ahead.

Glenn Stevens

No, no, no. Again, your facts are straight. Part of it lies in the definition. There were 47,000 accounts, which essentially had the ability to trade. Then that number we reported, 13,000 active accounts so traded into period. And so some of those 47,000 accounts had been dormant with FXCM even in the fourth quarter, even in the third quarter before they transferred over. So they transferred over -- we executed the transfer of a full complement of their accounts. Some of them were dormant. Some of them were active. Part of -- we're actually pleased with the transfer process and still maintaining process there. They had about 26,000 active accounts in Q4, right. And so ultimately, in terms of the customer that traded in Q4, a little north of 40% of the clients who traded in Q4 also traded in Q1 with us.

So -- but this is important to measure that you're talking about a Q4 environment quite interesting, quite alluring, versus a Q1 environment, not. We want to be able to look at this over a subsequent quarter or 2. We'll look at 3 quarters and we'll say, "hey, did a high enough percentage of, first, that active percentage?" So there was 26,000 actives, and we look at that and we say, how did we do over 3 -- 2 or 3 quarters worth? And if we got a high percentage there, we've done a good job. Then, we want to be able to look at that other set of customers who were dormant with FXCM, how we will able to retain or more importantly, reactivate then which is the upside. And then the retention of assets is another telling fact we've done quite well with retaining.

You said it right, bringing over 140 of 142 is not bad for government work. And we then have continued to retain that. And so we want to be able to activate those funds. A part of that activation effort will translate in a more alluring environment. As I mentioned, we start to see that in March. We see that continuation in April. You're seeing some moves now in energy than some FX moving around a little bit. So we expect that to continue, which is, by the way, why we posted the point of saying our original estimates on the additional revenue coming from there are intact. Even though we didn't monetize on schedule quarterly for Q1, all the metrics are in place for that to continue.

Rich Repetto

Okay. And if I could squeeze one last quick one. The 50% trading, I thought you said comes from -- generated from handhelds. That is a little, to me, surprising. Like you certainly don't see that, and the other, not that higher percentage in the e-brokers, could you --.

Glenn Stevens

No. That's a great -- good question. And I'll tell you what, Rich. It's been growing. And I think a couple of reasons why. One of them is that the nature of the business being sold 24 hours is that it's harder to rely on the desktop when you're in transit, at home, Sunday evening, Eastern time the market is already open. All those types of things really lend itself to that. Also, our customer happens to be slightly kind of skewing towards younger and technically savvy.

So that demographic, if you will, says that if they're in their late 30s or early 40s, they're already accustomed to having much of their life conducted on the mobile device. And so it skews that way for us. I would argue that some of those e-brokers, I know for a fact, they actually have a materially older demographic. And so they just don't have as much of their life conducted on a handheld. So that's part of the reason why in our verbiage in the deck, we're allocating the bulk of our efforts in terms of customer acquisition and retention into our mobile experience.

That's why it sounds like it's intricate, but when you talk about mobile funding and mobile application and mobile kind of seamless transition to become alive account, we expect to get more bang for the buck that way. Because I wouldn't be surprised that 50% goes to 60% sooner than later and beyond that. Because that's really what's geared up for our business. And the last piece of this is, when you trade multiple assets, let's go outside the U.S. for a second. Let's go U.K., Europe, let's go Asia. If they're watching U.S. market energies, interest rates, equity indices globally, they have to have that handy in their hand versus on a desktop.

Operator

And the next question comes from Kyle Voigt with KBW. Moving on, the next question comes from Dan Fannon with Jefferies.

Dan Fannon

So I just wanted to kind of clarify the improvement in March and April. I get that because you mentioned on the capture, you're getting back to the 12-month average. But if I look at the volumes, they're still down rather significantly based on the April stats you gave in the press release. So I guess this way, if one to think about kind of what that means overall for kind of where things sit today, you're talking about a break-even level for revenues. Obviously, you're taking down cost. So first, I guess, talk about the current volume environment and then also, I think, remind us where the break-even level for revenue is for you guys.

Glenn Stevens

So a couple of things. Obviously, focusing on the retail volumes, some of the volumes in the institutional business actually improved and have continued to improve. So I'm separating it out a little bit. But I'm getting a plug for our institutional platform, which in spite of the lackluster or soft environment continues to grab market share. On the retail side, the volume numbers for April, as you kind of look back, if they were, if they had an ADV of about $9 billion and $9.5 billion.

That puts it ahead of Feb and kind of in line with Jan. A little bit off of March. But what becomes important is the mix of that volume as well. And so some of the higher-value products for us, non-G10 FX, whether it's indices or metals or energies, contribute to a better revenue story than just dollar-for-dollar volume, whether if it was just FX.

So it's hard to pack too much into a volume update or a metric. But the color around it would really be that. So when we talk about more normal levels, it's across-the-board. Again, we're kind of trying to guide, if you will, the audience into saying that we do have these outside quarters. It's more, as I've said in the past, enjoyable to talk about a quarter that sticks out on the plus side when we had our RPM for Q4. But it's just as likely to have one on the negative side. The idea is to create that skew towards a more positive break-even level. And that's part of the cost initiatives that we harped on.

But to answer your question, yes, volumes continue to show this. It's kind of 75, 80 is where these break-even RPMs can make sense for us at these volume levels. But it's important to know that a lot of the initiatives are to actually increase those volumes. And of course, when we get to tailwind of a more alluring market, that helps, too.

Daniel Fannon

Okay. And then just what's your break-even level from a revenue perspective?

Glenn Stevens

The RPM levels I gave you, that range of 75 to 80 would be -- where we would be breaking even.

Daniel Fannon

Okay, great. And then just looking at the quarter and expenses. I guess I was a little surprised with the sensitivity around some of the more discretionary things like selling and marketing wasn't as flexible may be to the downside. Also on trading expense, how much of that is fixed versus a function of the component of volumes? Because there obviouslywasn't a lot of movement in that line of quarter-over-quarter year.

Glenn Stevens

So Nigel will bolster what I'm saying. But kind of thematically, the concept of discretionary spending being flexible is also reflective, tosome degree,[indiscernible] you know what I mean by that. Is that when youcome out of Q4, where markets are [indiscernible], opportunities seems onhigh side of averages, your intention is to go into the next quarterlist with a heavier bet on taking advantage of alluring markets.

And that's very much where we came out. And in a non- defensive way, I thinkif I had to do it all over again, I would. Because if we had a crystalball that said we're going to really back off on volume and trading rangesand just general movement, then yes. We did have the capacity to pullback spending. You can't pull it back on a day's notice. You can pull itback kind of hourly. And we did actually start to make movesintra-quarter.

We didn't wait for the quarter to end. We got into March and said, "you know what, we got to get out in front of this." Andthat's also the reason why we had kind of a two-pronged effort. One wasto get on the short-term actually start to realize some of these cost savings now. And another one was to say, where are other areas with intensified search to become more efficient and more cost effective, which is still to come and that's why we provided some guidance on the $20 million run rate reduction for 18, 15 happening this year.

So ultimately, really starts out with saying, we signed up for 4 quarters of spend. And those 4 quarters of spend can kind of move around. The goal is to kind of look at our ability to be efficient. And part of itis feedback, part of it is a feedback loop that changes whether it's ourAsia market or U.K. product set or certain type of U.S. situation.Whatever it might be, we ran a lot of metrics internally. We look atyield, we look at kind of cost per dollar spend, ROI on dollars spent inmarketing per se.

And initiatives that are beyond just ads spending, but also how do you staff up or how do you invest with vendors in certaintypes of products like our digital advisory or our mobile platform oryou know what have you. So ultimately, the retention part is importantas well because this customer you already bring in, you might spend tokeep them active for longer and extend their tenure. Anyway, Nigel willadd. But the bottom line is on this one, that I would argue that we wantto be convinced into Q1 that it wasn't going to look like Q4 before westart to make some changes. I don't know, Nigel. Or you might --.

Nigel Rose

Yes. No. I think that's right. And it does take time. So we went into Q1 looking at Q4, expecting the same sort of run rate. And looking at efficiency of marketing spend and where the opportunities were. And as we saw the quarter begin to unwind and not look as much like Q4 as we perhaps might have expected. We pull back on the marketing spend. But I'll say, that takes a little time to identify and it takes a little time to turn off. When we are entering March, the spend was running at a lower level than we entered January. But over the quarter it kind of averages out and you don't see that what you might have expected to see from Q4 to Q1. And then on the trading expense number to the specific question there, it's a mix. Some of it's variable, some of it's fixed. Within the retail space, it's pretty much fixed and it has to do with being able to deliver exchange prices, index prices and the products to go with that. And on the, I'm sorry, on the institutional and future side, it's very much variable. So you get a combination of two moving parts. The institutional business, as we said so, substantial volume growth year-over-year. So that pushed the trading expenses up and the clearing fees up year-over-year whilst into retail space, we've been reducing those costs. And when you look at the combination of the two, it appears flat but it's actually a couple of moving parts within there.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we do have another attempt from Kyle Voigt with KBW.

Matt Moon

This is actually Matt Moon on for Kyle Voigt. I apologize for the mishap earlier. So I know you guys had touched on in the prepared remarks. But it appears that we have yet to hear from the FCA regarding the final ruling on leverage for retail CFD trading. So we're just wondering if there's any further progress that have been made here. And if you have any further update as for the time line on when we can expect the final measure. And I guess maybe if you can touch on how these stocks are progressing between both the industry and the FCA.

Glenn Stevens

So on a couple of levels, there are actually some positives to glean from the process so far. And some of them don't necessarily point to a conclusion. Let me go in reverse order and say that it's looking very likely that the originally guided timing, time line has been extended. There were over 4,000 pieces of feedback to the U.K. regulators that they are beautifully processing, reviewing and considering. And considering it was a consultation period, I believe they refer to it, they're being responsible about it, frankly. And so it looks like they probably got more feedback than expected. That's just takes more time. It doesn't hurt that there's a whole thing called Brexit going on around them. And so I think that full mixture probably means that the timing we expected, which could have been as early as summer, is probably looking back at least Q4 at this stage. It could be end of the year.

Again, I don't know. We don't have guidance on that. But at least from the feedback we're getting, the dialogue we're having and the dates that we're seeing, then we certainly can expect things to ratchet back a quarter or two. I'd say at this point, whereas before, I think we guided kind of late Q2, early Q3. Now we'd be saying Q4 for sure. I'd say for sure until something totally changes. As far as we know now. Now that said, as far as we know, GAIN, as a company, I use the word successfully navigated regulatory and compliance as far as the landscape very well for over a decade. And we've continued to do so. And I would consider ourselves in a privileged position to some degree as we speak to regulators globally.

And really when you come through these difficult situations, whether it's SNB or bad actor problems or what have you. When you come through those repeatedly, it's a clear indication that it's not being lucky. But it actually means it's part of your core competency and its part of your ability to kind of consider it as part of your business, standard business practice. And so because of that, I think that our dialogue and our ability to interact with regulators up in the U.S., in the U.K., Europe, in Asia, has been quite good. It doesn't mean you get a free pass. It doesn't mean you're completely immune to any kind of pushback. But it does mean that were very often central to the conversation. And that's the case here, too.

We're part of large groups, we're part of small groups. We're part of individual audiences, where we're getting that situation to do that. So I think being able to develop these strong relationships as we have, they don't happen overnight. They happen over time. This is years of trying to be a responsible actor and providing feedback and transparency. It's an opportunity for us to put ourselves in an advantage position. So in terms of what I'm able to give you feedback on the U.K. process, it's kind of from a decent source, if you will, versus saying, I don't know. We're totally in the dark. We're not. And so that's the guidance that we're getting, and I think it's beneficial, and we're fortunate that the regulators are willing to engage with the industry. But they don't engage with everybody in the industry. So we're on the right side of that discussion table if you would at this point.

Matthew Moon

Okay, great. And I think one more for me. We're just curious as to if there's any update to the interest rate sensitivity of your business. I think on the last call that you guys have disclosed that a 1% increase in interest rates globally would drive a $0.10 increase in your EPS. I mean, I guess is that still stand and then maybe if you could go into the components geographically, maybe of that sensitivity as in how much would be generated from an increase in U.S. interest rates versus other international rates, that'd be helpful. Thanks.

Glenn Stevens

Yes. I think our view has remained pretty much unchanged from -- when we announced that full year results. 1% global move would be $0.10 to $0.12, somewhere in that region in terms of EPS. How it breaks out? It's a little difficult because there are a number of moving parts. I think it's going to be, you could almost argue between the U.S. and the U.K., maybe 85% to 90% of it is where the cash sits. So if you look through the cash in the balance sheet and took 45% and put it in the U.S., 45% in the U.K. and move 1% rate there, I think that approach and that sort of mathematical calculation will probably get you something in the right ballpark.

Matthew Moon

Great Thanks guys.

Glenn Stevens

Thanks Matt.

Operator

Thank you. As there are no more questions, this concludes today's question-and-answer session as well as today's conference. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.