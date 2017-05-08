MSCI: Top-Tier Company, But What About The Valuation?

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is a dominant player in the ETF and equity analytics space, but that position is not impenetrable. Shareholders have short-term memories, but many are not apt to forget when Vanguard moved a vast majority of its funds that were benchmarked against MSCI products back in 2012, instead deciding to utilize FTSE. As a result of that move, nearly $100B in AUM related to Vanguard ETFs suddenly shifted away from MSCI licensing - but it proved to be nothing but a tiny bump on MSCI's path, as revenue and EBITDA still grew despite that loss of business. Fears around a mass exodus away from MSCI products proved unfounded, and MSCI rallied.

And rally it did. While operating income increased nearly 50% from 2013 to 2016, the equity ran well ahead of those results; the stock tripled. EV/EBITDA valuation multiples have doubled, and the company now trades at nearly 18x EV/EBITDA. Valuations at those levels are incredibly steep, and even in this overheated market, tough to justify. Are there enough tailwinds to warrant buying MSCI today?

Business Overview, Deep Dive Into Operating Segments

So what makes MSCI so special? The company offers a wide variety of applications and services to support institutional clients that are trying to navigate the investment space. Analytical models, ratings benchmarking, equity analysis, asset class insight - these are all part of the MSCI product suite, and customers like hedge funds, endowments, and private wealth investors are more than willing to pay top dollar for it in order to get any edge they can on improving returns and limiting unnecessary risk-taking. Depth across MSCI product lines has been increasing, and the company has been having a much easier time of late cross-selling; 47% of customers had access to MSCI's full suite of products at the end of Q1 2017, as opposed to 38% a year earlier. Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) cross-selling issues set aside, the technique is a viable and important tool in the business handbook, because the more a customer is intertwined with a seller's products, the easier time that seller will have with retention. Retention rates, while already high, are up 170bps over the past year (95.2% to 96.9%).

The company organizes into three reporting segments: Index, Analytics, and All Other. Even though the company's products are targeted towards big money investors, even some retail investors likely recognize the MSCI name because of the company's Index products. In this segment, MSCI benefits from the use of its indexes globally, including index-linked product creation (where it receives a cut based on AUM) and performance benchmarking. Given the rapid rise in ETF products over the past decade, this is what I would call the growth segment of the company - and also the one most important to current operating revenue and EBITDA. Granularly, more than half of revenue, and an incredibly four fifths of EBITDA, is generated within the Indexing segment. Because of this, MSCI exists as it does today primarily because of its market position here.

As of the most recent 10-K, MSCI claims to calculate over 180,000 different global equity indexes, so it isn't a surprise to see management also claim that 97 of the top 100 global asset managers license equity indexes from the firm. Over the past several years, the aforementioned vigorous growth in the ETF space has driven continued strength in subscription revenue and usage fees. Asset-based fee revenue growth has been strong as well, as MSCI has benefited higher AUM in ETFs (12% CAGR over past three years) linked to MSCI indexes, which now stands at $555B. Margins, which are already stellar (adjusted EBITDA margin of 70.8% in Q1 2017) have continued to improve, no surprise given the negligible marginal costs of providing further or expanded service to new and existing clients.

There are risks, and the Vanguard incident may not be isolated. Increasingly, asset managers and investment banks are creating their own range of indexes via collaboration with index providers, or simply creating their own proprietary indexes. While MSCI currently relies on its brand recognition and deep integration of its products with current clients, there is no guarantee clients don't walk or push for lower rates, particularly in the current investing environment where focus continues to lie on cost cutting versus revenue generation. CEO Henry Fernandez had this to say recently about talk in the industry on self-indexing:

Look, that's what has been, it's a chatter. Look, we're always obsessed and paranoid about everything, that's how we built the company and continue to stay well. But it's not something we're losing sleep on. These are the - MSCI, in this position is very entrenched. It's part of our language, we're innovating all the time. There's an ecosystem built around our indices from active to passive to derivatives to over-the-counter products and all of that, very, very hard to make it into that.

The Analytics segment is, at least for now, stagnant. While there are bright spots (regulation use cases for banking clients, equity modeling), adjusted EBITDA fell marginally y/y on declining margin, primarily due to a competitive environment. MSCI has been investing heavily in new initiatives in order to drive future top-line growth, but management has acknowledged the continued pressure on pricing given the weak market for active management. I do, however, like the product mix here. The BarraOne product suite (which includes Portfolio Manager, Equity Models, and Aegis) is well-known, and my own limited experience with the products is quite favorable. Customers can utilize a variety of functions, from stress testing, performance attribution, backtesting, and data management. For investors that are looking to make informed investment decisions ask quickly as possible, the products here are unrivaled in terms of helping guide investment decisions. To drive growth going forward, management is taking the common sense approach, looking to integrate client-facing applications and increase focus on client-centric services and solutions. Over the past several years, I suspect management focus has been elsewhere (the Index segment and high growth within ESG, spoken on below), and it's time for the Analytics business to get a little more love.

The Other segment is relatively immaterial to performance results, but it does have some supportive businesses that likely help keep customers interested in the MSCI business. The two primary businesses here are MSCI's Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting ("ESG") division, which helps investors make decisions based on sustainability and social factors that may not be captured through conventional analysis. The other is the Real Estate product business, built upon real estate risk management and a comprehensive databank, which allows customers to improve returns and enhance understanding of their markets, all the way from a local to global level.

Financials, Mergers & Acquisition Activity

EBITDA at MSCI has been on a steady rise since 2013, which (not coincidentally) coincides with a blistering ramp-up in Index subscriptions (thirteen consecutive quarters of double digit growth). The sale of its ISS business for $367M in April of 2014, an EBITDA positive product line, also contributed to the slight stall seen throughout 2014. Since that time however, strength in Indexing driven by ETF inflow activity into MSCI-linked products, has consistently created strong growth in asset-based fee revenue in the Index segment, pushing EBITDA upward.

EBITDA margins have expanded as well, in-line with expectations given the light marginal costs associated with handling new business, particularly in the Index segment where segment EBTIDA margins are greater than 70%. Given MSCI's high growth business is also its highest margin, EBITDA margin acceleration is only normal. Investors need to remember that long-run margin targets for the Analytics and Other businesses are only mid-30s, and any snap back in growth there - or a retreat in growth for Indexing - will be dilutive to margin. However, given targeted long-term growth rates there are mid to single digits, investors would need to see a significant about face in trends within the ETF business for that to become an issue in the short term.

It is important to note that MSCI has essentially borrowed cash to repurchase stock. The company bought back nearly $2B in common stock from 2014-2016, while generating less than $1B in free cash flow. Net debt/EBITDA leverage remains low (2.2x), so there is little concern there, but it remains to be seen if management will continue to be willing to retire shares at the rate they have been, particularly with the company's valuation today being as steep as it is. No further debt offerings will be needed to continue on this path, as MSCI has $800M in cash on its balance sheet, and working capital/capital expenditure needs are light to maintain this business. Debt ratings remain a notch below investment grade, not unusual for small or mid caps, with most ratings agencies listing customer concentration (25% of revenue within top 10 customers) as a main sticking point for avoiding an investment grade rating.

Valuation

Fiscal 2017 guidance remained unchanged at the end of Q1, with management guiding for $340M in free cash flow at the mid-point. 3.7% free cash flow yield is incredibly thin, and it's a tough valuation to get behind, even with expected 10% growth in year/year operating cash flow. I've always had an incredibly tough time pulling the trigger on quality companies that never quite seem to get down to valuations I find palatable, and this one falls into that bucket as well. I'd snap at the chance to pick up shares 25% below where they are today, but that may not occur. MSCI is a great company with a solid moat and firm long-term prospects, but like many other companies in today's market, it has been relegated to my watchlist as just a potential buy at the right price.

