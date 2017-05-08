Eldorado Resorts' (ERI) CEO Gary Carano on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Joe Jaffoni - IR

Gary Carano - CEO

Tom Reeg - CFO

Analysts

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Brad Dalinka - SunTrust

Gregg Klein - Imperial Capital

Brian Agnew - Caerus

Steve Emerson - Emerson Investment Group

Dave Battilega - Three Peaks Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Eldorado Resorts First Quarter Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Joe Jaffoni of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Joe Jaffoni

Well, thank you, Bethany, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Eldorado Resorts 2017 First Quarter Conference Call. Joining us today from the company are Chairman and CEO, Gary Carano; and President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Reeg. On today's call, we'll review the company's first quarter financial results, the recently completed acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos and progress against the company's other key strategic priorities. We will then open the call to participants for questions.

This afternoon, Eldorado Resorts issued a press release announcing its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2017. The release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.eldoradoresorts.com. Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available for 90 days, the details of which are available on today's press release.

During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, one should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements are also subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed.

For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in our forward-looking statements, you should refer to the cautionary statements contained in our press release as well as the Risk Factors contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Eldorado Resorts undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the call.

Also, during today's call, the company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure discussed and the reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the company's website at www.eldoradoresorts.com by selecting the press release regarding the company's 2017 first quarter financial results.

Thank you for your patience with that. And at this time, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to the company's Chairman and CEO, Gary Carano. Gary?

Gary Carano

Thank you, Joe, and welcome, everyone, joining us today on today's first quarter conference call and webcast. This afternoon, we reported total first quarter net revenues of $200.9 million, down 5.9% on a year over year basis, while adjusted EBITDA declined 12.9% to $33.4 million. Property level adjusted EBITDA in the 2017 first quarter declined 9.7% to $38.3 million, reflecting a property overall operating margin of 19% versus 19.8% in prior year.

Given the specific revenue challenges we've had in the quarter, which I'll discuss in a view moments. I think our property operating teams did a great job in maintaining as much efficiencies as possible. In terms of the operating challenges we faced in the first quarter, by far the largest impact to our business was the historical level of snow fall that occurred throughout the first quarter in Reno. More specifically, there were major snowstorms over and around the I 80 Donner Pass on 11 of the 14 weekends in the quarter, which significantly impacted visitation for drivers from important California feeder markets, of which we are in a very healthy share typically.

In addition, there was a much slide on Presidents' Day weekend in mid-February that further hampered accessibility to Reno for our out of town visitors, which make up approximately 80% of our market. I can tell you that in the nearly 45 years we've operated in the Reno market, I cannot recall a more severe winter interruption that we experienced in this first quarter. As a result, revenue from our Tri Properties declined 13.8% year over year and adjusted EBITDA was down 42%. But as I said, you have to consider this really a onetime type of an impact and moving past the severe weather impact, our Reno Tri Properties have been and we expect will continue to be a growth engine for our company.

Investment in Reno and the outlook for our future investments continues to be extremely promising. Some of the positive economic data points include Google's recent acquisition of about 1,200 acres in Reno with the intention of eventually turning the site into a data center. And most recently, Google's announcement of purchasing 8 blocks of property in downtown Reno also.

In addition, airline passenger counts into the Reno International Airport have increased year over year for 22 consecutive months. Unemployment continues to be below national average. And in 2016, Reno was the 8th fastest growing Metropolitan area in terms of job creation in America. Against the backdrop of this economic revitalization, we are currently undertaking a 3 year $50 million renovation of our Reno Tri Properties complex as we believe this company -- property enhancement plan will further strengthen Reno Tri Properties' complex position as the market leader for gaming, entertainment, food and beverage, resort and a lot of fun amenities that will track interest from business and visitors to downtown Reno.

During the first quarter, we completed renovation of 7 floors of remodeled rooms at Circus Circus, approximately 20% of our hotel room base of Circus. And ultimately, will touch all 4,100 rooms at the Tri Property. We also opened up a new associate restaurant, a Mexican restaurant at Circus Circus and layout out a food court at Circus Circus that will open right before Memorial Day, and also opening Canter’s Deli from Los Angeles at Silver Legacy in the next few weeks also.

We want people to travel from one end of the Tri Properties to the other and have as many different experiences as there are amenities. And we're beginning to deliver on this promise in the next few weeks. We expect that the work we undertake will create a more integrated guest experience and further elevate the level of luxury and glamour and fun for a guest, which will lead to the market share gains in what we expect to be an expanding market.

Briefly, it's another notable property performance highlights and updates. Scioto Downs continues to be a terrific performer for us as we have now grown quarterly adjusted EBITDA at the property for 9 consecutive quarters. Visitation and volume levels at the property continue to benefit from the facility enhancements previously made including the Brew Brothers, microbrewery and restaurant which opened late in 2015 and continues to drive increased visitation and coin in to the property along with nongaming revenue.

Late in the quarter, the new 118 room Hampton Inn also opened at Scioto Downs and it's still early, but we're pleased with initial success it's having meeting player and our market demand. And finally, Mountaineer was a nice contributor in the quarter as adjusted EBITDA at the property rose on a year over year basis for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2013, primarily due to cost cutting implementation plan and a change in general management there that happened in the latter half of 2016.

Our management team and all of our team members remain focused on the implementation of our key operating objectives. We have a place to deliver profitable revenue growth. I believe we still have significant runway to further improve our overall property margins as we continue to fine tune these strategies including enhanced approach to casino marketing and promotional programs.

Before I turn the call over to Tom for a more detailed review of our financial performance, I want to comment on the completion earlier this week of our transformational accretive scale building acquisition of the great company of Isle of Capri. The combination creates a premier diversified regional gaming platform with pro forma annual revenue of more than $1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $400 million pro forma for identified cost synergies of approximately $35 million, much of which has taken place already.

The transaction marks a significant milestone in the history of our growth as it adds -- added 12 resort casinos to our portfolio, thereby significantly expanding our operational and geographic diversity. Across our 19 properties in 10 states now, we feature approximately 20,000 slot machines and VLTs, more than 550 table games, 6,500 hotel rooms and nearly 14,000 great team members. And from a company that little less than three years ago operated two wholly owned properties and a 50% interest in the third property, we now are a top five regional gaming company in the industry ranked by revenue, adjusted EBITDA and the number of properties we own and operate.

We have gained tremendous knowledge in how to quickly and efficiently integrate new properties into our operation from our experience with the integration of Scioto Downs, Mountaineer, Presque Isle as well as the Circus Circus and Silver Legacy, and we are confident this knowledge will serve as well as we integrate the Isle of Capri properties into our operations.

We have a very detailed integration plan, and we've already hit the ground running on this plan and looking forward to marrying best practices of both properties or both companies and include focusing on excellence in customer service and on operating efficiencies that will build on a strong foundation for future growth.

I'd like to welcome the Isle of Capri shareholders as new shareholders of Eldorado, and we are delighted that those of you that could close to remain Eldorado's shareholders, have the opportunity to participate in our bright future. We have built what we believe is an exciting and well diversified regional gaming platform that as many levers to execute on to achieve our future goals for profitable growth.

I'll now turn the call over to Tom and he'll expand on some of these opportunities, provide detailed insights on the first quarter financial performance and additional details on our balance sheet and capital structure before we open up the call for question and answers. Tom?

Tom Reeg

Thanks, Gary. Hello, everybody. A lot has happened in the last 90 days since we last spoke to you. I'll talk you through some of the details there. Reno obviously, the big story this quarter. 11 of 14 weekends had -- where weather impacted. There was 1 weekend in January, 2 weekends in March that were not impacted. As a result, all of our volume indicators are down. Gaming revenue was down almost 11%. Almost every other volume indicator at the properties was down about 15% and it's really an illustration of the wrong side of operating leverage when we can't get people over the hill from Sacramento in the Bay Area we're going to suffer as the operate 4,100 rooms in the market.

We lost 34,000 room nights in the quarter, many of them are on weekends. And the bulk of the losses that we've seen are unrated play, so that's cash rooms and unrated play your most profitable play, rated play was actual held up very nice despite the weather. If I were sitting in your seat, frankly, when I was sitting in your seat and sitting in my seat, I'd be asking did -- have something fundamentally changed in Reno? And what we can tell you is in April, April we had one weekend that was impacted by snow, the first weekend of the quarter. We had the Easter shift into April, which is a negative, as most of you know in the casino space. We lost a Friday night on a calendar basis.

And we had no bowlers, who accounted for about 7,000 room nights last April. In the face of all that, Reno EBITDA was flat in April, comping against a quarter where we doubled EBITDA in the prior year April. So we feel very good with the weather moving out, how the Reno market will -- our properties will respond. We're very excited as customers start to come back in our high season and see all the changes that we've made. We still feel very strongly that Reno is going to drive considerable growth for us in '17 and in the future. And keep in mind, the first quarter is historically around 15% or so of a normal year. So 85% of a normal year is in front of us given the performance in the first quarter. It's going to be more than that this year.

If you look at the other properties, Shreveport, as a market, had a difficult quarter. Revenue-wise, we mirrored that. If we had held at the tables, table hold we held under 14%, which is very low for that property. Using historical table hold that was about $1 million of revenue, about 700,000 of EBITDA, so EBITDA actually would have been up in Shreveport with normalized hold. Presque is the softest of the 3 properties in the Northeast, but it had -- in the quarter, there's 300,000 of accruals for cost that are unlikely to be repeated. So on an apples-to-apples basis, we think we're down about 7%.

In April, Scioto -- I'm sorry, Presque was up almost 10% in EBITDA, so that's gotten healthier. Scioto had a very strong quarter and that's continued into April, grown high single digits in April. As Gary said, the hotel opened in late March. They had their grand opening in the middle of April. And we really just started marketing it over the last 2 or 3 weeks. So we're extremely optimistic about Scioto. Our volume numbers there have been strong and impressive to us over the first four full months of the year and Troy and his team have done a fantastic job up there. Mountaineer, we're pleased to report, this is what our fourth quarter would have looked like without the ice storms in December, continued in the first quarter and April was up double digits as well.

Mike Whitemaine and Gregg Carano have done a fantastic job there of managing the cost side from a labor standpoint and from a marketing standpoint, where we think this type of growth is sustainable as we look forward. So we're excited with the way that Mountaineer looks going forward.

To touch on what's happened with Isle, obviously, we closed the transaction earlier this week. We raised the financing for the transaction about six weeks ago, and we did better than we anticipated. When we came to you to talk about the transaction, we were expecting $110 million of annual interest expense. We beat our expectation on rate on the bank debt by 100 -- over 100 basis points, which is the biggest piece of the financing, beat the bonds by a little bit as well. So our go forward pro forma cash interest expense is about $97 million.

Isle's 4Q just ended, they -- their fiscal year ended April 23. And we're obviously -- so we're obviously looking at preliminary numbers as we speak. But initial indications are, Isle EBITDA in the fourth quarter was up nearly $5 million, which would erase the decline that we posted out of our 7 properties. So on a pro forma basis, EBITDA with no synergies was about flat for the quarter even with the weather impact in Reno.

As we move forward, we're going to report segments rather than individual properties. So we'll have 4 segments, it'll with the West with Nevada and Colorado. The Midwest with Missouri and Iowa. The Northeast with the historical MTR properties, plus Nemacolin and then the Southern region, which will be Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana.

We intend to file in the coming weeks. Hopefully, within the month of May, a document that will show you historical performance on a pro forma basis as we're going to report it going forward for the last 4 historical quarters. So you should be able to plug that into your models. That would have caused me a good deal of angst if I were in your shoes quarter, when I was your shoes. So we're mindful of that. We're going to provide you with the information that you need.

When we closed the Isle transaction, we borrowed just about $134.5 million on the revolver, which is the -- you might notice is the purchase price for the Lake Charles asset. Since then, we've actually paid down a little of it, so that we're under the Lake Charles acquisition price in terms of borrowings on the revolver. Lake Charles, the tribe is still moving through the licensing process. You might notice that the language changed from, Isle was targeting a calendar second quarter close.

We're uncertain whether that will make June 30, so we're telling you now later in 2017. But that really is a function of it could slip into the third quarter. Nothing has changed in terms of our optimism, in terms of Isle. We on day one, we realized nearly $25 million of synergies on an annual run rate basis. So our $35 million target looks like something that, as we've said in the past, we're extremely confident we will exceed the target even more so as we've gotten into this on a trailing basis through the first quarter with the $35 million of synergies. We run about 23% pro forma EBITDA margin. We have told you that we think that over the first couple of years of the Isle transaction, we think there is a reasonable path to north of 25% EBITDA margins for this portfolio. Nothing has changed there. We still believe that to be the case.

So with that, I'll conclude my remarks and turn it back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Chad Beynon of Macquarie.

Chad Beynon

Just wanted to start on Reno, and Tom that was great color on the quarter, the disruption and then also the color into April. So two on Reno, one, in quarters historically when you saw -- when your experienced weather disruption and you noted that this -- the loss comes from the unrated play. Do you traditionally see that come back in the next quarter and later in the year? And I know that you mentioned April, but just trying to get a sense of that unrated player does make up for that trip.

And then secondly, on Reno, regarding the $50 million of CapEx, you mentioned that 20% of Circus Circus rooms are finished. Does the CapEx go on hold when the weather starts to warm up? And that's it on Reno and then I have one follow-up, please.

Gary Carano

Yes. So on Reno, yes, you do have some element of pent-up demand from trips that we lost in the first quarter. You'll see that to a greater degree on weekdays, because our weekend capacity tends to be fuller as we get into this time of year. But yes, there is some pent-up demand. And in terms of CapEx, the bulk of our CapEx will be done by Memorial Day. There's a couple of projects that will leak into early June. But yes, we basically put the hammers and shovels down while we're in our high season and pick up again about November.

Chad Beynon

And then now that the deal has closed and you've mentioned that the financing came in below what you were originally expecting. The synergies are coming in potentially above what you're expecting and Isle finished with some pretty healthy results. So the overall picture is slightly better. Does this give you the confidence to maybe move forward a little earlier on some of these small projects at the Isle portfolio that you were contemplating after you originally announced the deal, and just an update on how you view that portfolio?

Tom Reeg

Yes, I mean, that is the case that we -- bottom line will be generating more free cash flow even then we anticipated. And now our opportunity is to pay down lower cost debt than we were expecting to be able to pay down. So that's going to impact the projects that you pursue and the timing on which -- in which you pursue them. I would expect -- in the Isle portfolio, I would expect us to have a plan develop through the balance of '17 for 2018 spend at Pompano, that would be likely to have some material CapEx associated with it. I'd also expect us to spend some money in Colorado ahead of Monarch unveiling all of what it's doing there, we certainly want to build. We want to make sure our property is in shape to both compete effectively with Monarch, but also help draw customers to that end of town.

We think we can really create a magnet with the money that they're spending there and they are building. What they've built so far is beautiful and we would expect what they're going to build to be consistent with that. So we want to make sure that we match up. We're talking about timing of Reno CapEx next off season, because we'll start to have results very quickly. That will show us what's moved the needle. What has in terms of expectation versus our expectations. And what adjustments should we make the next off seasons spend in order to get the best bank for our buck as quickly as possible.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Brad Dalinka of SunTrust.

Bradford Dalinka

On for Patrick Scholes. Just wanted to ask and obviously, this is kind of a historic bad luck in Reno. But wondering what kind of -- how we should think about the way you underwrote the quarter for a model for next year?

Tom Reeg

We were anticipating, going into the quarter, that we would show year over year increase in the high single digit. So we were -- if we were 11, yet, last year we were kind of budgeting around 12 for this year.

Bradford Dalinka

Okay. That's extremely helpful. And then on the Isle side, I know there were some bad rain in the middle states, anything -- any impact there on that portfolio in the period where own it?

Tom Reeg

Nothing, operating wise. April for Isle was extremely strong, was the strongest month of their three and their fiscal fourth quarter. EBITDA approaching 15%. There is some operating -- as you note, there is water rising in the Midwest. You've done -- and we've seen things a little there, the connection to the boat from the land side moves up to a higher level, but nothing particularly alarming to date. In the past, they've had the sand bag, they've had to close. We're not at those levels in the Midwest. And based on forecast of where the river will crust in the near term, it doesn't look like we will have to close. Now that said, your customers might be dealing with things at their own home that impact them, but we haven't seen it yet.

Operator

And we will take a question from Gregg Klein of Imperial Capital.

Gregg Klein

I just had a question on Florida related to possible changes that could be coming for the gaming world. I was wondering what you're seeing there and is there any chance that I could possibly get the -- get Blackjack? And then also you discussed your free cash flow earlier in the Q&A, are there any thoughts for perhaps in the future about repurchasing shares or anything like that?

Tom Reeg

Florida, we're reading the same reports you are that deal's not going to get out of committee and that it's dead. The sticking point is additional venues in the state, which is a complicating factor with the Seminole Tribe. It looks like that will ultimately move to the courts. I would say odds of us getting live Blackjack there are something that rounds to 0. But the -- what the -- what the house incentive have agreed on in the -- or in the current session was reduction in the tax rate for racinos it was extension of Seminole's exclusivity and ability to offer live craps and roulette. It was decoupling of racing subject to a local referendum, all of which, aside from the expansion of the Seminole monopoly would be helpful to us. Obviously, if you had additional product in the market, Palm Beach would be a hit to us. But everything that was -- if everything that was considered and had a shot to go through, had gone through, our -- in our estimation it was a slight net positive to us.

Until the session ends, there's still the possibility they'd revise, but it seems likely at this point. If they ultimately adjourn with nothing, you start again next year in the same spot at ground zero. And in terms of the free cash flow question, our -- what we've told you in the past is we want to be levered less than five times. You should expect us to be using free cash flow over the next few quarters to pay down our debt to get into that neighborhood. Our first priority for use of free cash flow is additional growth transaction if it were up to us entirely. We'd be targeting something that we'd be announcing in first half of '18 that would close at the beginning of '19.

We recognize, you should recognize that you can't control when things that might interest you come available. I can tell you there's nothing on the -- there's nothing in the near term that is actionable, that's interesting to us. If we got to the point where we were levered in the fours as we're always looking forward three quarters in terms of the ability to close the transaction, which was the case in the Isle trade. Looking at where our leverage would be, if we're in a spot where our leverage three quarters out would be sub four times, and we don't see something that's on the horizon that's actionable, you should expect us to be figuring out a way to return capital to shareholders. I can't tell you at this point whether that would be a dividend or a share buyback, that would depend on how our float behaves post this transaction, valuation of the stock and any number of factors. But we certainly have that in mind, on our mind and are mindful of the free cash flow we'll be generating going forward.

Operator

And our next question will come from Brian Agnew of Caerus.

Brian Agnew

With apologies, if I lose you, I'm on my cell-phone, I'm not in a great reception, with apologies. So I'll try to go quick. I joined late, did you quantify the EBITDA headwind from weather in Reno? That's question number one.

And I guess, question number two would be, I recognize that it's early and you just closed Isle, but I guess I'm curious if there are assets that are now noncore based on a certain level of EBITDA generation that you might look to, I guess, to monetize over time? Those are my two questions.

Tom Reeg

Sure. We did not quantify EBITDA impact in Reno. We did say that we were budgeting about $1 million over last year coming into the quarter. And we ended up about $6 million shy of that. So that's a pretty good idea in terms of wet weather caused us in the quarter. In terms of the smaller properties, yes, as we've said before, at our current size, we think we can create more value for our stakeholders by selling assets that are of sub optimal size for us and reducing our leverage getting our balance sheet to shape to do the next larger transaction versus spending our time, figuring out if we can turn a $9 million property into a $10 million property. We think that line for us is around $15 million of EBITDA, and you should expect us to be looking to see what's available to us there in terms of offloading assets like that.

Brian Agnew

Can I ask a quick follow up, Tom?

Tom Reeg

Sure.

Brian Agnew

So in the -- if I read the press release right, the pro forma debt balance is $2.3 billion is the, I guess, the only consideration from here outside of free cash flow is Lake Charles, is that right?

Tom Reeg

Correct. And that's $134.5 million.

Brian Agnew

Okay. And maintenance CapEx going forward, have you said, given the.

Tom Reeg

It should be $70 million on an annual basis. Total CapEx should run at about $100 million for the next year or two.

Operator

And we will take a follow up question from Chad Beynon.

Chad Beynon

Just one quick one on the margins. Tom, you mentioned where your pro forma margins are and that where the goal is. How do we get there? Is that through revenue growth, is that through more cost cutting? And I guess, the bigger question is, if we see revenue growth in addition to everything that you see or that you're able to do on the cost cutting side, is that 25% number more than achievable? Just some guidelines around that, that would be helpful?

Tom Reeg

Yes, so the margin improvement you should be looking -- it's going to be marketing across the entire portfolio. So the changes that we made in the MTR assets that are ongoing, we've rolled into Reno and Shreveport and you've seen -- if you look at our history, you can see a good idea of where -- what it will look like going forward. A place like Shreveport, we've seen kind of flattish revenue growth and EBITDA growing mid-single digits to low double digits as we've basically taken revenue that was being spent by customers that we were handing them and removing that, it's replaced with revenue that is coming from their pocket. So doesn't necessarily impact the top line.

If we have organic revenue growth on top of that, that 23% to 25% is what we think we can do at current business volumes. If we get organic revenue growth on top of that, we would expect that we can -- that's why we say, we think we can exceed 25% margins as we move forward. If we get that revenue growth, you should see us move further into the high 20s.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from Steve Emerson of Emerson Investment Group.

Steven Emerson

I understand in Ohio that a gaming bill is at least through the house -- close to being through the house that would allow video poker at Scioto Downs. What -- try to help us what the magnitude this would add? And also if in the final bill there is video blackjack?

Tom Reeg

So right now, it's video poker, no e-tables and 100 basis point increase in the gaming tax. That, as proposed, would be relatively neutral to us. We, with the other racinos, are lobbying for e-tables as well, which have been meaningful to Pompano, but it's still early stages there in terms of what will ultimately come in.

Operator

And we will take a question from Dave Battilega of Three Peaks Capital.

David Battilega

Quickly, do you plan on rebranding any properties of Isles?

Gary Carano

Dave, no, we don't. We think the Isle has a very strong brand, and unless we were going to make a sizable capital investment into one of the properties, that would be the only possible opportunity we'd grant to Eldorado, but we're -- Isle has a strong brand and it's done a great job in hitting their niche market. So...

Tom Reeg

Basically, what we -- our view is then unless we have a new story to tell in terms of what's offered at the property, giving up the brand equity that's built over time in these properties is for, sure feels nice to slap your name on everything you own, but we're really looking at when do we have a new story to tell where it makes sense. So you can see in the MTR portfolio, we've only rebranded Scioto where we've really made a lot of changes.

David Battilega

Understood. Great. And then two quick ones. The proceeds from Lake Charles, do you have -- is that the net amount or do you have an idea of the net amount? And then do you have the cash at the time of closing the Isle transaction that you can provide?

Tom Reeg

It is net in that, the $134.5 million is net. Isle has NOLs that they'll exhaust in that sale. Cash balance at closing? So we're around $100 million of cash at closing.

David Battilega

And does that include the $40 million that came in from other properties sold?

Tom Reeg

Yes, the market proceeds were in the transaction as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions. At this time, I will turn the call back over to Mr. Carano for closing remarks.

Gary Carano

Thank you very much, Stephanie. And I'd like to thank everybody for joining us today and we'll see you in a couple months when we report our second quarter results. Thank you, again. Have a great weekend.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. We thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.