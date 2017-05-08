Nvidia: Get Rich Or Die Tryin'

In light of that, we present a hedged portfolio approach to owning Nvidia, where your upside potential is >3.4x your downside risk.

Our site is bullish on Nvidia, but we note two articles over the weekend raising concerns about industry risk and general market risk.

Get Rich Or Die Tryin'

Let's say you're bullish on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), as our site currently is (and has frequently been since January of 2016 (Lex Likes Nvidia)), but you're feeling a bit cautious after some weekend reading. On Seeking Alpha, you saw psuedonymous contributor "Short Only" make a short case for Nvidia based in part on AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) first quarter report, seeing AMD's weak guidance as a sign of overall industry weakness.

While Short Only's article gave you some concern about industry risk for Nvidia, this odd item (paywalled) in the Financial Times raised broader market risk concerns ("50 Cent riddle focuses on London Fund"):

For several months, the identity of a mystery buyer of millions of dollars of insurance against financial meltdown has consumed Wall Street traders. The investor, who has regularly been sweeping into an obscure corner of the derivatives market and purchasing contracts priced at half a dollar, has been dubbed "50 Cent" after the US rapper known for his album Get Rich or Die Trying'.

The article solves the who part of the mystery: the buyer is an investment firm called Ruffer, with $20 billion under management, an office near Buckingham Palace in London, and clients including the Church of England. Why this firm is worried about a near-term meltdown goes unanswered. But perhaps your weekend reading had you thinking of how you can be long Nvidia while guarding your downside.

Clipping Off Left Tail Risk

If you envision possible return distributions for your stocks such that the potential negative returns extend to the left and the positive returns extend to the right, our goal here is to clip off the left tail, so you've got more potential upside than downside: heads you win, tails you don't lose too much.

We've looked at hedging Nvidia by itself before, including in our article linked to above, but here we'll build a hedged portfolio around it instead, as we did with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) last week. We sometimes call these "bulletproof" portfolios (e.g. A Bulletproof Gilead Portfolio), as we think the metaphor is apt: a bulletproof vest doesn't prevent all damage - bullets usually leave a nasty bruise. But it does certainly reduce the damage incurred.

Building A Hedged Portfolio Around An Nvidia Position

As we did with Gilead, we'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around Nvidia. We'll start with similar assumptions, except for the first, where we'll assume a larger amount to invest:

You have $250,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 8% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that (we've been using low decline thresholds in these examples to increase the ratio of possible upside to downside).

You want to invest in a handful of names, including Nvidia, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside Nvidia. Our site calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history and option market sentiment, but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets, or Seeking Alpha author price targets, if you like.

Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~3,400 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the top ten holdings of the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), if you want to keep it tech focused (in our example below, we are agnostic about sector).

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, potential returns net of hedging costs matter more than gross potential returns. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 8% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use (unless you're willing to adjust position sizing - more on that below).

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using our site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool (screen captures via Portfolio Armor).

First, we enter "NVDA" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($250,000) and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (8%).

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for Nvidia. That's optional, so we'll leave it blank and let the site use its own potential return for it.

Next, we click "Create," and after a minute or two of processing, are presented with the hedged portfolio below.

In addition to Nvidia, the site included Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and CSX (NYSE:CSX) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns, and share price (Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), for example, which was one of the site's top stocks, wouldn't work here due to its high share price). Ordinarily, the site attempts to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to its primary securities, but it allocated a half position instead to Nvidia due to its hedging cost, as we'll elaborate below. The site rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Randgold Resources. (NASDAQ:GOLD) as a "cash substitute" - that's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) and has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The site allocated as much as possible of the cash left over from its rounding-down step to the cash substitute. If you're building a hedged portfolio manually, you could just allocate your leftover cash to round lots of your primary security with the lowest share price (CSX, in this case).

Each Position Is Hedged

As before, each of the underlying securities is hedged, but Nvidia presented a challenge because it was too expensive to hedge against a greater-than-8% decline. So what the site did was reduce the position sizing by one half and double the decline threshold to 16%. Here's a closer look at the Nvidia hedge (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app):

Note that the other three primary securities - CSX, ALGN, and AAPL - were all hedged with optimal puts instead of an optimal collar. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return each time, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. With NVDA, hedging cost required the use of a collar, but with the other primary names, puts won out.

Hedging Cost

If you scroll back up to the hedged portfolio and look at the summary at the bottom of it, the hedging cost, as a percentage of portfolio starting value, was 2.95%, assuming, conservatively, that you placed your hedging trades at the worst end of the spread, buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid.

The Worst-Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario for this hedged portfolio is the "Max Drawdown" of -7.19%. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). That max drawdown includes the 2.95% hedging cost. Net of hedging cost, this portfolio would only be down 4.24% in the worst-case scenario.

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 24.59%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (you could get higher returns since the Apple, Align, and CSX positions are uncapped, but we're not counting on that.). So: up ~24% if things go spectacularly well, but down ~7% if things go spectacularly poorly.

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential returns. The Expected Return of 8.12% takes that into account, along with the hedging cost. That 0.3x ratio refers to unhedged actual returns (ones where the left tail of negative returns hadn't been clipped off), so it may be conservative. We'll see where they actual portfolio return lands in 6 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.