Mindbody's (MB) CEO Richard Stollmeyer on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nicole Gunderson

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Mindbody's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Rick Stollmeyer, Mindbody's Chief Executive Officer; and Brett White, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Mindbody's press release was released after the market closed today and was furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can access the press release and related investor materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations, on the Mindbody Investor Relations website.

Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available at investors.mindbodyonline.com. In addition, Mindbody posts supplemental materials to this website, and we encourage investors to check there.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our business and growth strategy, expectations relating to our pricing strategy, the composition and size of our subscriber base, high value subscribers, our integration with Google, the impact of the Lymber acquisition, the performance of the Mindbody app and Mindbody Network, gross margins, operating expenses and projected financial results for Q2 2017 and full year 2017. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

For more information, please refer to today's press release and the risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Today's forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rick.

Richard Stollmeyer

Thanks, Nicole, and welcome to everyone joining us on our first quarter earnings call. We had a strong start to 2017, with 32% year over year revenue growth, record growth and adjusted EBITDA margins and over $1 million in positive cash flow from operations.

In addition, we successfully executed against three synergistic, strategic initiatives. First, we rolled out a refined subscriber growth strategy that improved our unit economics and increased the rate of inventory growth on the Mindbody app and Mindbody Network but also caused a sequential decline in total subscribers. I will speak more about this in a moment.

Second, we completed the acquisition of Lymber, a technology partner that accelerates our plan to generate and sell dynamically priced inventory in the Mindbody app and Network. Once fully integrated, our subscribers will be able to set maximum and minimum prices for their classes and appointments and have those prices optimized to match consumer demand. We expect this to benefit wellness business owners and consumers alike, and our team has the pedal to the metal to produce our first commercial release before end of the year.

Third, we achieved the nationwide rollout of our integrated partnership with Google, opening the potential to connect millions of Google Search and Google Maps users directly to the inventory of classes and appointments offered by our subscribers in the Mindbody Network.

These three initiatives work together to support our goal to attract hundreds of thousands of wellness businesses to our platform and bring millions more consumers into their locations in the years ahead, which brings us back to our refined subscriber growth strategy.

We now focus exclusively on boarding high value subscribers to generate superior unit economics and operate substantial inventory of wellness classes and appointments for our platform. As we stated in our last earnings call, high value subscribers are those businesses who subscribe to our Starter or above software tiers. These wellness businesses tend to operate in commercial Brick and Mortar locations, employ multiple practitioners, serve substantial clientele and generate strong payments volume.

On January 1, we stopped selling our software -- our Solo software tier, and adjusted prices on the remaining tiers to reflect the release of new functionality and the bundling of branded web. Then we concentrated our sales and marketing efforts on the English eight countries, focusing particularly on the more than 70 major metropolitan areas they represent. As we indicated in our last call, we anticipated these changes would increase Solo churn, temporarily depressing subscriber growth while increasing the average value of each subscriber. This happened as expected.

And something else happened that we did not fully anticipate but is clearly good for our business going forward. In addition to accelerating the churn of Solo, our pricing and software bundling changes also contributed to increased churn of non-Solo subscribers who lack active payments integrations. Like Solo, this cohort has long exhibited far lower ARPS and higher churn rates than the majority of our subscribers. So the combined higher churn of Solos and subscribers who lacked active payments integrations caused negative sequential net subscriber growth in Q1, but it had minimal impact on our revenue growth and profitability in the period.

Our thorough analysis confirms that this will improve our growth and profitability over time. Here's why: First, the churn of high-value subscribers with integrated payments, our largest and most important subscriber cohort, remained low and consistent with prior periods. We now have more of these committed business owners on our platform than ever before. They produced the vast majority of our revenue in Q1 and contributed nearly all of the class and appointment inventory available in the Mindbody app and Network.

Second, our refined sales and marketing focus produced a record in new subscription revenue added. We on-boarded 11% more high-value subscribers in Q1 '17 than we did in Q1 '16, generating 44% more new monthly subscription revenue year-over-year due to record adoption of our higher-pricing tiers, these new high-value subscribers contributed to our record ARPS of $230, and we expect further ARPS gains in the periods ahead.

Third, practitioners are a good indicator of the volume of wellness services on our platform, simply because it is these teachers, trainers, therapists and stylists who are actually delivering the services. And our total practitioner account increased from 329,000 at the end of Q4 '16, to more than 356,000 at the end of Q1, an 8% sequential gain and 16% increase year-over-year.

This illustrates how our strategy is increasing inventory on our platform. Due to the early success of our refined subscriber growth strategy, we now expect our customer base to be far more concentrated in the payments-integrated, high-value subscribers by end of year, yielding numerous benefits to our business. Here are a few examples of the great high-value subscribers we welcomed to Mindbody in Q1: Paola's BodyBarre in Wimbledon, England. Paola di Lanzo introduced her high-energy, low-impact workout in 2014 and opened her studio this January, choosing Mindbody on the recommendation of friends and the strong Mindbody app network effect she sees taking hold in the London area.

The Athletic Buddha in Sydney, Australia, Daniel Ucchino embodies self-discipline and purpose. After more than 17 years as a personal trainer, he devoted nearly a year selecting the ideal location, negotiating a lease and building out his studio, The Athletic Buddha. He applied the same discipline to his choice of software, selecting Mindbody after extensive research, noting our robust capabilities and the widespread adoption of Mindbody across the Sydney fitness community.

barre3 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Simone Bernstein studied dance and business in college then managed a barre3 studio for over two years before launching her own franchise in March. In less than 60 days, Simone has already attracted over 1,500 clients, a fantastic opening. When we asked her what she loves about Mindbody, Simone cites ease of use and a strong local consumer adoption of the Mindbody app.

And then there's the Oak+ Tonic salon in Calgary, Alberta. Wil is a second generation hairstylist and experienced salon operator. He chose Mindbody because we are the only salon software that is connecting one person at a time. And Wil said, that's what it's all about," and we couldn't agree more.

These people exemplify the purpose driven, committed business owners that we are focused on. We have a history of developing long term, high value relationships with these people, and there are millions more like them. And you can learn more about them on our Investor website.

This larger concentration of businesses like these fueled strong growth of wellness delivery and consumer engagement on the Mindbody platform in Q1. Our subscribers delivered a record 152 million class and appointment sessions in Q1, a 26% increase year over year. 12 million of those sessions were booked by consumers directly via the Mindbody app, a 52% increase year over year. 18 million of those sessions were booked by consumers directly via Mindbody's branded mobile apps, a 73% increase year over year. And we now have about 13,000 subscribers offering over 1 million class and appointment sessions per day that have opted into the Mindbody Network marketing platform, and the vast majority of those currently appear in the nationwide Google integration.

I want to close by congratulating the Mindbody and Reserve with Google teams on an impressive collaboration and nationwide integration and launch of Reserve with Google. It's been a pleasure walking -- watching you work closely together this past year, and we're looking forward to continuing our efforts together. And I want to thank all of our team members, customers and partners for the work you do each day to improve the wellness of the world. Each quarter, you continuously evolve and reveal a purpose drive that is nothing short of inspiring. Thank you. You are making the world a better place.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Brett White.

Brett White

Thanks, Rick. In the first quarter, total revenue grew 32% year over year to $42.2 million. Subscription and services revenue increased 30% year over year to $25 million and represented approximately 59% of total revenue despite being impacted by negative year over year growth from our largest API partner. Our software subscription revenue growth was strong and accelerated in Q1 '17. In fact, we had the highest year over year growth rate since 2015. Payments revenue increased 38% year over year to $16.8 million and represented approximately 40% of total revenue. For the first quarter of 2017, 82% of revenue was from the U.S. and 18% was international.

For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I will discuss non-GAAP results, which exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock based compensation expense. A reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP results can be found on our website at investors.mindbodyonline.com.

In the first quarter, gross margin was 72.6%, a 280 basis point improvement from 69.8% in the first quarter of 2016 and a 140 basis point improvement from 71.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016. As a reminder, Q1 is a seasonally strong quarter for transaction-based revenue, which has favorable impact on gross margins. Similar to last year, we expect gross margins for the next couple of quarters to be slightly below Q1 due to seasonality and timing of hiring but to continue improving year-over-year.

Sales and marketing expense, which includes driving high-value subscriber acquisition, deepening existing subscriber engagement, expanding payments platform adoption and bringing more consumers to our subscribers, was $15.8 million or 37% of revenue, compared to $12.6 million or 40% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

R&D expense was $8.1 million or 19% of revenue, compared to $6.9 million or 22% of revenue in the first quarter of last year, reflecting our ongoing commitment to expanding the reach and capabilities of the Mindbody platform. G&A expense was $7.5 million or 18% of revenue, compared to $6.9 million or 22% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016, showing continuing leverage. This includes approximately $130,000 of expense in Q1 related to our acquisition of Lymber.

We continue to demonstrate progress on our path to profitability. In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million or 3% of revenue, a $3.5 million improvement from a loss of $2.4 million or 7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net loss was approximately $1.2 million or 3% of revenue, compared to a loss of $4.6 million or 14% of revenue in the first quarter of last year. Non-GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $0.12 per share in the first quarter of 2016. Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter was approximately $40.8 million.

In the first quarter, we generated positive cash flow from operations of $1 million and used $1.4 million for capital expenditures and $1.5 million in the acquisition of Lymber. Our end of cash and cash equivalents position increased $2 million from the previous quarter to $88 million, and we have no debt.

Turning to our first quarter key metrics, subscribers grew 12% year-over-year to 59,919 at the end of Q1. High-value subscribers grew 17% year-over-year, and our Solo subscribers declined 19% year-over-year. As Rick mentioned, on the new subscriber acquisition front, Q1 was one of our best quarters ever for high-value subscriber sales in our target markets. Additionally, we sold more Accelerate and Ultimate software subscriptions than ever before. This speaks to the exceptional value of our automated marketing tools and branded mobile apps.

As a result of no longer selling the Solo software tier effective January 1 and raising the price for existing Solo subscribers, the number of Solos decreased by approximately 1,600 from last quarter to approximately 5,800 at the end of Q1. We expect the cohort of subscribers, which includes Solos and those who lack payments integration, to continue decreasing throughout 2017, while we add increasing numbers of high-value subscribers. The timing of this shift in our subscriber mix is hard to predict, and therefore we expect that the net change in our subscriber count could fluctuate over the next couple of quarters before regaining strong positive momentum.

The effects of the shift in our subscriber mix is already positively impacting ARPS, which was approximately $230 in Q1, representing 15% growth year over year. In addition, payments volume increased 22% year over year to $1.9 billion despite Q1 '17 having 1 less day than Q1 '16, which negatively impacted payments volume growth by 1 percentage point. Our dollar based net expansion rate was 109% compared to 113% a year ago. As a reminder, any value more than 100% is great because it indicates that our cohorts of subscribers are consistently gaining value overtime.

Turning to guidance. As a result of our acquisition of Lymber, we brought on board 8 new employees, and we are augmenting that team to accelerate the integration of Lymber's technology with initial rollout of our yield management solution expected in the second half of 2017. Consequently, we expect to invest an additional $2.5 million for the rest of 2017 related to this acceleration and acquisition.

For the second quarter of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $43.6 million to $44.6 million or 30% to 33% growth from Q2 of last year. We expect non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of $1.7 million to $2.7 million and weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter of approximately 41.3 million shares.

For the full year 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $179 million to $182 million, reflecting full year growth of approximately 29% to 31%. We expect non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of $5 million to $8 million and weighted average shares outstanding for the full year of approximately 41.5 million shares. In 2017, we will be holding BOLD, our annual subscriber conference, in Q3, instead of Q4 as in prior -- previous years. This change will cause Q3 non-GAAP net loss to be approximately flat from Q2.

In summary, we are very pleased with our financial performance and the early results of our refined subscriber acquisition strategy. We believe this positions us for sustained growth and expanding profitability while enabling us to expand our leadership position across our most valuable target markets.

With that, I'll open the call up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Michael Nemeroff from Credit Suisse.

Alex Hu

This is Alex Hu on for Michael. Rick, based on your definition for CLTV to CAC, can you quantify how much better the unit economics are from your refined subscriber growth strategy?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, I think as you're indicating, they are significantly better. I don't think we can quantify that for you right now, but you're dealing with a -- the cohort of subscribers that has consistently had a significantly higher ARPS than the average and really no higher cost of delivery and significantly superior attrition rates. So their LTV is quite a bit higher than the averages that we've talked about, and acquisition costs are -- maybe just slightly higher but not significantly. So the LTV to CAC is greater than the greater than 6:1 that we've talked about, but we haven't quantified it yet.

Alex Hu

Great, that's very helpful. And I guess how should we read into like that in combination with the lower expectations for net income for the full year? It sounds like the impact is exclusively driven by the increased investments along with Lymber?

Richard Stollmeyer

That's right. We were planning on doing the yield management dynamic pricing in 2018. The Lymber team impressed us so much that we just jumped on the opportunity to bring them in-house, double down on their team and accelerate the roll-out of something that we think is going to be truly pivotal to the growth of the Mindbody Network. And when you combine that with the strong adoption going on with the Mindbody app, which we shared with you today, as well as the nationwide roll-out of Google, all the lights point to, "Let's accelerate.

Let's step on the gas. Let's get this in place. So we're going to make some key investments in the back half of this year -- or I should say in the next three quarters that temporarily depresses the bottom line a bit, but the payoff is going to be well worth it.

Alex Hu

Great. And then just -- and that's a great segue to my final question on the Google roll-out, congrats. Can you comment, I guess, one, on the strategic implications of this partnership? And then also, one for Brett as potential impact on your financial model, like where could we see that impact in terms of how your model works?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well -- yes, I'll take the first part of it and hand off to Brett. So demonstrating that the more than 4 million class and appointment sessions per day that are going on in our network, that those are of great interest to large consumer brands is very important to us because, first and foremost, what these partnerships are going to do is drive more customers in the door for all the businesses we serve. And our first principle and our North Star of our business is if we do the things that will foster the long-term success of our customers, the subscribers, then we're going to benefit as a result.

So strategically, this means that being part of the Mindbody platform becomes even more compelling and even more important for these small business owners. Secondly, it shows that a major brand, a major company like Google would put significant effort into doing this kind of integration. So we're very excited about it.

Brett White

Right, and then the impact on the financial model. So we earn a fee on classes or appointments booked through Reserve with Google on the actual booking. And then also, we -- of course, it flows through our payments platform. So then we would also earn the payments revenue on that transaction.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Darren Aftahi from Roth. Your line is open.

Darren Aftahi

A few, if I may. First, when we look at kind of what you talked about in the last quarter of adding low, call it, 1,000 net sub adds versus the number you guys reported, is the delta completely the nonintegrated payment customers? Or did Solos churn off at a higher rate in kind of Q1? Second point, how big is the still-installed base for these nonintegrated payments as it stands kind of April 1 or today? And then lastly, when you roll out Lymber, will that go nationwide with the Reserve by Google booking engine when it rolls out?

Richard Stollmeyer

Okay, sure. So Brett will talk about the percentages of subscribers that have payments and therefore how many non-payments-integrated there are. I'll take the first part. On our -- in our investor deck, which we just uploaded -- you may want to take a look at it, on Page 25, we actually break out the high-value subscribers from the Solo subscribers, and we go back to 2011. So you can see the phenomenon. There was definitely a fast burn-off of Solo subscribers. And of course, this is our intention.

And as Brett said in his remarks, it's really hard to predict the rate at which somebody would leave the platform, but as we indicated, it has minimal impact on our revenue and really no impact on profitability. I mean long term, it's beneficial actually to profitability. So it was the Solos canceling at an even faster rate than we modeled when we talked to everybody in the first week of February.

And then secondly, we found that there were these high value subscribers who've not fully adopted the software. And I think when you present folks like that, where they're not getting a full value proposition, with a price increase, it probably accelerates a decision that was inevitable, that they were going to quit the software anyway. And for us, we see that as a good thing because there's just not that much economic impact from it. It's de minimis. And secondly, it's not a win, win relationship. They're not getting full value, for whatever reason, and there's always a myriad of reasons behind that. Brett, do you want to talk about what the quantity of non-payments integrated subscribers is?

Brett White

Sure. So about -- if you look at the chart we've got on our IR website now, about 90% of our subscribers are high value subscribers, so Starter or above. And in total, mid 80% are payments integrated. So that means 10% are Solos, and then a few more of our high values are not payment integrated. And in -- and that mid 80% number has been pretty consistent. It's very high in the U.S. and then a little bit lower internationally.

Darren Aftahi

And then on the Lymber roll-out with Google, is there.

Richard Stollmeyer

The Lymber rollout with Google, of course, is very exciting because if you think about what's going to make any consumer interface that features the inventory of our subscribers hot is time sensitive pricing. I mean, whether you're talking about dynamic pricing on a Travelocity or an Orbitz or a Priceline, when you have something that is an act now opportunity, you're going to get a lot more consumer engagement. So I can tell you that potential partners as well as Google are very, very interested in this.

We also think that it's going to accelerate consumer adoption of the Mindbody app for the same reason. Right now, the only offers that there are in the Mindbody app, the deals, if you will, are statically priced introductory offers. And those are interesting and those have been selling quite nicely and generating marketing platform revenue for us, but we think that yield management and dynamic pricing is a whole another opportunity. And we think it's going to accelerate consumer demand, and that's why we chose to share more about the consumer numbers in this particular call because we're going to be talking more and more about it in the quarters ahead.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Walravens from JMP Group. Your line is open.

Patrick Walravens

So first of all, just to make sure it's clear, is there anything baked into the plan -- into your guidance this year in terms of a Google contribution?

Richard Stollmeyer

No, no, we -- as we've often said to you and to others, we won't guide on revenue we haven't proven yet. So Google revenue, Mindbody network revenue, dynamically priced inventory is upside for us and certainly -- and the Lymber expectation.

Patrick Walravens

Okay, good. And Rick, so when I go into Reserve by Google and I type in, I basically get the actual times for studios that are near me, right? But at least in San Francisco, if I just go into the Google search engine and I type, yoga near me, I still get the sort of standard Google listings and I don't see those times that I can just click on. Is it going to happen, where your -- just your normal search results have got the time buttons that you can click on and then book through Mindbody?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, Google has shared quite a bit with us under NDA, which I, of course, can't comment on. But as your question is intimating, what needs to happen on the search is the ability to see what's available around you. I mean, the class itself is the product. It is the thing that consumers are looking for. So if you look at how they've handled their travel, if you look at how -- perhaps a restaurant, what you're saying makes sense.

Patrick Walravens

Okay. So two more. Can you just remind us, Rick, so how much total inventory is there a day on Mindbody? And how much is going unused?

Richard Stollmeyer

So there are over 4 million class and appointment sessions per day. To be clear, a single yoga class, for example, with 30 spots in it would count as 30 sessions, right. One appointment would be one session; over 4 million of those per day. In fact, it's nearly 5 million now at this point. And what we see is consistently less than 50% of those are sold. In fact, I'll share that it's even less than 40%, and this is consistent across the last decade. It makes sense because these businesses have to size their studios for what they are hoping to serve in the peak hours, that early morning class perhaps, the noontime class and then, of course, the early evening class, right, as people get off work.

And so the rest of the day, the capacity is generally underutilized by a significant amount. So the opportunity is to fill those classes and appointments. And in those cases, you're generally going to do that by offering a price that's a bit off-the-rack rate. So you get people who have time flexibility but are more price-sensitive, and its incremental revenue for the businesses. It's a big opportunity for the businesses and, of course, for us.

Patrick Walravens

Okay, great. And then last one just because we all -- not all -- a lot of us experienced a situation recently where a company's biggest customer downsized that it really hurt the stock. So your biggest API partner that you're talking about, how much risk is there, Brett, that we have a quarter where there's a nasty surprise there that impacts your model?

Brett White

Well, I can't -- we haven't reported the individual number, but it has -- their growth has slowed down meaningfully, but they've got a model, which -- out now actually I think makes a lot of sense. I think they've got positive gross margins, for example, and I think they've made some really good decisions on their side, getting rid of, for example, the unlimited booking model. So we're a lot more comfortable with that number going forward because really, I think the business has stabilized quite a bit.

Richard Stollmeyer

Yes, and I'll just add that we're pleased to see the strong growth and diversification of the other API partners. So the percentage of revenue of this particular partner is quite a bit lower now than it was even a few quarters ago, and the relationship is strong. We think they have a solid team. They made some management changes. We understand that they've got capital and they're raising capital. And so we see a long-term relationship, but we're conservatively expecting just kind of a flat revenue generation from that particular partner, while the other partners grow quite a bit faster than the business from them.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ian Strgar from UBS. Your line is open.

Ian Strgar

So I think investors will try to kind of get a handle on what the financial impact from this churn might be. So if I could just -- you guys have about 60,000 total subscribers. 90% of those are high value subscribers. So if we assume that 10% churn, that gets us to about a total subscriber count of mid-50,000s. And then the 20% that aren't payments integrated, if those were to churn as well, then that would get us to kind of a mid-40,000 range. Is that kind of how you guys are thinking about it?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, the vast -- the numbers don't quite come out that way because some of the non-payments integrated are Solos, of course. And it's important to remember that we have significant customers who are outside of the payments integrated countries. So for example, one of our largest customers in Asia is Pure Yoga/Pure Fitness. They are Hong Kong based, and the locations are in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Shanghai and -- well, these guys don't have any payments integrations.

So they're actually non-payments integrated, high value subscriber worth quite a bit to us, and they're not going anywhere. So we don't see the entire cohort as churn here, if you will, but there were -- some of those are businesses that either weren't a perfect fit for our software -- they were using it for some kind of one off purpose, or perhaps their business just isn't viable. And our belief is that the majority of the impact of the pricing change on them will be -- is being seen already.

And so in terms of revenue impact, there really just isn't much. I mean, you can do some quick math. If you figure the kind of people churning off are going to average subscription revenues, let's say, in the $80 to $90 range, and you start realizing -- that's monthly subscription revenue and there's no payments revenue, you quickly realize that you can lose 1,000 of them and not do much to our business. And it's not to be cavalier about it. We certainly care about every one of our customers, and we're very carefully working with, well, who are the ones that have the potential to become payments integrated, and some of those just haven't done it yet and they're going to be growing in value and sticking with us. And which of those probably is just better if they do drop off our platform. Does that help?

Ian Strgar

Yes, yes. No, that's -- sorry, go ahead.

Brett White

Can I just add -- yes, let me just add a couple of more points here. So first of all, you've got a number that was mid-40,000. I think that number is a little too low because I think you're double counting some of the Solos who are not payments integrated. The other thing to keep in mind is this cohort of subscribers is -- have the lowest ARPS, as Rick mentioned, and also has the highest churn rate. So in our financial model, our projections, we would have forecasted them being at a much higher churn rate in our original guidance and things like that. So it's not like the revenue going away is impacting the entire year because some of those we would have planned on churning off in Q1, in Q2, in Q3, in Q4. And then also remember that they take up -- they consume customer support resources, which can now be applied towards the higher value subscribers, which creates a better customer experience and a higher LTV. So there are bottom line impacts as well other than just -- there is positive impact from a cost side as well when they churn off.

Ian Strgar

Yes, okay, that makes sense. And I mean, you guys left your full year outlook unchanged. So it seems as though this wouldn't have an impact to 2017, but are you guys able to quantify that any further, like what percent of revenue these comprise? Or just anything that speaks to the kind of small impact that this might have.

Richard Stollmeyer

The way that our models have changed is there are incrementally less subscribers at the end of each period, but there worth quite a bit more. I mean, it's an interesting trade-off and, frankly, a healthy trade-off in a lot of ways. And so when we analyze the results of Q1, it accelerated certain churn cohorts, as Brett just intimated. Actually, by the end of the year, the aggregate churn is lower than we would have predicted just simply because there's less of these two groups that have been driving a lot of the churn. And so as our investors know, we have historically averaged less than 1% per month revenue churn on the platform. As you carry this out into 2018, you'll ultimately see that, that number starts dropping because we're better focused on the businesses that we know, through our experience, are much more likely to be successful on our platform.

Brett White

Yes, and I'll just add one more thing. Remember, on the sales side, one of the other -- one of the great things that happened in Q1 is we're onboarding more monthly subscription revenue than we have historically. So that means that these subscribers who are onboarding are at higher price points, which means generally they have greater LTV. So as you churn off the lower end and you bring on more higher end, the equation definitely starts to turn on you in a favorable way pretty quickly.

Ian Strgar

Okay, yes, that makes sense. And if I could just squeeze one more in. Salon and spa, can you just update us on how that performed in the quarter?

Richard Stollmeyer

It's doing great. Yes, we continue to see strong salon and spa adoption around the world, particularly in the English 8 countries, major metros. And they're jumping on our platform because they see the amount of wellness-oriented consumers. Typically, these are higher-income women who are on -- are using the MINDBODY app and are the same customers that they're seeking. So we're seeing strong adoption there.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of George Kelly from Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

George Kelly

I have a couple of questions for you. First, if I could just start with the normal metrics that I always ask about, the trailing 12 month bookings and the number of users on your app.

Richard Stollmeyer

The -- well, it's now -- the registered users on the app is -- Brett, it's -- I'm only hesitating because it's -- I don't want to misquote [ph] it. It's 5 million, right?

Brett White

4.5 million, right, something like that.

Richard Stollmeyer

I'll look. It's been publicly disclosed. It's there, right. So with -- and the trailing 12 month bookings.

Brett White

5 -- I'll pull it.

Richard Stollmeyer

Yes. So we'll let Brett look that one up. And do you have a second question?

George Kelly

Yes, I have a few other questions actually.

Brett White

517.

Richard Stollmeyer

So say it again. So it's --.

Brett White

517 million, trailing 12 months.

George Kelly

Okay, great. And then --.

Richard Stollmeyer

Across the platform.

Brett White

Across the platform, yes.

Richard Stollmeyer

Yes.

George Kelly

So you -- thanks a lot for disclosing more of the information around your app and branded mobile apps for bookings, but the two numbers -- so you gave 152 million bookings in the quarter, 12 million from the app and 18 million from the branded. That leaves a big number, 122 million. So are there any other large pieces of that, that you can further disclose?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, so first of all, a lot of these classes and appointments are just booked by telephone or at the front desk. I mean, they're literally rebooked on their way out the door. It's a classic use case, but it's a use case that's gradually declining. Second is our kind of legacy consumer mode booking, which is the one where you click on book now on the website, and it pops up the clients on mindbodyonline.com interface. That's an interface that's still capturing quite a bit of volume, which is declining as well in lieu of the Mindbody app, the branded mobile app and, of course, the branded web. Now branded web is the newest thing on our platform. It's growing rapidly but the numbers are still small. We see that as the opportunity because remember that branded app, branded mobile app and branded web didn't exist four years ago for us. So we're starting from 0. And so to have driven that now to more than 30 million in a few years is, in our view, very impressive, and you can see that in the growth rates.

And of course, the more we do that, the more we're building network effect and the more we're driving transactions that are beneficial to the businesses we serve and of course, will show up in our unit economics.

George Kelly

Great. And then two last questions about Lymber. The 12 million that were booked in the quarter through your app, do you suspect that over the next couple of years, that would migrate towards a kind of yield management tool?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, we've been -- we've really looked at this quite a bit, and what we think is going to happen is that yield management -- well, first of all, the Mindbody app will be the first and foremost platform for yield management. That's where you're first going to see the release of dynamically priced inventory, and we believe that will significantly increase app adoption and engagement in and of itself.

As you play this out, if a business owner is able to fill spots in their schedule as they need, in many cases, they can -- might bump up their rack rates a bit and then discount back from there. And as I said in my comments, the business owner is actually putting in a max price and a min price. So let's say that a studio had -- their standard rack rate was $25 for a class. Well, they might put their max price at $32 and their minimum price at $10. And what they end up doing there is increasing revenue and protecting margins in their business because what you're doing is you're matching supply and demand. So you or I, George, we want -- we're traveling and we want to catch a class after a conference at 6 p.m. We don't care whether the class is $25 or $30. We're just going to take it. That's not -- that's an un price sensitive customer. Other people, they're going to make decisions off of the pricing. So it ends up being a huge win, win for the consumer and the business owner.

George Kelly

Great. And then -- that was helpful. And then I -- just one last question. How do you think about the pricing for that? Lymber had an existing model before you acquired them. How -- could you tweak that? Or what's the value that you think you can -- anything about pricing would be helpful.

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, we're not disclosing our pricing model yet for that, but we can tell you that the existing model of 10% would be a -- for any promoted inventory that's sold would be a minimum.

Brett White

And George, the number, I saw it -- it's on our investor deck, Slide 8. It's over 5 million registered app users.

Richard Stollmeyer

Yes, so I was right with the 5 million.

Brett White

Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Essex from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Brian Essex

I was wondering if we could maybe dig in a little bit to plans around Lymber, and one of the things that kind of strikes me is analytics on the platform. One of the things that's really difficult as an instructor is to figure out what's working and what's not. So for example, if you have like a 10 ClassPass versus a 20 ClassPass or maybe a free introductory week to get people in the door and fill some mats, how does Lymber help you? Or does it help you kind of optimize and track those customers to see where your breakeven point is and if the efforts that you're trying to kind of maximize your profitability are working out?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, what Lymber is going to do is it's going to recommend pricing based on an algorithm that the data that we have indicates that if you price your max and your mins in these bands, that this is going to optimize revenue and profitability. And of course, it's a different matter whether it's a class or an appointment. A class has a near 0 additional unit cost of delivery. To put up a 30th person in that class doesn't cost a studio more, most likely. And so that's a different calculus than if you're doing a private Pilates session or a private massage or personal training, for example. And so the algorithm is going to help the business owner make those decisions.

Brian Essex

Got it. And maybe if you could touch on your partnership with Weebly. Are you -- maybe you can understand -- help me understand some of the economics involved with that partnership, how they integrate your e-commerce tools. And then are there any other -- either web builder tools or web builder communities that you're planning on partnering with?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, so what Weebly allows -- what Weebly can do is use the branded web widgets that we have. So the business owner can have a Weebly web CMS and they can have our system with our widgets and integrate the two seamlessly. And those widgets have made a lot of progress in the last 8 months since we purchased HealCode. And so that's the foundations of it, and it's an agreement to partner on promoting each other's products to our customers. And we don't share our partner economics publicly. And I guess I can't comment on possible future partnerships, but it's not an exclusive.

Brian Essex

And then maybe one last one is, do you have any metrics? Or can you quantify if you happen to know like of your customers, clients, how their customer acquisition is trending based on the Mindbody Network? In other words, when you're making offers, are they -- do you have any way to kind of quantify the benefit to your customer base from the Mindbody Network in on-boarding through the offer system on the Mindbody app?

Richard Stollmeyer

What we're seeing is strong adoption of the Mindbody offer system, and you could probably just kind of see it looking at the app and looking at the volume of offers that are there now and the diversity of them and diversity of price ranges. The market has really learned to adopt it nicely, and the year-over-year growth is fantastic as well as sequential. What we know is that introductory offers have a significantly better conversion rate, conversion meaning defined as will that customer make a subsequent full price purchase as well as the tougher conversion definition, which is will they become a recurring customer? In both of those definitions, we can see across the data and our clients can see that the conversion rates are significantly higher than other marketing channels they might have.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Robert Breza from Northland Capital. Your line is open.

Robert Breza

Just a quick question. When you look at the Lymber acquisition and if you're a new customer signing on today, let's say, and you're a high value, premium customer, what would be -- if I took Lymber, what is that additional opportunity?

Richard Stollmeyer

The opportunity in a sense of -- are you talking about a revenue opportunity or a subscriber acquisition opportunity?

Robert Breza

Revenue opportunity.

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, there's quite a bit of revenue opportunity for us. If we think about, as we disclosed, more than 4 million class and appointment sessions per day and less than half of them are used -- so let's say there's 2 million class and appointment sessions per day as opportunities. Imagine that we could sell 10% of those. That would be 200,000 class and appointment sessions per day. And let's imagine that at a discounted price that they averaged at least $15, then you would get $3 million a day of GMV sold, and then we have a marketing fee on that. And as I just indicated a few minutes ago, our minimum take rate would be 10%.

Robert Breza

Got you. That's helpful. And just a quick follow up. If you're looking at the international opportunity going forward, how are you thinking about North America growth versus international revenue growth? Should it be the same? Or should we start to think of international picking up? Or just curious to get about -- get your perspective on growth for the 2 respective pieces.

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, what you have there is we're in different places in the growth curve. So the North American market is more mature for us but it's far from saturated, and so we continue to see very strong growth in North America. Meanwhile, we're seeing us moving past the early adopter stage in the key overseas markets, the other 6 of the English 8 countries, and those are starting to inflect, but you're starting from a small denominator. So interestingly, when you look at percentage of revenue, international versus U.S., it's barely moved right, Brett?

Brett White

Yes.

Richard Stollmeyer

In the last -- they're both -- they've both been growing really nicely.

Brett White

Right, international growing faster.

Richard Stollmeyer

Yes. I think in the long haul, we would see the European market, ultimately, is as big as the North American market. And we're talking several years down the road. And the same thing is true for the key territories in the Asia Pacific market. There's huge opportunity there, literally millions of businesses.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Rick Stollmeyer.

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, I want to thank everybody for the time to listen in on this conversation. With our refined subscriber acquisition strategy, our integration with Lymber rocketing ahead with delivery expected by end of year, this nationwide roll-out of Google and a high level of engagement with the Google Reserve team, and the rapidly-increasing consumer adoption of the Mindbody app, we are set up for some serious success in the periods ahead and we're super excited. So thanks, everybody. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

