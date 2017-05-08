Macron Wins And Now What?

Mr. Macron, the former investment banker and centrist, won the French Presidential Election, as forecast. There was no surprise. Now, however, the real fun begins.

Mr. Macron had never run for office before and his party, "En Marche," holds no seats in Parliament. The French Parliamentary Elections are but a scant month away with the first round on June 11 and the second round on June 18.

It is entirely possible that he won't secure enough seats to push through his agenda. His party will face stiff opposition for the two main French political parties as well as the Le Pen group which are far better organized, in my opinion, than Mr. Macron's group. The new President is proposing to lower French corporate tax rates to 25%, down from 33%, to reduce the public sector workforce by 120,000 jobs and loosen collective bargaining rules, among other things. The popularity of these plans, in France, is quite dubious, in my view. The left, in France, is supporting none of it.

I think Mr. Macron is in for tough challenges from both the left and the right and the country may, in effect, become ungovernable, before all is said and done. The first foray of the markets shows the Euro is up, but marginally. I think the investment focus will shift, and rather quickly, to the Parliamentary elections and the governance of France as skepticism grows, once again, about the French economy, and the place of France in the European Union.

The rejoicing may be brief.

While Frexit is behind us, for the moment, we still face a new definition of France, in the EU, Greece's upcoming $7 billion debt payment with no agreement to fund by the IMF in sight, a possible Grexit, a definite Brexit with no terms yet agreed to, and an Italian banking system that is effectively bust and no real solution on the horizon.

I am still not a fan of investing in Europe even as one hurdle falls, others remain. I continue to think that investments in the United States are far safer bets, and I am sticking to my position. I am also still leaning to "Cash Flow Investing" as a better plan than reaching for appreciation, at this point in time.

I read Barron's comments on gaining yield, using ETFs, over the weekend with some interest. They were talking about 4.00% yields generally and there is a sector with much better yields than this, that is currently available. These are closed-end bond funds and most of the ones, that I currently favor, currently yield over 10%. Why anyone would want to buy into 4% yields when you can get 10% yields is a question that I honestly can't answer.

Caveat Emptor!

The largest U.S. companies, according to the Wall Street Journal, are booking their strongest quarterly profits in five years. Many firms are reaping the benefits of years of belt tightening and finally see an increase in demand. The WSJ also states that part of the improvement has come from keeping a lid on spending, though many CEOs remain reluctant to change and open their wallets for new projects, plants and people.

Profits at S&P 500 companies jumped an estimated 13.9% in the first quarter, growing nearly twice as fast as revenue, the Journal reported. The gains stretched across industries, from Wall Street's banks to Silicon Valley's innovators, and were also helped by a rebound in the battered energy sector. The numbers show a marked improvement from a year ago, when profits fell 5%, and was the best performance since the third quarter of 2011.

Reuters reports that

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to turn to tax reform in earnest, after concluding a lengthy healthcare debate this week with a vote to repeal and replace Obamacare…But to move forward on tax reform, the House, Senate and Trump administration must agree on where to set tax rates, how to pay for cuts and whether the final package should add to the deficit or pay for itself. House Ways and Means Chairman, Kevin Brady, stated, last week, that "revenue neutrality is necessary to ensure bold, permanent changes to tax policy that can drive economic growth. That's the argument and the case we're going to make to the Senate and the Trump administration," he said.

Revenue neutral, by the way, would be a marked plus for the bond markets, in my estimation, and I am watching this situation closely. I am expecting the Trump Administration, in some form or fashion, to tax imported oil and provide some sort of tax credits for exporting oil. I think this will be the major off-set in providing a revenue neutral landscape for the upcoming tax cuts.

It would be a major boon, in my opinion, for the American shale oil companies and a major negative for foreign oil producers and OPEC. I continue to think that the price of oil will come down as a result of the increased American supply of oil and it is my view that the United States can overcome, and in short order, any production cut-backs undertaken by OPEC and her supporters.

OPEC is effectively trapped now and there is no way out!

The age of energy domination, by foreign and often hostile nations, is over. I am cheering. Them, not so much.